Spain XI vs Georgia: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injuries for Euro 2024 last-16 today

Spain have a couple of key selection decisions to make for today’s clash with Georgia in the last-16 of Euro 2024.

Ten changes were made to the line-up which beat Albania to round off their group stage having already sealed top spot and what is, on paper at least, a favourable match-up in the knockouts.

Aymeric Laporte was the only player to survive the rotations and he faces a battle with Nacho Fernandez to partner Robin Le Normand at the back for a team which is yet to concede a goal in Germany.

A muscle injury has kept Nacho on the sidelines for the last two matches and he is a doubt for this evening’s game, with Ayoze Perez also a question mark after missing out last Monday.

Rodri is back from a one-game ban and should be joined by Fabian Ruiz and Pedri in the midfield, although the latter’s place might be under threat from Dani Olmo after his display last time out.

Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams are set to replace Mikel Oyarzabal and Ferran Torres, who scored the winner against Albania, with Alvaro Morata returning up front.

Predicted Spain XI: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams

Doubts: Nacho, Perez

Time and date: 8pm BST, Sunday June 30, 2024

Venue: Cologne Stadium

TV channel: ITV1