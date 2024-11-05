Sporting vs Man City LIVE: Champions League latest updates as Gyokeres hat-trick gives Amorim a famous win

Manchester City fell to a 4-1 defeat agaisnt Sporting CP in Lisbon on an action-packed night of Champions League football.

City were ahead early on after Phil Foden’s low drive beat Franco Isreal, and the away side dominated the rest of the first half, but Sporting were level out of nowhere as Geovany Quenda found Viktor Gyokeres running in-behind the City defence and the Swedish striker slotted past Ederson.

And the second half sprung into life almost immediately as Goncalves slipped the perfect through ball to Maximiliano Araujo, who slotted past Ederson.

Sporting were 3-1 up a little less than 120 seconds later too, as Josko Gvardiol brought down Francisco Trincao in the box and Gyokeres converted from the spot.

The match was suddenly frantic at a raucous Alvalade, though City had a chance to get into it as Bernardo Silva won a penalty. However, Erling Haaland blasted against the bar from the spot, and Sporting soon took advantage as Geny Catamo won their second penalty of the night, and Gyokeres converted for his hat-trick in a memorable night for Ruben Amorim.

Ruben Amorim’s Sporting farewell gives Manchester United a glimpse of what’s to come

22:41 , Chris Wilson

Ruben Amorim endeared himself to Manchester United fans before even arriving at Old Trafford by engineering a stunning 4-1 defeat of Manchester City with Sporting CP.

The Portuguese was taking charge of his final home match as Sporting boss before officially starting work as United’s head coach and watched as his side came from behind to thrash City in the Champions League.

City took an early lead through Phil Foden but Sporting hit back with a hat-trick that included two penalties from Viktor Gyokeres – who has been tipped to follow Amorim to United – and a strike by Maximiliano Araujo.

Guardiola: “Emotionally, we were not stable enough"

22:30 , Chris Wilson

Pep Guardiola lamented that his side were “stable enough” tonight, both in their emotions and due to injuries.

“I cannot imagine we lose 4-1, congratulations to Sporting.

“We had a fantastic first half, but we struggled to score. [Then] they were much better.

“Every pass, the simple things we missed sometimes. They can run, and they punished us. We have to avoid the third and the fourth. Emotionally, we were not stable enough.

“They made good movements, they are fast, and they scored.

“When you play a lot of games you can’t play with the same back four. Now is a difficult moment, but I’m here, I want be here, and I want to fight.”

Bernardo Silva reacts

22:19 , Chris Wilson

Silva was the first to speak to TNT Sports, and he says that City are “just not good enough at the minute”.

“It’s a weird feeling because I actually thought that we started well. We were controlling th game, we were creating chances.

“We knew how strong they are on the counter. In the beginning of the second half, we just gave them too many opportunities.

“We’re in a bit of a bad place right now, and everything looks to be going in the wrong way. We concede too easily.

“We need to start to get better very quickly, or it will be difficult to come back from these losses.

“It’s football, it’s difficult to find reasons for what is happening to us. I don’t remember us losing three games in a row in seven-and-a-half seasons.

“Even though we lost these three games, we’re still in a good position. We’re still fighting for everything, but we need to do better, our inured players need to come back.

“It’s just not good enough at the minute,” he adds.

FULL-TIME! Sporting CP 4-1 Man City

22:06 , Chris Wilson

That win puts Sporting CP second in the competition’s league table for now. They have 10 points, three behind Liverpool, but could be overtaken by any of Inter Milan, Aston Villa, Arsenal or Brest tomorrow.

City fall to sixth in the table, with seven points from their opening four games.

22:03 , Chris Wilson

An interesting night of Champions League football, and one that may perplex and trouble Pep Guardiola, but in truth City were missing a few key players and had a lack of experience in some key defensive areas.

Take nothing away from the Sporting performance though. They rallied at half-time and came out with more energy and desire, and they showcased their individual and collective ability brilliantly at times.

22:00 , Chris Wilson

21:55 , Chris Wilson

The referee blows the final whistle and Sporting come away with a famous win in their last home game under Ruben Amorim.

