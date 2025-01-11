SpongeBob SquarePants is a certified Football Guy, according to Jim Harbaugh

Credit: CBS/Nickelodeon

Jim Harbaugh has bigger fish to fry as he tries to lead his Los Angeles Chargers to a deep playoff run. But that doesn't mean he doesn't have time to impart wisdom about iconic, zany characters in American culture.

Take, for example, Harbaugh's assessment of SpongeBob SquarePants -- the delightful, overzealous, and energetic yellow sponge from the fictional town of Bikini Bottom.

As the Chargers took on the Houston Texans in Saturday's AFC Wild Card game, CBS ran an accompanying Nickelodeon broadcast for younger audiences. In it, Harbaugh glowingly endorsed SpongeBob and his happy-go-lucky attitude, complete with a perfect silly image of the coach.

While Harbaugh almost certainly means this in a corny Football Guy way, he's not wrong. SpongeBob really does attack every day with unbridled enthusiasm. He is a go-getter. He does always have a bounce in his step.

Of course, a pure, unfiltered football coach like Harbaugh loves him. It'd be shocking if he didn't. And yes, "he actually said this." Wow!

