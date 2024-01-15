The sporting weekend in pictures

Toronto police and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) say they're investigating after videos of a security guard putting their knee on someone's head around the time of a Toronto Maple Leafs game Saturday circulated on social media.The video, which was shared on platforms like Reddit and X, appeared to show a security guard at Scotiabank Arena apprehending another person on the ground and kneeing them in the face as they restrain them, before holding their head down on the floor in a puddl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had his helmet shattered on a hit from Miami Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott during Saturday night's frigid AFC wild-card playoff game. With a game-time temperature of minus-4 degrees Fahrenheit, the game was the fourth-coldest in NFL history, and it was unclear whether the temperature made the shell of Mahomes' helmet more brittle than usual. Regardless, the reigning league MVP was left with a fist-sized chunk of plastic miss
Teenage surfing prodigy Erin Brooks has won her fight for Canadian citizenship, opening the door for her to compete for Canada at the Paris Olympics. The 16-year-old Brooks was born in Texas and grew up in Hawaii but has Canadian ties through her American-born father Jeff, who is a dual American-Canadian citizen, and her grandfather who was born and raised in Montreal. Brooks' citizenship bid was initially turned down. But Immigration Minister Marc Miller had a change of heart after a December r
MELBOURNE, Australia — It wasn't vintage Leylah Fernandez, but the 21-year-old from Laval, Que., found a way to grind out a victory on Saturday in her opening singles match at the 15-day Australian Open. Fernandez, competing in the women's singles draw in Melbourne, needed a tiebreaker to win the first set 7-6 (5) in an hour against 17-year-old qualifier Sara Bejlek of Czechia, then won the second 6-2 in 31 minutes to advance. Fernandez finished with two aces, two double faults, one tiebreak vic
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks will be well represented at the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend thanks to voting fans. Maple Leafs forwards William Nylander, Mitchell Marner and defenceman Morgan Rielly were added to the All-Star Game rosters via the 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote announced by the NHL on Saturday. Those Leafs will join forward Auston Matthews when they host the event at Scotiabank Arena on Feb. 1-3. It will be the third All-Star Game appearance for Marner, and the