Spain's Lamine Yamal, 16, becomes youngest player to appear in a European Championship

BERLIN (AP) — Lamine Yamal became the youngest player ever to appear at a European Championship on Saturday when he started for Spain in its tournament-opening game against Croatia.

Yamal was 16 years, 338 days. The previous record-holder was Kacper Kozlowski of Poland, who was 17 years, 246 days in 2021 when he played against Spain.

He set up Álvaro Morata for Spain's first chance early on.

It's Yamal's eighth appearance for Spain. He played 47 games in the Spanish league and Champions League for Barcelona last season.

Yamal will turn 17 the day before the Euro 2024 final on July 14 in Berlin.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

The Associated Press