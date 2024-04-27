'If I speak': Mohamed Salah in shock statement about Jurgen Klopp bust-up after Liverpool draw

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has stoked the flames following his touchline bust-up with Jurgen Klopp, insisting: "If I speak, there will be fire."

The forward and manager were caught on camera in a heated argument as the player prepared to be substituted on against West Ham, having been dropped from the starting line-up at the London Stadium.

Salah was earlier spotted to be seemingly frustrated during his warm-up ahead of kick-off and then tensions spoiled over in the second half.

Klopp was asked about the incident after the game, which Liverpool drew 2-2 to extinguish any faint hopes of a title challenge, and moved to allay concerns.

He told TNT Sport: "No [I won't share what was said]. But we spoke already in the dressing room, and for me, that's done."

But Salah has seemingly chosen the opposite tact when walking from the mixed zone after the game, declining to be interviewed but share his thoughts with the reporters standing by.

He said: "If I speak today there will be fire."

🔥”THERE’S GOING TO BE FIRE TODAY IF I SPEAK”



Salah after discussion with Klopp during the West Ham match.



Vai pegar fogo se eu falar hoje! Disse Salah na zona mista em Londres após discussão com Klopp pic.twitter.com/oJPhbGm3aL — Joao Castelo-Branco (@j_castelobranco) April 27, 2024

Watch footage of the incident above.