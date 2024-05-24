Sports Betting Line
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG
Boston
7
(222 1/2)
at INDIANA
MLB
Saturday
American League
FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE
Toronto
-116
at DETROIT
-102
at MINNESOTA
-126
Texas
+108
Baltimore
-184
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
+154
Houston
-176
at OAKLAND
+148
Kansas City
-116
at TAMPA BAY
-102
Cleveland
-134
at LA ANGELS
+114
National League
FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE
at N.Y METS
-130
San Francisco
+110
Atlanta
-164
at PITTSBURGH
+138
Chicago Cubs
-148
at ST. LOUIS
+126
LA Dodgers
-156
at CINCINNATI
+132
Philadelphia
-235
at COLORADO
+194
at ARIZONA
-188
Miami
+158
Interleague
FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE
Seattle
-176
at WASHINGTON
+148
at BOSTON
-136
Milwaukee
+116
N.Y Yankees
-118
at SAN DIEGO
+100
National Hockey League (NHL)
Saturday
FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE
at DALLAS
-142
Edmonton
+118
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports
The Associated Press