Three points for the Portuguese side as they move up the league phase table, and it’s a performance that will trouble Pep Guardiola.

Sporting CP 4-1 Man City

21:54 , Chris Wilson

95 mins

There’ll be time for another City chance but it’s of little importance now, as the home fans began their celebrations 15 minutes ago.

Sporting CP 4-1 Man City

21:53 , Chris Wilson

93 mins

De Bruyne’s one-two with Haaland almost pays off, but the attack breaks down after the Belgian’s cross in is collected.

Sporting CP 4-1 Man City

21:51 , Chris Wilson

91 mins

City are still trying to salvage something, though De Bruyne fires a cross to far and it’s a goal kick.

Sporting CP 4-1 Man City

21:50 , Chris Wilson

89 mins

City are flagged for offside but they come again, and they remain camped on the edge of the home side’s area, but there are no gaps in the Sporting defence.

We’ll have five minutes of added time in Lisbon.

Sporting CP 4-1 Man City

21:48 , Chris Wilson

87 mins

Sporting bring off Trincao for Harder, and the game has petered out now.

Sporting CP 4-1 Man City

21:44 , Chris Wilson

85 mins

Kovacic comes off for Kevin De Bruyne, while Sporting bring off Quenda for Eduardo Quaresma.

Sporting CP 4-1 Man City

21:42 , Chris Wilson

83 mins

Sporting have another promising counter, this one led by Trincao as he picks the ball up in his own half and skips past a challenge before feeding it to Catamo, but the latter is tackled by Nunes.

GOAL! Sporting CP 4-1 Man City

21:40 , Chris Wilson

81 mins

GOAL! Gyokeres makes it 4-1!

Ederson guesses the right way but Gyokeres fires a confident penalty past him, low and to the ‘keeper’s right, right into the corner.

PENALTY! Sporting CP 3-1 Man City

21:39 , Chris Wilson

79 mins

PENALTY TO SPORTING!

Too easy for the home side. It’s decent defending initially from City to block a couple of shots, but Catamo picks it up on the edge of the box and simply runs around the defence before being dragged down by Nunes! The Portuguese is booked.

Sporting CP 3-1 Man City

21:38 , Chris Wilson

78 mins

CLOSE! Sporting break again and Pote threads the ball into the path of Gyokeres. He’s bearing down on goal and he cuts inside as he tries to take it past Ederson, but he ends up blasting his shot straight at Ederson.

Sporting CP 3-1 Man City

21:35 , Chris Wilson

76 mins

There’s a little follow-through on a challenge from Savinho, and the crowd want a second yellow, but there was nothing in it.

Sporting CP 3-1 Man City

21:34 , Chris Wilson

75 mins

There’s a brief delay after some scuffling in the box. Foden floats in an inviting cross, which ends up flying narrowly wide of the far post.

Sporting make three changes: Morita, Matheus Reis and Araujo are replaced by St. Juste, Daniel Braganca and Geny Catamo.

Sporting CP 3-1 Man City

21:32 , Chris Wilson

73 mins

City are camped on the edge of the Sporting box at the moment, with the Portuguese side sending it long with every clearance.

Savinho wins a free-kick after getting dragged back by Araujo, and both are booked after shoving each other.

Sporting CP 3-1 Man City

21:30 , Chris Wilson

70 mins

A great chance to get back into the game has been spurned – how many more will City get?

The away side pour men forward once more, but it ends with Savinho cutting in and firing it straight at Israel.

MISSED PENALTY! Sporting CP 3-1 Man City

21:28 , Chris Wilson

68 mins

MISSED PENALTY! Haaland steps up and blasts his penalty against the bar!

Sporting CP 3-1 Man City

21:26 , Chris Wilson

66 mins

PENALTY! It’s given!

It seems a little harsh, though it the threshold is apparently lower than it is in the Premier League. You have to say though, his arm is probably in a natural position.

Sporting CP 3-1 Man City

21:25 , Chris Wilson

65 mins

City finally work a good combination and Silva’s brilliant touch in the box almost gives him a shooting chance, but Diomande is there to block at the last moment. There is a check for a potential penalty though, for handball against Diomande, and it looks like it’ll be given!

