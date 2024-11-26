Sporting CP vs Arsenal LIVE! Champions League result, match stream and latest updates today

Sporting CP vs Arsenal LIVE!

Arsenal return to Champions League action tonight hoping to end their long away day hoodoo on the continent under Mikel Arteta. It is more than a year now since the Gunners last won on their travels in Europe’s elite club competition, winning only one of their last seven and none of the last five, finding goals very hard to come by during that stretch.

Halting such a run this evening would offer a huge boost to their chances of finishing in the top eight of the new league phase and securing direct qualification for the last 16 without the need for a nervy two-legged play-off tie in the New Year. But they could have their work cut out at the Estadio Jose Alvalade against an in-form Sporting team who are unbeaten in Europe so far this season and stunned Manchester City 4-1 at home earlier this month.

The reigning Portuguese champions don’t look to have been adversely impacted by the exit of head coach Ruben Amorim to Manchester United, with successor Joao Pereira delivering a 6-0 triumph in his first game in charge with rumoured Arsenal transfer target Viktor Gyokeres once again among the goals. Follow Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal live below!

Sporting CP vs Arsenal highlights

GOAL! Trossard on rebound after Merino denied

GOAL! Saka penalty after Diomande fouls Odegaard

GOAL! Inacio pulls one back straight after the break

GOAL! Gabriel powers in third just before half-time

GOAL! Havertz turns home Gunners second

GOAL! Martinelli taps in early Arsenal opener

Sporting CP 1-5 Arsenal

Full-time

Sporting CP 1-5 Arsenal

93 mins: Trossard looks to be away in the dying seconds, but he can’t get a shot away after cutting inside and the final whistle sounds.

Sporting CP 1-5 Arsenal

92 mins: Into two minutes of added time, with Gyokeres lashing off target before Hjulmand is denied again.

Raya’s strong hand from the resulting corner thwarts Harder.

Sporting CP 1-5 Arsenal

90 mins: Arsenal are still pushing for a sixth goal as Nwaneri is denied by Israel!

A dangerous cross is then played just behind Havertz.

Sporting CP 1-5 Arsenal

88 mins: Youngster Joao Simoes and Matheus Reis are coming on for Sporting for the final few minutes.

Off go Trincao and Inacio.

Sporting CP 1-5 Arsenal

85 mins: Woodwork!

Sporting release Gyokeres and he runs at Kiwior before another potent strike is touched onto the post by Raya.

Excellent save.

Sporting CP 1-5 Arsenal

83 mins: It looked like Sterling was going to come on there, but it’s Kiwior instead now replacing Gabriel.

A knock for the Arsenal defender?

Teenage forward Conrad Harder replaces Morita for Sporting.

GOAL! Sporting CP 1-5 Arsenal | Leandro Trossard 82'

21:40 , George Flood

82 mins: It’s five!

Havertz manages to hurdle a powerful low strike from Merino that is parried by Israel.

Trossard is alert to get to the rebound first, planting his header into the back of the net.

What a night for Arsenal.

Sporting CP 1-4 Arsenal

21:36 , George Flood

78 mins: Zinchenko and Nwaneri are coming on for Arsenal now.

Calafiori and Odegaard off.

Another fine display from the influential Gunners captain tonight as he continues his comeback from that ankle injury.

Sporting CP 1-4 Arsenal

76 mins: Route-one football from Sporting now before Trincao whistles a vicious effort over Raya’s crossbar.

The hosts aren’t done just yet...

Sporting CP 1-4 Arsenal

21:32 , George Flood

75 mins: Sporting are back on the offensive now, Raya getting down well low to his left to tip Hjulmand’s placed effort around the post.

Catamo fires well over from the resulting corner.

Sporting CP 1-4 Arsenal

73 mins: Geny Catamo and Daniel Braganca have replaced Araujo and Edwards for Sporting.

Merino and Trossard also on for Arsenal now. Off go Rice and Martinelli.

Sporting CP 1-4 Arsenal

70 mins: Diomande catches Martinelli in the face with his hand as the pair jostle for position at an Arsenal corner.

He’s walking a fine line here, but no second yellow yet.

Sporting CP 1-4 Arsenal

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings

Sporting had looked transformed since the break and got exactly what they needed to deliver in the first 15 minutes of this half.

Arsenal had to weather the storm - and then Diomande does that. Bonkers.

Sporting CP 1-4 Arsenal

68 mins: Sporting have got to go for this now and Raya just about keeps a deflected effort from crossing his goal line, despite the protests of the home fans.

