Spinning Back Clique LIVE (noon ET): Islam Makhachev, Merab Dvalishvili defend titles at UFC 311, Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev, more

This week's panel of Brian "Goze" Garcia, Mike Bohn and Danny Segura will join host "Gorgeous" George Garcia live at noon ET (9 a.m. PT) to discuss and debate the following topics:

Islam Makhachev and Merab Dvalishvili retained their championship belts Saturday in the headlining bouts of UFC 311. Makhachev submitted Renato Moicano to defend his UFC lightweight belt for a fourth time, and Dvalishvili outpointed Umar Nurmagomedov to complete his first title defense. We react and discuss what's next for the four men involved in the main and co-main event of UFC 311.

Plenty happened at UFC 311 outside the two championship fights. Jiri Prochazka knocked out fellow former champion Jamahal Hill to bounce back from his stoppage loss to Alex Pereira; Reinier de Ridder quickly submitted Kevin Holland; and Payton Talbott suffered his first professional loss to veteran Roani Barcelos. We review some of the key results at UFC 311.

UFC 313 has its main and co-main event fights. The promotion announced on Saturday the booking of Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev, and Justin Gaethje vs. Dan Hooker. We react to these bookings and give our early pcisk for the bout.

The free agent market got a lot more interesting this past week. Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm was granted her release from the promotion and is looking to keep fighting in MMA – while also picking back up boxing. Additionally, ex-Bellator champion Patricio Freire and top Bellator contender Aaron Pico were let go from the PFL. We discuss the potential future for these stars.

