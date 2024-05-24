Advertisement

Sports Betting Line

The Canadian Press - Olympics 2022
·1 min read

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE

LINE

O/U

UNDERDOG

Boston

7

(222 1/2)

at INDIANA

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE

LINE

UNDERDOG

LINE

Toronto

-116

at DETROIT

-102

at MINNESOTA

-126

Texas

+108

Baltimore

-184

at CHICAGO WHITE SOX

+154

Houston

-176

at OAKLAND

+148

Kansas City

-116

at TAMPA BAY

-102

Cleveland

-134

at LA ANGELS

+114

National League

FAVORITE

LINE

UNDERDOG

LINE

at N.Y METS

-130

San Francisco

+110

Atlanta

-164

at PITTSBURGH

+138

Chicago Cubs

-148

at ST. LOUIS

+126

LA Dodgers

-156

at CINCINNATI

+132

Philadelphia

-235

at COLORADO

+194

at ARIZONA

-188

Miami

+158

Interleague

FAVORITE

LINE

UNDERDOG

LINE

Seattle

-176

at WASHINGTON

+148

at BOSTON

-136

Milwaukee

+116

N.Y Yankees

-118

at SAN DIEGO

+100

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE

LINE

UNDERDOG

LINE

at DALLAS

-142

Edmonton

+118

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

The Associated Press