GOAL! Sporting CP 1-4 Arsenal | Bukayo Saka (pen) 65'

21:22

65 mins: Cool as you like from Saka as he fires into the far corner!

Diomande didn’t pick up a second yellow for that challenge on Odegaard, by the way.

Probably a lucky boy....

Sporting CP 1-3 Arsenal

63 mins: Penalty to Arsenal!

Diomande takes down Odegaard after an initial tackle from Inacio.

This will go to VAR, but that looked like a stonewaller. It’s quickly confirmed.

Saka to step up and restore Arsenal’s three-goal lead...

Sporting CP 1-3 Arsenal

61 mins: The referee had had enough of these dithering Arsenal throw-ins and overturns one as Timber protests - much to the delight of the home fans.

St Juste and Sporting captain Hjulmand combine to tee up Gyokeres, who drills over in another warning for Arsenal.

My God does he hit them...

Sporting CP 1-3 Arsenal

58 mins: Much more incisive build-up play again from Sporting ends with a disappointing Edwards effort from the edge of the box that sails over.

Arsenal far too deep at the moment.

Sporting CP 1-3 Arsenal

56 mins: More joy for Sporting inside the Arsenal box as Edwards’ cross deflects off Partey before being pushed behind by Raya.

Raya is then equal to a looping header from St Juste that had no power.

Sporting CP 1-3 Arsenal

54 mins: The Sporting fans are getting very upset with how long Arsenal are taking over their throw-ins, Calafiori and Timber in no rush to get the ball back in play.

The home supporters suddenly awakened after such a subdued first-half atmosphere, fireworks aside.

Sporting CP 1-3 Arsenal

52 mins: Raya into the book for time-wasting as he tries to take the sting out of this period of momentum for Sporting.

Arteta urging calm from the touchline.

It’s a cliche of course, but the next goal here is massive.

If Sporting get it...

Sporting CP 1-3 Arsenal

50 mins: All of a sudden Arsenal are looking very shaky as Gabriel brings down Gyokeres and the Sporting striker powers a free-kick into orbit from not far outside the box.

GOAL! Sporting CP 1-3 Arsenal | Goncalo Inacio 47'

21:05

47 mins: Sporting do have an early second-half goal!

After Morita’s effort, a corner comes into the near post and centre-back Inacio’s guided volley goes in off Havertz.

Saka distracted wrestling with Hjulmand there.

They couldn’t mount this comeback, could they?

Sporting CP 0-3 Arsenal

47 mins: No changes from either manager at the break, by the way.

Already better from Sporting as they quickly get into the Arsenal box and Morita’s effort is tipped behind by Raya.

Sporting CP 0-3 Arsenal

Back underway in Lisbon.

Can Arsenal go on and really make this a rout, or will Sporting fight back?

They scored twice in the first five minutes of the second half in their 4-1 drubbing of Manchester City earlier this month...

Sporting CP 0-3 Arsenal

Gabriel producing the Gyokeres celebration to rub further salt into the wound for Sporting.

The Swedish striker has barely had a kick so far

Sporting CP 0-3 Arsenal

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings

Genuine question - did Sporting watch any scouting tapes of Arsenal?

Undone by their right side and a set-piece - it's literally how you'd define Arsenal.

Sporting CP 0-3 Arsenal

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings

Gabriel whipping out the Gyokeres celebration - that about sums up how this first half has gone.

Sporting CP 0-3 Arsenal

Half-time

GOAL! Sporting CP 0-3 Arsenal | Gabriel 45+1'

20:48 , George Flood

46 mins: A third goal for dominant Arsenal right on the stroke of half-time!

Gabriel loses his marker to rise high and power in Rice’s corner from close range with an emphatic header.

What a first half from the Gunners.

20:47 , George Flood

44 mins: Sporting are back under pressure as Saka fools Araujo before his delivery to the back post is headed back inside by Havertz and hacked away uncertainly by Diomande.

Some of Sporting’s body language in this first half has been very concerning.

Sporting CP 0-2 Arsenal

42 mins: Sporting’s best passage of the game as the ball is delivered to teenage star Quenda, who is given far too much space by Rice to race forward and produce a stepover before unleashing a powerful effort that is helped over by Raya.

The Arsenal ‘keeper easily claims the resulting corner, just telling his team-mates to calm down a tad with half-time approaching.

Sporting CP 0-2 Arsenal

20:42

39 mins: Better from Sporting at last as they come forward with a bit more menace and intent, though Edwards is too lightweight and easily contained by Saliba.

On the next attack, the otherwise anonymous Gyokeres cuts in off the right before a dismal cut-back is easily intercepted.

