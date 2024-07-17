Spinazzola on Napoli decision, Conte influence and injury history

Leonardo Spinazzola opened up about his decision to sign for Napoli, the work ahead with Antonio Conte and his recent struggles with injuries.

The 31-year-old Italian left back ended a five-year spell with Roma at the start of this month, leaving on a free transfer. He decided to join up with the Partenopei, putting pen to paper on a two-year deal worth around €1.8m plus add-ons, a lower wage than he earnt in the capital.

Napoli have been active in the summer transfer window, investing €35m into Torino centre back Alessandro Buongiorno and €12m into Real Madrid centre back Rafa Marin. The club are also waiting to set up a deal for Chelsea outcast Romelu Lukaku.

Spinazzola presentation

Speaking at his presentation press conference via TMW, Spinazzola first discussed his reasons for joining Napoli.

“I chose Napoli because I’m convinced that I can still give a lot. This year we can have fun and we can annoy many teams.”

He was asked about Conte’s motto – Amma faticà (We’ve got work to do).

“It’s all good given the first seven days. The motivation of my teammates is high. In this regard, Conte is really strong in raising the bar more and more every day.”

Spinazzola spoke about the influence of Conte in his decision.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve met, we’ve been in touch for a long time. After many years we’re here working together, and this certainly had as much of an impact on my choice as the team, who are very strong.”

He was asked if he’s been in contact with Lukaku.

“Yes, we talk often, even during the European Championships, he was a teammate of mine, he’s a friend of mine, we have a great relationship. But we didn’t talk about Napoli. Let’s wait and see.”

Spinazzola reflected on his recent battle with injuries.

“It’s not true that I’ve only played a few matches, I had a painful injury but in the previous two years I had played 78 matches, but it seems like I’ve played 10 a year. That’s fine. I don’t have to relaunch myself, I just have to continue like in the last two years, which were great.”

He commented on the levels he’d like to reach with Napoli.

“I think Conte will be able to give me a great hand, in a month my form will be much higher than a year ago. I hope to have a great year both for myself and for Napoli.”

The 31-year-old touched on his on-pitch qualities.

“My running, my unpredictability. The weak points, however, are the defensive phase a little, but every year I try to improve.”

Spinazzola discussed his impressions of the city of Naples.

“Very nice. My eldest son was immediately catapulted into the reality of Naples, he was already following Maradona on video, he wants to know all the best players in history, and I told him about Maradona, and he immediately asked me for his shirt.

“My wife and I we were impressed by the city, we stayed for two days, it made an excellent impression on us.”

He was asked if he’d be able to play on the right side of the pitch.

“Conte asks us as a wing back to also go inside the pitch and exchange with the number 10, with our wingers, to vary our game a lot. I also feel at ease on the right thanks to my past as a winger, in that position I can do well.”

Finally, Spinazzola discussed the differences between training with Napoli and Roma.

“There’s more tactics with Conte, I recognize a game more similar to Gasperini in terms of concepts. In Rome with Mourinho we used the 3-5-2 a lot and not the classic 3-4-3.”