Sporting KC loses 3rd straight, this one 3-2 in Austin, remains winless in last 7.

After challenging some of his players’ effort and commitment on the field for the last week, Peter Vermes wanted to see a response from his Sporting KC team.

Sporting KC failed to get the result in Austin, losing 3-2 on Saturday night, keeping the team winless over itsr last seven MLS matches.

With the loss, Sporting’s record dropped to 2-6-5.

Sporting KC opened the scoring in the 19th minute, thanks to Johnny Russell’s first goal of the year. His combination with Alan Pulido gave Russell a chance in the box, and his right-footed shot deflected off the leg of an Austin defender and into the net.

But Austin FC rattled off three unanswered in the next 25 minutes.

Jader Obrian scored goals in the 28th and 39th minutes. The first came off a bad pass from Sporting goalkeeper Tim Melia that went straight to an Austin player inside the box. The ball made its way to Obrian, who ripped one into the near post. Obrian then had a nice finish in the box that gave Austin the halftime lead.

Forty-five seconds into the second half, Austin doubled its lead with a header from Driussi that made it 3-1.

SKC’s Jake Davis responded in the 63rd minute with a screamer from nearly 30 yards into the top corner.

Melia saved a penalty kick to keep it 3-2, and Erik Thommy struck the crossbar in stoppage time to round out the action.