Sporting CP 0-2 Arsenal

36 mins: Saka’s deflected effort crashes into the midriff of Havertz, who leaves the loose ball for Rice to thrash well wide from a difficult angle.

Sporting CP 0-2 Arsenal

20:38 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings

Odegaard is running the show and having a great time.

Sporting cannot get near him and the home fans are getting restless.

Sporting CP 0-2 Arsenal

32 mins: This really has been woeful from Sporting, who are trying to play out from the back but are giving the ball away time and time again.

The fans are registering their displeasure as Arsenal seize back control of possession and move forward easily once more.

The Gunners are on absolute easy street at the moment, this could be four or five if they want it...

Sporting CP 0-2 Arsenal

30 mins: Sporting’s wretched first half an hour summed up there as a frustrated Trincao turns his back on a ball from Quenda.

Arsenal cut through them at will once again, with Saka wiped out by Morita before Odegaard lofts through a lovely pass from Havertz that forces Israel into a save.

The offside flag is up.

Sporting CP 0-2 Arsenal

29 mins: A woeful free-kick from Sporting after Calafiori’s foul on Trincao is easily scooped up by Raya.

Arsenal counter and Saka is given far too much space by a back-tracking Morita before his low effort is held by Israel.

Sporting CP 0-2 Arsenal

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings

A big part of Arsenal's success in the past has been the connection between Saka and White, but Timber is filling the void really well.

He's been excellent again tonight and getting forward whenever possible to support Saka.

Sporting CP 0-2 Arsenal

25 mins: Fireworks have just been set off from the stands behind Raya’s goal, exploding over the penalty area.

Didn’t seem like referee Szymon Marciniak really noticed.

The players might have been taken off if not, as that appeared dangerous.

Thankfully they’ve stopped now, but there is smoke hanging around the pitch.

Plenty of smoke bombs also set off.

Sporting CP 0-2 Arsenal

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings

Close to a perfect opening quarter from Arsenal.

They look a different team to the one before the international break.

GOAL! Sporting CP 0-2 Arsenal | Kai Havertz 22'

22 mins: Arsenal double their lead!

It’s so, so easy again, Partey lifting the ball over the head of Araujo and into the path of Saka, who nutmegs the goalkeeper with a low poke that is tapped in from point-blank range by Havertz.

Absolutely ruthless from the Gunners. They have been utterly dominant.

Sporting dreadful so far in a weirdly subdued atmosphere.

Sporting CP 0-1 Arsenal

19 mins: Another encouraging bout of sustained pressure from Arsenal, led by the fleet-footed Martinelli.

Sporting struggle to clear another ball into the box before Partey’s driven low effort is held by goalkeeper Franco Israel.

Sporting CP 0-1 Arsenal

20:19 , George Flood

16 mins: Solid defending from Arsenal again to repel a couple of quick-fire Sporting corners from the left following a searching delivery into the box from 17-year-old winger Geovany Quenda.

Martinelli stays down after the second is cleared.

Back on his feet quickly though.

Sporting CP 0-1 Arsenal

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings

A proper test for Gyokeres tonight, up against Gabriel and Saliba.

If he gets the better of those two, especially physically, then his stock will go through the roof.

Sporting CP 0-1 Arsenal

13 mins: Sporting look for the head of the dangerous Gyokeres with a set-piece delivery into the box, but Saliba easily clears.

At the other end, Odegaard just overcooks a pass intended for Martinelli and the ball flies wide for a goal kick.

Sporting CP 0-1 Arsenal

20:15 , George Flood

What a ball that was from Timber. Arteta wanted his side to be "ruthless" in the box - and that was exactly that.

A first Champions League goal away from home for the Gunners since December last year.

Sporting CP 0-1 Arsenal

10 mins: Sporting are trying to muster a swift response to that early setback, getting their foot on the ball now and moving it quickly into the final third.

Arsenal standing firm defensively at the moment, though.

GOAL! Sporting CP 0-1 Arsenal | Gabriel Martinelli 7'

20:08 , George Flood

7 mins: The perfect start for Arsenal!

It’s been a dominant opening from the Gunners, with Sporting penned in deep inside their own half.

They get their reward after only seven minutes, with Rice in acres of space to pick out Timber, whose low cross into the six-yard box is tapped in from close range by Martinelli.

Timber looked just onside there and the goal stands after a VAR check. They might have had a penalty if not, with Havertz prevented from scoring by St Juste before the nearby Martinelli did the honours.

Sporting CP 0-0 Arsenal

4 mins: Diomande is in early hot water with a yellow here and he’s protesting furiously against the officials.

His captain Hjulmand eventually calms him down.

