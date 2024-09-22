Sporting KC officially eliminated from MLS playoff contention with loss to Minnesota

Sporting Kansas City was officially eliminated from MLS postseason play with a 2-0 loss to Minnesota United on Saturday night at Children’s Mercy Park, a match that was affected by a long weather delay.

Trailing 1-0 in the 88th minute, Sporting KC earned a last-gasp penalty kick. But Willy Agada blasted it off the corner of the goal frame.

Sporting has missed five straight penalty kicks, including one from last season. Agada has two of those misses.

The first 45 minutes were scoreless. Sporting’s best chance of the half was Agada’s header off a corner kick that went wide just before the referee called an end to the period. Due to a severe weather delay, halftime extended for around two hours, with the match resuming around 10:30 p.m.

Sporting KC made a few subs after the delay, bringing on Johnny Russell and Alan Pulido. While Sporting created most of the chances at the start of the second half, none were cashed in for a goal.

On the flip side, Minnesota needed only one chance to open up the scoring.

Kelvin Yeboah dribbled into Sporting KC’s penalty area; he was marked closely by Dany Rosero but created a tiny window of space to get a shot off and curled it past a sprawling Tim Melia into the side netting.

Sporting desperately pushed for an equalizer but never found one, including Agada’s penalty kick miss.

Bongi Hlongwane scored Minnesota’s second goal with the last kick of the match in stoppage time.

For Sporting and its supporters, all eyes turn to the U.S. Open Cup Final on Wednesday. Kickoff from BMO Field in Los Angeles is slated for 9:50 p.m. Central.