Sporting CP 3-1 Man City

21:21 , Chris Wilson

62 mins

Good defending from Akanji to slide in and prevent Trincao getting down the wing on the counter. Sporting build from near halfway, but they’re flagged for offside in the end.

Sporting CP 3-1 Man City

21:20 , Chris Wilson

60 mins

City are starting to dominate possession once more, but there are fewer gaps than there were in the first half. Savinho cuts inside again and drives closer to the box, but his shot is deflected into the gloves of Israel.

Sporting CP 3-1 Man City

21:18 , Chris Wilson

58 mins

Savinho cuts inside and tries to curl an effort into the far corner, but it’s well over.

Sporting CP 3-1 Man City

21:17 , Chris Wilson

57 mins

It’ll be Foden to take the set-piece – but he hits it agains the wall and it deflects for a corner.

Sporting CP 3-1 Man City

21:15 , Chris Wilson

56 mins

Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan are among those warming up on the sidelines.

Rico Lewis does brilliantly to skip past a challenge and dart towards the box. Haaland makes the diagonal run to open up the space for him, but Lewis is bundled over just outside the area by Pedro Goncalves, who is booked.

Sporting CP 3-1 Man City

21:13 , Chris Wilson

53 mins

This is perfectly set up for Sporting to counter now, though they waste half an opportunity as Gyokeres gives it away. He almost has another chance a minute later, but Simpson-Pusey does well to dispossess him.

Sporting CP 3-1 Man City

21:11 , Chris Wilson

51 mins

There’s some time to breathe finally as Trincao and Akanji are on the ground injured.

GOAL! Sporting CP 3-1 Man City

21:08 , Chris Wilson

49 mins

GOAL! Sporting extend their lead!

The home side come forward again and Trincao is played through. Gvardiol is tracking back and he bundles over Trincao for a penalty!

Gyokeres steps up and sends Ederson the wrong way as he fires in low!

GOAL! Sporting CP 2-1 Man City

21:06 , Chris Wilson

46 mins

GOAL! Sporting lead straight away!

It’s from kick-off too, as the home side knock it around their half before spreading it wide. Araujo lays it off to Pote, who drives towards the box and lays off a perfect disguised one-two pass to Araujo, who rifles it low past Ederson for 2-1!

KICK-OFF ! Sporting CP 1-1 Man City

21:04 , Chris Wilson

The home side get us back underway at the Alvalade.

HALF-TIME! Sporting CP 1-1 Man City

21:03 , Chris Wilson

It’s been an intiorguing game in Lisbon so far, with City dominant despite Sporting’s threat on the counter. They weren’t exactly deserving of their goal, but they’re level! But can they sustain this over 90 minutes? We’ll see soon.

The two sides are lining up for kick-off.

HALF-TIME! Sporting CP 1-1 Man City

20:59 , Chris Wilson

Those tuning in might be surprised to hear Noel Gallagher on co-comms tonight. Just what UK football fans wanted - that’s what the fees are for!

Never mind a Sunday, 7pm kick-off if fans get to listen to that level of expertise.

HALF-TIME! Sporting CP 1-1 Man City

20:54 , Chris Wilson

HALF-TIME! Sporting CP 1-1 Man City

20:49 , Chris Wilson

The referee blows his whistle after a City attack breaks down, and the two sides go into the break level at 1-1.

City will be kicking themselves after dominating the first half and creating almost all of the chances, but Sporting are still in this.

On another day it could’ve been 4-1 to City, or 2-1 to Sporting!

Sporting CP 1-1 Man City

20:47 , Chris Wilson

45 mins

There’s a first yellow card of the evening as Kovacic takes a heavy touch then slides in late on Morita.

There’ll be just one minute of added time in Lisbon.

Sporting CP 1-1 Man City

20:46 , Chris Wilson

43 mins

City are back to dominating possession, but you can see they are a little more wary of Sporting’s attacking threat now. Foden tries to make something happen by slipping a pass to Silva, but the Portuguese can’t reach it.