Sporting CP 0-0 Arsenal

3 mins: A promising start from Arsenal as Sporting hack clear Odegaard’s early delivery into the six-yard box from the right flank.

Calafiori then hammers over the crossbar.

Sporting CP vs Arsenal

Here we go!

Polish referee Szymon Marciniak gets us underway at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Can Arsenal end their winless away run in Europe against one of the continent’s most in-form teams?

This could be a cracker...

Sporting CP vs Arsenal

The home fans in fine voice already as their chanting drowns out the sound of the classic Champions League anthem.

This has the makings of a serious test for Arsenal tonight...

Sporting CP vs Arsenal

Here come the teams in Lisbon!

New Sporting CP boss reveals Ruben Amorim message

19:52 , George Flood

New Sporting boss Joao Pereira revealed yesterday that he had received a good luck message from Ruben Amorim ahead of his promotion from the reserve ranks at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

"I spoke to Amorim before his debut, he sent me a message wishing me good luck and a great career,” the Portuguese said.

Mikel Arteta swerves Viktor Gyokeres questions

Unsurprisingly given those strong transfer links, Mikel Arteta faced plenty of questions about Viktor Gyokeres’ qualities at last night’s pre-match press conference.

But the Arsenal boss seemed to swerve them all.

“I would like to talk about the team, the coaches and how phenomenal they have been,” he said.

“The run they are on is incredible, that tells you it’s not only about their qualities, but their ambition, the team energy they have, that’s a great challenge we have.”

To come here tomorrow, make a statement and show that we are capable against this kind of opponent to be ourselves and win the game.”

Edwards starts alongside Gyokeres in Sporting CP attack

Joao Pereira changed things up for his first game in charge since being promoted from Sporting B duties to succeed Ruben Amorim, a 6-0 home thrashing of third-tier Amarante in the Portuguese Cup.

As mentioned, both Nuno Santos and Pedro Goncalves are out tonight, while Zeno Debast and Eduardo Quaresma aren’t involved either.

Arsenal will have to be wary of that potent attack spearheaded by Viktor Gyokeres, who is flanked by ex-Tottenham starlet Marcus Edwards and former Wolves man Francisco Trincao.

Ousmane Diomande is a key figure at the back, with Sporting captained by Denmark midfielder Morten Hjulmand - who scored against England at Euro 2024.

Swedish marksman Gyokeres - linked with Arsenal alongside the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United - has 24 goals to his name in just 19 appearances across all competitions so far this season, continuing his impressive rise since leaving Coventry for Lisbon last summer.

Rice, Martinelli, Partey and Havertz all in for Arsenal

So as expected, Declan Rice, Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz all return to the Arsenal starting lineup tonight after being left on the bench against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Jorginho, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus each drop to the bench as a result, as does Mikel Merino with Thomas Partey also starting after his effective goal-scoring appearance as a half-time substitute at the weekend.

Otherwise it’s as you were for Arsenal, with the back five unchanged as Jurrien Timber stays at right-back in the absence of Ben White and Riccardo Calafiori on the left.

Kieran Tierney is indeed among the substitutes.

Sporting CP lineup

Sporting XI: Israel, St Juste, Diomande, Inacio, Quenda, Hjulmand, Morita, Araujo, Trincao, Edwards, Gyokeres

Arsenal lineup

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Partey, Rice, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Havertz

Subs: Neto, Setford, Tierney, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Lewis-Skelly, Merino, Jorginho, Sterling, Nwaneri, Trossard, Jesus

Sporting CP vs Arsenal head to head history

18:42

Sporting have never previously beaten Arsenal in four attempts, with three successive draws in the Europa League following the Gunners’ Danny Welbeck-inspired 1-0 win in Lisbon back in 2018.

Sporting held on with 10 men to achieve a goalless draw at the Emirates the next month, while these two sides met again in the last 16 of the Europa League in March 2023.

William Saliba was on the scoresheet in an entertaining first leg in Portugal that finished 2-2, but Arsenal were dumped out of the competition 5-3 on penalties after a 1-1 home draw that saw Granit Xhaka’s opening goal answered by a belter from Pedro Goncalves.

Gabriel Martinelli was the villain in the shootout, with Nuno Santos netting the winning spot-kick.

A picturesque look at tonight’s venue, the 50,095-capacity Estadio Jose Alvalade - named after one of the club’s founders and first member.

There will be some atmosphere in store here tonight, with Sporting typically so strong and full of goals in front of their own passionate fans - as Manchester City recently found out to their cost.

