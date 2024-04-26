Spence has two goals and assist, Canada thumps Czechia 6-0 at U18 hockey worlds

VANTAA, Finland — Malcolm Spence had two goals and an assist as Canada thumped Czechia 6-0 in a penalty-filled affair Friday at the world men's under-18 hockey championship.

Tij Iginla also had two goals and Carter George made 26 saves for the shutout

Gavin McKenna had a goal and two assists and Carson Wetsch also scored as Canada improved to 2-0. Captain Porter Martone had three assists.

Czech starting goaltender Jakub Milota allowed four goals on nine shots before being replaced by Bretislav Vystrcil, who made 22 saves on 24 shots in relief.

The teams combined for 103 penalty minutes, with three game misconducts handed out.

Czechia's Marek Danicek was tossed for an illegal check to the head and Petr Sikora was ejected for butt-ending in the first period, while Wetsch received a game misconduct for checking from behind in the third.

Canada was short-handed for 16 minutes 39 seconds in the game, including two penalties for too many men in the second period, after playing down a man for 12:05 in a 6-3 win over Sweden on Thursday.

Czechia (1-1) won the opening faceoff but immediately turned the puck over to Spence in its own zone, and the Canadian forward ripped a shot past Milota.

Spence went to the box for hooking 11 seconds after his goal, but Canada struck again when Iginla scored short-handed 1:51 into the game.

Iginla added a power-play goal at 7:18, and Wetsch scored 24 seconds later to chase Milota from the game.

After a goalless second, Spence increased Canada's lead to 5-0 7:19 into the third period, and McKenna capped the scoring with a goal in the final minute.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2024.

