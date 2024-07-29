Spinning Back Clique LIVE: Belal Muhammad & Tom Aspinall's UFC 304 title wins, UFC on ABC 7 preview, more

Check out this week's "Spinning Back Clique," MMA Junkie's weekly live show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts.

This week's panel of Brian "Goze" Garcia, Nolan King and Danny Segura will join host "Gorgeous" George Garcia live at noon ET (9 a.m. PT) to discuss and debate the following topics:

The UFC welterweight division has a new king. [autotag]Belal Muhammad[/autotag] defeated [autotag]Leon Edwards[/autotag] in a dominant decision win in the main event of UFC 304. This is a big shake up for the division. Who should be Muhammad's first challenger? Where does Edwards go from here? We discuss.

In the co-main event of UFC 304, [autotag]Tom Aspinall[/autotag] retained his UFC interim heavyweight title by stopping [autotag]Curtis Blaydes[/autotag] in just 60 seconds. Did Aspinall prove he's the best heavyweight on the planet? How does this result impact the expected title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic? We break down the Englishman's win, along with the state of the heavyweight division.

Aside from Muhammad and Aspinall's wins, there were other important results at UFC 304. [autotag]Paddy Pimblett[/autotag] viciously submitted veteran [autotag]Bobby Green[/autotag][autotag]. [autotag]Muhammad Mokaev[/autotag] continued his unbeaten run, but may have seen his UFC career come to an end. [autotag]Gregory Rodrigues[/autotag],[autotag] Nathaniel Wood[/autotag] and [autotag]Arnold Allen[/autotag] picked up important wins. We discuss it all.

UFC on ABC 7 goes down Saturday, and the UFC has brought many impressive matchups to Abu Dhabi. From its main event in [autotag]Cory Sandhagen[/autotag] vs. [autotag]Umar Nurmagomedov[/autotag], to [autotag]Tony Ferguson[/autotag]'s return, the panel previews all the action.

Beyond UFC 304 in Manchester and the upcoming UFC Abu Dhabi, there has been plenty of news since the last Spinning Back Clique episode. We highlight the biggest headlines to close out the show.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Spinning Back Clique LIVE: Belal Muhammad & Tom Aspinall's UFC 304 title wins, UFC on ABC 7 preview, more