Sporting CP 1-1 Man City

20:43 , Chris Wilson

40 mins

Both sides have chances in as many minutes, as a Sporting counter ends with a 2-v-2 and Trincao firing over a half-volley, before City come forward and force another save from a shaky-looking Israel.

GOAL! Sporting CP 1-1 Man City

20:41 , Chris Wilson

38 mins

GOAL! He should’ve had one earlier, but he does now! Sporting are level out of nowhere.

They pick the ball up near their box and it’s fired long to Quenda. The space opens up in-behind the City defence and Quenda finds Gyokeres running in. He’s clean through, but under pressure from Simpson-Pusey, but he surges towards goal before squeezing a bounced finish past Ederson!

Sporting CP 0-1 Man City

20:38 , Chris Wilson

36 mins

CLOSE! City should have extended their lead here, as Foden produces another brilliant flick to slide it through to Silva. He takes a touch to get himself into the box, and flashes a low shot narrowly wide of the far post.

Sporting CP 0-1 Man City

20:37 , Chris Wilson

35 mins

70 per cent possession overall for City. Sporting have completed just 88 passes as we reach the 35-minute mark.

Sporting CP 0-1 Man City

20:36 , Chris Wilson

33 mins

City continue to pile on the pressure, but this attack ends as Silva is tackled in the box by Diomande. It was a lovely flick from Foden to get the ball to the Portuguese though.

Sporting CP 0-1 Man City

20:34 , Chris Wilson

31 mins

CLOSE! It’s Haaland again, as the ball is swept wide to Foden down the left. He hits an early cross to Haaland and he hits a volley with his instep, but it’s straight at Israel.

Sporting CP 0-1 Man City

20:32 , Chris Wilson

29 mins

Sporting are struggling to get out of their own half at the moment, with Quenda the latest to clear straight to a blue shirt. They do have some respite though, as Araujo wins the goal kick off Savinho.

Sporting CP 0-1 Man City

20:30 , Chris Wilson

27 mins

CLOSE! Haaland comes inches away from doubling the lead!

Foden swings in another great corner towards the back post, and Haaland rises high to head it diagonally across goal. It’s heading towards the far corner but Gyokeres is there to clear off the line!

Sporting CP 0-1 Man City

20:27 , Chris Wilson

25 mins

Foden’s corner is eventually cleared and Sporting try and mount a counter, but City regroup quickly. The home side enjoy their first bit of sustained possession in a while, though Kovacic eventually wins it back on halfway.

Sporting CP 0-1 Man City

20:26 , Chris Wilson

23 mins

It’s another good ball in from Foden and Gvardiol is flying in to try and convert, but it gets a touch at the last second and comes off the Croatian for a goal kick.

City win it back in an instant though, and they sweep it wide before Israel makes a mess of dealing with Savinho’s cross, and the away side win another corner.

Sporting CP 0-1 Man City

20:23 , Chris Wilson

21 mins

This time Savinho is almost in as City press high and Diomande plays himself into trouble, though the home side regroup. City come again, with Lewis slipping to Savinho, who sees his shot deflected behind.

Sporting CP 0-1 Man City

20:22 , Chris Wilson

19 mins

Israel almost gets himself into trouble as Sporting try to play out from the back, but he’s lucky as Haaland misjudges it.

Sporting CP 0-1 Man City

20:19 , Chris Wilson

17 mins

Sporting are showing some flashes of decent play, though they can’t string a lot together in the final third. City look comfortable so far.

Sporting CP 0-1 Man City

20:17 , Chris Wilson

15 mins

CLOSE! A good chance for Haaland, though it’s on his weaker foot. Nunes clips a great ball over the defence into the Norwegian’s path, and he takes it down before hitting a half-volley well wide.

Sporting CP 0-1 Man City

20:16 , Chris Wilson

13 mins

Rico Lewis does well to clean up after the long pass from Quenda, and City have it again. Foden threads through a great ball to Savinho, but the Brazilian can’t find a gap.

Sporting CP 0-1 Man City

20:13 , Chris Wilson

11 mins

Lovely play from Savinho to kill the ball with a beautiful touch near the byline, but he can’t get the cross away. He does win a corner though.

Foden swings it in, but it flies past every blue shirt in the box.

