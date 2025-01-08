Sporting KC star Alan Pulido completes Chivas return

Sporting KC forward Alan Pulido has completed a move to Chivas in Liga MX for an undisclosed fee, the club announced Tuesday evening, making his return to the Guadalajara club.

The 33-year-old scored 38 goals and bagged 19 assists in 108 appearances in all competitions for Sporting KC over a four-year stint the club.

Pulido was named Liga MX MVP during Chivas' Clausura-winning 2017 campaign and will make his return just under five years later.

The move will open a Designated Player spot for Sporting KC ahead of the 2025 campaign.