Arsenal struggling for Champions League goals

Eddie Nketiah - now of Crystal Palace of course - was the last Arsenal player to score a Champions League away goal, scoring for a much-changed side in their 1-1 draw against PSV Eindhoven last December with qualification for the last 16 already secured.

Mikel Arteta was asked during last night’s pre-match press conference at the Estadio Jose Alvalade if he puts their barren run in front of goal in the road in Europe down chiefly to inexperience.

“I wouldn’t say that’s the most important thing, but the efficiency we have shown inside the box, at this level, with the number of chances you are normally able to generate in the Champions League, has not been at the level that is required to win consistently,” he said.

“I always say the Champions League is about the boxes, small margins and details, and you have to get all those right to win, especially away from home.”

Mikel Arteta: Arsenal have to take next step

Expanding further on Arsenal’s struggles on the road in Europe, Mikel Arteta urged his team to take that next step in terms of their performances.

“Not all of the games have been the same,” he said. “It’s true that some of those games were when we’d already qualified.

“But it’s true we have to improve the results and we have to find the ways to understand what has been missing.

“Sometimes it’s been performance to be fair, and sometimes it’s been different aspects, and that’s the next step we have to make as a team.”

Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to make Champions League statement

You have to go back to October 24 of last year for Arsenal’s last away win in the Champions League, when Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus scored either side of half-time in a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

That result came on the back of a shock 2-1 loss to Lens and is the only time in their last seven European road trips that the Gunners have returned to north London with all three points.

They haven’t won any of their last five European away meetings, failing to score in four of those, and Mikel Arteta has challenged his side to develop a ruthless edge and make a statement in Lisbon tonight.

“It’s certainly something we have to improve,” he said yesterday.

“We have the right steps, and looking back at the way we played against Inter, against a team that has been so dominant in the league, were in the Champions League final and should have won it.

“We played and dominated the game we should have won. But the reality is you have to make it happen, and we didn’t.

“Those steps are what we have to take next, be ruthless and be much more efficient in the opposition box, and when we get there do what we have to do to take the three points away from here.”

Sporting CP vs Arsenal prediction

This is on paper Arsenal’s toughest remaining fixture in the league phase, with two home matches against Monaco and Dinamo Zagreb and a trip to Girona to come after.

Sporting have already showed how dangerous they can be, particularly on home soil, and the Gunners would probably be satisfied if the points were shared tonight.

Draw, 1-1.

Early Sporting CP team news

Sporting are without wingers Nuno Santos and Pedro Goncalves due to injury.

Fitness tests were expected for both Belgian midfielder Zeno Debast and centre-back Eduardo Quaresma.

Former Tottenham youngster Marcus Edwards will be hoping for a chance to start against former north London foes tonight.

Early Arsenal team news

Arsenal’s injury woes have improved plenty of late, with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Riccardo Calafiori and Leandro Trossard all fit to start against Nottingham Forest after knocks, while Martin Odegaard got another game under his belt.

It allowed Mikel Arteta to change things up a bit at the Emirates, holding the likes of Declan Rice - who, like Saka, withdrew from England duty through injury - in reserve along with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli.

None of that trio ended up coming off the bench on Saturday, so you’d expect them all to return to the lineup tonight.

Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu are Arsenal’s only confirmed injury absentees now, with Kieran Tierney part of the travelling squad after recovering from a serious hamstring issue suffered with Scotland at Euro 2024 over the summer.

If he gets any minutes for Arsenal tonight, it will be his first appearance for the club since August 2023 after that injury nightmare and a spell out on loan with Real Sociedad.

How to watch Sporting CP vs Arsenal

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 1. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Sporting CP vs Arsenal live

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s latest live coverage of Arsenal in the revamped 2024/25 Champions League.

The Gunners are in Lisbon tonight, looking to secure their first away win in Europe’s elite club competition for more than a year which would provide a sizable boost to their hopes of sealing a top-eight finish in the brand new league phase that would ensure direct qualification for the last 16 in the New Year.

Arsenal are full of confidence after the fit-again duo of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard inspired them to end a four-game winless Premier League run against Nottingham Forest over the weekend, yet Sporting should pose an altogether different challenge having yet to lose in Europe so far this term.

Despite highly-rated head coach Ruben Amorim’s recent exit to Manchester United, the reigning Portuguese champions, boosted by the goals of Viktor Gyokeres, don’t look to have skipped a beat with successor Joao Pereira getting a 6-0 victory in his first match in charge.

Kick-off at the Estadio Jose Alvalade this evening is at 8pm GMT, so stay tuned for match build-up, latest team news and live updates, plus expert analysis from Standard Sport’s Arsenal correspondent Simon Collings.