Sporting CP 0-1 Man City

20:11 , Chris Wilson

8 mins

CLOSE! He HAS to do better there.

City lose the ball near halfway and Gyokeres finds himself clean through on goal. He surges towards the box but it caught in two minds, eventually choosing to try and chip Ederson, but it’s straight into the hands of the Brazilian!

Sporting CP 0-1 Man City

20:09 , Chris Wilson

7 mins

City are well up for this one, with another effort put behind for a corner after a lovely touch from Foden. They’ve had around 79 per cent possession so far.

GOAL! Sporting CP 0-1 Man City

20:07 , Chris Wilson

5 mins

GOAL! The away side are ahead already!

Sloppy stuff from Sporting as Morita is easily dispossessed near his area. City play it forward quickly, and it’s simple for Foden as he drives into the box and fires a low effort past Israel!

Sporting CP 0-0 Man City

20:06 , Chris Wilson

4 mins

City win a corner after Diomande does well to take it the cross off the head of Haaland, and Israel collects the corner when it coms in.

Sporting CP 0-0 Man City

20:05 , Chris Wilson

3 mins

City ar dominating the ball early on, as you’d expect. Sporting try and launch it forward to Gyokeres, but he’s too isolated.

Sporting CP 0-0 Man City

20:03 , Chris Wilson

1 min

City win an early corner but it’s cleared away. There’s plenty of noise around the Alvalade here – Sporting fans unfurled a large banner thanking Amorim as the competition anthem played.

KICK-OFF! Sporting CP 0-0 Man City

20:02 , Chris Wilson

There is a brief moment of silence in respect for the flood victims in Valencia, and the two teams are ready after the referee blows his whistle.

The away side get us underway in the Portuguese capital.

Sporting CP vs Man City LIVE

19:56 , Chris Wilson

The two sides are emerging from the tunnel at the Alvalade, so we’re moments away from kick-off.

Sporting CP vs Man City LIVE

19:50 , Chris Wilson

Match facts

19:45 , Chris Wilson

Manchester City have lost just one of their 10 major European matches against Portuguese opposition (winning six and drawing three). In those 10 games, City have kept six clean sheets, including one in each of their last three.

Manchester City have only lost one of their previous five away trips to face Portuguese opponents in European competition (won two and drew two), and are unbeaten there in UEFA Champions League matches: 0-0 v FC Porto in December 2020 and 5-0 v Sporting CP in February 2022.

In their win over Sparta Prague last time out, City set a new record for unbeaten games in the history of the European Cup/UEFA Champions League, going 26 without defeat (W18 D8). The last team to beat them in the competition (in 90 minutes) were Real Madrid back in May 2022 (3-1).

Erling Haaland has been directly involved in 49 goals in 42 appearances in the UEFA Champions League (44 goals, five assists). If he scores or assists here, the Norwegian will become the fastest player to 50 combined goals and assists in the competition’s history (43), overtaking Ruud van Nistelrooy for fewest appearances to do so (45).

Can Ruben Amorim get one over on Man City? – Champions League talking points

19:40 , Chris Wilson

Future Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim will take on Manchester City on match week four of the Champions League.

Elsewhere, former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso is poised to return to Anfield, while Aston Villa will attempt to retain top spot in the table.

Below, the PA news agency picks out some of the main talking points ahead of the 18 midweek matches.

Can Ruben Amorim get one over on Man City? – Champions League talking points

Match facts

19:35 , Chris Wilson

Sporting CP won their first European meeting with Man City in March 2012 in the UEFA Europa League, but are winless in their last three against them (drawn one, lost two).

After losing each of their first five matches against English sides in the UEFA Champions League, Sporting CP have gone unbeaten in each of the last three (won one, drew two). They won their last home match in the competition against an English opponent, beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in September 2022.

The Portuguese side are unbeaten in the UEFA Champions League this season, winning twice and drawing one. If they can avoid defeat here, they will equal their longest ever unbeaten run in the European Cup/Champions League (four games between September 1982-March 1983).

Viktor Gyökeres has been directly involved in 10 goals in 12 appearances for Sporting CP in European competition (seven goals, three assists), while scoring in all four of his European starts at the Estádio José Alvalade (four goals).

17-year-old Geovany Quenda has featured in all three of Sporting CP’s games in the UEFA Champions League this season. The only Portuguese player to make more appearances while aged under-18 in a single season in the competition is Rúben Neves, who played five times for FC Porto in 2014-15 (also aged 17).

Is Sporting v Manchester City on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League tonight

19:30 , Chris Wilson

With just half an hour until kick-off, here is a reminder on how you can watch tonight’s match:

When is Sporting vs Manchester City?

Sporting vs Manchester City is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 5 November at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

Guardiola: “I know our standards"

19:20 , Chris Wilson

In his pre-match press conference, Pep Guardiola stated that City “have to accept we are going to struggle and it is fine”.

“Every game will be more difficult than when everything was smooth. We won six Premier Leagues in seven years and situations change.

“It’s the reality. The middle class in the Premier League rise unbelievably. The top-class teams were always there - add Newcastle and Tottenham, but after you see Fulham, Brentford, most of the teams.

“I know our standards. We lost one game in the Premier League. Maybe we will lose against Brighton and Tottenham[next two league fixtures], but we lost one game and we are two points behind a top-class team in Liverpool.

“I know people expect us to win 38 games 5-0 and the Treble every season because this is our standards - but this will not happen.”

On Amorim’s Sporting CP side, he added: “The pattern is clear. Movements in behind are so dangerous - the pace and the control. Good inside, good switch of players and movement. Winning the Portuguese leagues after 20 years and then doing it again shows how good the job he has done here.”

City v Sporting head-to-head

19:15 , Chris Wilson

These sides have actually met four times previously, with two meetings coming in the Europa League and another two in the Champions League.

They first met in Uefa’s secondary competition in the 2011/12 season, with Sporting advancing on away goals after they won 1-0 at home and then lost 3-2 at the Etihad – Sergio Aguero scored two that night, with Balotelli netting the other goal.

It would be another decade before the two sides met again, and fortunes had changed dramatically by then, as City won 5-0 on aggregate in the 2021/22 Champions League season.

Rúben Amorim profile

19:10 , Chris Wilson

The incoming Manchester United manager is just 39 years old, and has been managing since taking over third division side Casa Pia in 2018.

Before stepping into management, the Lisbon-born midfielder had a playing career than spanned 13 years and included stints at SL Benfica and SC Braga. The 39-year-old also won several caps for his country before his retirement in 2015.

In the 2012/13 Champions League campaign, he featured in midfield alongside incoming City director Hugo Viana as Braga lost 3-2 at Old Trafford.

Amorim’s time at Casa Pia came to an end after he resigned from the club following a six-point deduction related to an incident in which he gave instructions despite not having the required coaching badges. From there he moved to Braga’s reserve sides, and within a few months was at the helm of the club after they dismissed their manager.

In his time at Braga, Amorim won the league cup, but by March 2020 he had moved to Sporting, again mid-season, after the club paid Braga around €10m to release him from his contract.

In his first full season with Sporting – 2020/21 – he won the club’s first league title in 18 years, as well as the league cup. In the two seasons after this, their only real success was another league cup win – as well as qualification for the round of 16 in the Champions League for the first time since 2008/09 – but more league success came last season, with his second league title.

This season, Sporting have won all 10 of their matches in the league, and have won one and drawn one in the Champions League.

Who is Ruben Amorim? Why Manchester United decided they had to have Sporting manager

19:05 , Chris Wilson

Ruben Amorim is the next manager of Manchester United, with the 39-year-old set to finally take the next step in his coaching career after being linked with some of the biggest jobs in Europe as a result of his impressive work at Sporting Lisbon.

The Portuguese is in line to replace Erik ten Hag with United signalling their intent to pay Sporting over his release fee. United’s football operations department placed Amorim at the top of their list and have convinced the 39-year-old to leave Sporting mid-season.

United will appoint a manager who has been one of the most in-demand coaches in Europe over the last year.

Who is Ruben Amorim? Why Man Utd decided they had to have Sporting manager

Team news

18:58 , Chris Wilson

Pep Guardiola has made three changes to the side that lost to Bournemouth last weekend.

In defence, Jahmai Simpson-Pusey makes his first senior start as he comes in for Nathan Ake, while Rico Lewis replaces Kyle Walker. In midfield, Ilkay Gündoğan is replaced by Savinho, who has returned from injury.

Line-ups

18:53 , Chris Wilson

Sporting XI: Israel; Debast, Diomande, Matheus Reis; Quenda, Hjulmand, Morita, Maxi Araújo, Trincão, Goncalves, Gyökeres.

Subs: Kovacevic, D. Pinto, St. Juste, Edwards, Harder, Geny, Fresneda, Bragança, Esgaio, J. Simões e Quaresma.

Line-ups

18:47 , Chris Wilson

City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Simpson-Pusey, Akanji, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Silva, Savinho, Foden, Nunes, Haaland.

Subs: Ortega, Carson, Walker, Ake, Doku, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Wright, O’Reilly, McAtee, Wilson-Esbrand

Your City line-up in Lisbon! 🩵



XI | Ederson, Lewis, Simpson-Pusey, Akanji, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Bernardo (C), Savinho, Foden, Nunes, Haaland



SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Carson, Walker, Ake, Doku, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Wright, O'Reilly, McAtee, Wilson-Esbrand#ManCity | #UCL pic.twitter.com/vuuzxNkMe3 — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 5, 2024

Team news

18:40 , Chris Wilson

Here’s a reminder of the early team news – line-ups are expected to be announced in five minutes!

Pep Guardiola was boosted by the availability of Jeremy Doku, Kyle Walker, Savinho and Kevin de Bruyne against Bournemouth, although the latter pair were unused off the bench. Manchester City’s treatment room remains busy, though, with Ruben Dias and John Stones their latest injury concerns.

Tuesday’s UCL fixtures

18:35 , Chris Wilson

Here’s a reminder of tonight’s fixtures in matchday four of the new Champions League.

How the Champions League table looks

18:25 , Chris Wilson

With three gameweeks played in the new league phase format of the Champions League, it’s English teams who are topping the table at the moment.

Aston Villa and Liverpool are the only sidea to have won all three matches so far, and they sit top on nine points, with Villa ahead on goal difference.

Man City sit third, also on goal difference, with seven points – there are another six teams on 7 points, stretching down to Arsenal in ninth. Teams on seven points including Sporting, Bayer Leverkusen and Inter Milan.

Barcelona and Real Madrid sit 10th and 12th respectively, both on six points, with Borussia Dortmund sandwiched between the two Spanish giants.

Among the other teams between ninth and 24th – who will go in to a play-off to advance to the next round – are Juventus (14th), Bayern (23rd), PSG (19th) and Celtic (20th).

Bournemouth end Manchester City’s 32-game unbeaten run in Premier League

18:15 , Chris Wilson

A recap of City’s last result...

Manchester City’s 32-game unbeaten run in the Premier League was ended by Bournemouth who gave a superb display to beat the champions 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium.

Not since losing to Aston Villa on December 6 last year had City lost in the league, but from the first moments on the south coast Andoni Iraola’s side looked a match for them, their energy and industry rewarded by goals from Antoine Semenyo and Evanilson.

It looked at times like Bournemouth would run away from City. Marcus Tavernier struck a post at 2-0 to leave Pep Guardiola’s side clinging on by their fingertips, before Josko Gvardiol set up a nervous finish when he headed in Ilkay Gundogan’s cross.

Bournemouth end Manchester City’s 32-game unbeaten run in Premier League

Pep Guardiola dismisses Erling Haaland injury scare: ‘We have to make the news as much as possible’

18:05 , Chris Wilson

Pep Guardiola has dismissed fears top scorer Erling Haaland has suffered an injury scare ahead of Manchester City’s Champions League clash with Sporting Lisbon.

The prolific Norwegian striker was filmed clutching his shin after going down in apparent pain during a training session open to members of the media on Monday.

Yet manager Guardiola confirmed the 24-year-old is fit and well after the squad arrived in the Portuguese capital later that evening.

Pep Guardiola dismisses Erling Haaland injury scare: ‘We have to make the news’

Ruben Amorim: ‘Manchester United will think I am new Sir Alex Ferguson if we beat Man City’

17:55 , Chris Wilson

Incoming Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim will ignore comparisons with Sir Alex Ferguson if he steers his Sporting Lisbon side to victory over Manchester City.

The Portuguese, who was named as Erik ten Hag’s successor last week, will take charge of his final Sporting home game as City visit the Jose Alvalade Stadium in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old accepts expectations will be high when he takes over at Old Trafford later this month, and he recognises that could increase if Sporting overcome City.

“I don’t think about that,” said Amorim at a press conference.

“My focus is on winning the match for Sporting. The conclusions are not important for me because they could be erroneous. If we win tomorrow they will think the new Alex Ferguson has arrived.”

Ruben Amorim: ‘Man Utd will think I am new Sir Alex Ferguson if we beat Man City’

Hugo Viana, Man City’s incoming sporting director, faces one major task at the Etihad

17:45 , Chris Wilson

The Ruben Amorim derby is not the Ruben Amorim derby at all. The Sporting manager is bound for Manchester, but not to take charge of Tuesday’s opponents. But his penultimate game in charge of the Portuguese champions will be the Hugo Viana derby. Manchester City’s next sporting director will come from Sporting, just as Manchester United’s next manager will.

All of which prompted the idea that Amorim would be Pep Guardiola’s successor. Not so, and not merely because Amorim’s destination instead is Manchester United. As City wait to see if Guardiola will want to extend his contract, there may be no frontrunner, because there is no date yet for when there will be a vacancy.

But part of the same rationale was applied by both Manchester clubs. Sporting had not won the Portuguese league for almost two decades. They have now done so twice in four seasons, while improving players, signing well and selling at huge profits. City clearly feel Viana is responsible for a success story; United credit Amorim. For manager and sporting director alike, a move to Manchester comes with a shift in status, to a destination club. City have become excellent sellers under their departing director of football Txiki Begiristain, but from a position at the top of the footballing food chain.

Hugo Viana, Man City’s incoming sporting director, faces one major task

Predicted line-ups

17:35 , Chris Wilson

Sporting XI: Israel; Inacio, Diomande, Debast; Quenda, Braganca, Hjulmand, Araujo; Trincao, Gyokeres, Goncalves.

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol; Gundogan; Foden, Silva, Kovacic, Doku; Haaland.

Team news

17:30 , Chris Wilson

Sporting’s Nuno Santos is expected to miss the rest of the year with a knee issue, while Eduardo Quaresma is also sidelined.

Pep Guardiola was boosted by the availability of Jeremy Doku, Kyle Walker, Savinho and Kevin de Bruyne against Bournemouth, although the latter pair were unused off the bench. Manchester City’s treatment room remains busy, though, with Ruben Dias and John Stones their latest injury concerns.

Is Sporting v Manchester City on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League tonight

17:20 , Chris Wilson

When is Sporting vs Manchester City?

Sporting vs Manchester City is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 5 November at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

Sporting CP vs Man City LIVE

17:10 , Chris Wilson

Manchester City continue their Champions League campaign with a trip to Lisbon and an encounter with Sporting CP.

Plenty of eyes will be on the touchline and Sporting boss Ruben Amorim, who is preparing to take charge at Manchester United after the international break.

The Portuguese club are level on points with their visitors after two wins and a draw from their first three games in the revamped competition format.

But they face a stiff challenge against a Manchester City side looking to bounce back from a weekend Premier League defeat to Bournemouth.

Sporting CP vs Man City LIVE

17:00 , Chris Wilson

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Champions League league phase match between Sporting CP and Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side are well on track to qualify in the top eight and make it straight through to the knockout rounds, having won two and drawn one of their opening three matches.

The Portuguese champions also sit on seven points in the league table, having beaten Sturm Graz last time out, and of tonight’s match has the added intrigue of pitting incoming Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim against Pep Guardiola for the first time.

We’ll have all the latest news, updates and build-up right here.