Spain vs Scotland LIVE: Latest score and goal updates as Scots look to reach Euro 2024

Scotland are hoping to continue their winning start in Euro 2024 qualifying as they travel to Seville to take on Spain this evening.

Steve Clarke’s men have won five from five in their campaign so far, including that impressive victory over the Spaniards at Hampden Park back in March. Should they triumph again tonight the Scots will secure qualification for the tournament in Germany next summer. They will also qualify if Norway fail to beat Cyprus in the other Group A fixture.

However, Spain are in great form. Manager Luis de la Fuente has led the hosts to victory in the Nations League and will be confident of earning a victory over the Scots this time around. Spain have played one game fewer than Scotland and would move to within three points of the leaders with a win, keeping them on track to secure a place at Euro 2024 themselves.

The top two teams will progress from Group A and La Roja will confirm their place at the tournament with wins over Scotland and Norway on Sunday.

Follow all the action as Spain host Scotland in the Euro 2024 qualifiers:

Scotland XI: Gunn; Porteous, Hendry, McKenna; Hickey, McTominay, McGregor, Robertson; Christie, McGinn; Dykes

Spain XI: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Balde; Merino, Rodri, Gavi; Torres, Morata, Oyarzabal

Spain vs Scotland: McGinn calls on Rodri to be shown ‘respect’

19:28 , Jamie Braidwood

John McGinn on facing Rodri after the Spain captain called Scotland “rubbish” following the 2-0 defeat in Glasgow:

“It doesn’t matter anymore. I’ve probably lost count of the amount of trophies he’s won since that game.

“There’s not much we can say to him. He’ll have said things in the heat of the moment, but it’s gone now.

“He’s a world-class player who we all respect as a squad, and I think the country should follow.”

Spain vs Scotland: ‘We need to be better’, insists John McGinn

19:21 , Jamie Braidwood

John McGinn ahead of Scotland’s trip to Spain and why it’s an exciting time for the national team: “There’s plenty more to come. We’re all at a good age. We’re getting more and more experience of these games.

“The great thing for us is there’s a couple of great young players bubbling away in the background that could come and improve us.

“It’s a really exciting time to be a Scotland player. The fans are here regardless of the results, but we’re now giving them some success which we’re enjoying. Hopefully we can carry that on.

“When you come back up the road you hear about the positive impact you’re having on the whole country. Everyone is behind the team again.

“We need to be better (than the win over Spain). We’re away from home, a team is stronger at home. It wasn’t as hot in Glasgow in March.

“We need to be aggressive, it’s in our nature as a country. Hard working, determined, we’ll fight for every ball.

“We need to get the balance right. We need to be physical and aggressive, but we’ve got some great players as well. At the Spain game, we showed good moments of quality.”

Spain vs Scotland: How the Scots became the one team Rodri could not defeat

19:11 , Jamie Braidwood

There was the Champions League in Istanbul. The FA Cup at Wembley. A third Premier League title in a row in Manchester. The treble was followed by the Nations League in the Netherlands and the Super Cup in Greece. Yet if the list of trophies won by Rodri with club and country in 2023 can only be matched by Aymeric Laporte, the Spaniard’s compatriot and former Manchester City teammate can hardly rival his influence: it was Rodri who scored the winning goal against Inter Milan in June’s Champions League final, Rodri who was named player of the finals as Spain defeated Croatia to win the Nations League.

It is tempting to brand 2023 as the year of Rodri; individual awards do not tend to favour defensive midfielders, but he may have a case for winning the Ballon d’Or. Yet an outstanding campaign has featured just the one dark night: at Hampden in March, Rodri and Spain were humbled by Scotland, beaten 2-0 in the swirling rain.

Yet Scotland would be wise to look ahead to their trip to La Cartuja with a certain amount of trepidation: Spain are seeking revenge and, in Rodri, Scotland have managed to make a nemesis out of a player whose powers have never felt greater.

How Scotland became the one team Rodri could not defeat

Spain vs Scotland: Team news!

18:59 , Jamie Braidwood

The big question facing Steve Clarke this week was how he was going to replace the injured Kieran Tierney - and the Scotland boss has gone with Scott McKenna in a move that suggests he is sticking with his back three.

Scott McTominay, Callum McGregor and John McGinn form the midfield three, with Lyndon Dykes selected ahead of Che Adams to lead the line. He will need some support from Ryan Christie, who also starts in attack.

Spain are much stronger than they were at Hampden. Alvaro Morata starts along with Gavi, with Ferran Torres and Mikel Oyarzabal completing the front three. Oh, someone called Rodri is playing too.

Spain XI: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Balde; Merino, Rodri, Gavi; Torres, Morata, Oyarzabal

Scotland XI: Gunn; Porteous, Hendry, McKenna; Hickey, McTominay, McGregor, Robertson; Christie, McGinn; Dykes

Spain vs Scotland: What do Scotland need to qualify for Euro 2024?

18:48 , Jamie Braidwood

Scotland are currently six points ahead of Spain, who have a game in hand, and still have Georgia and Norway to face in November to complete the Euro qualifiers.

If Scotland draw or win against Spain, they will qualify for Euro 2024. However, they can also qualify with some help from the other Pool A match between Norway and Cyprus.

If Norway lose or draw to beat Cyprus, then Scotland will also qualify regardless of their result against Spain.

It’s that simple, right?

Spain vs Scotland: Everything you need to know

18:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Scotland will hope to continue their winning run in Euro 2024 qualifying as they travel to take on Spain.

Steve Clarke’s side are five from five in their campaign so far, including a famous victory over Spain at Hampden Park in March. The Scots will seal qualification with a victory in Spain, or if Norway fail to beat Cyprus in the other Group A fixture this evening.

Luis de la Fuente has since led the hosts to victory in the Nations League, though, and Spain will no doubt fancy a dose of revenge to remain on track in the group.

Spain have played one game fewer than Scotland and would move to within three points of the leaders with a win. The top two teams will progress to the Euros and La Roja face a trip to face Norway and Erling Haaland on Sunday.

18:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Scotland have also lost a couple of players from their squad: Ryan Jack has remained with Rangers after picking up an injury against Aberdeen recently, and a hamstring issue has ruled Kevin Nisbet out, too. A similar ailment led to Kieran Tierney's omission from Steve Clarke's squad, with the Arsenal loannee having missed Real Sociedad's last two games.

Scotland XI: Gunn; Porteous, Hendry, McKenna; Hickey, McTominay, McGregor, Robertson; Christie, McGinn; Dykes

18:32 , Jamie Braidwood

Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal has pulled out of the Spain squad, while Villarreal's Yeremy Pino has also withdrawn. That has brought about a first senior call-up for Bryan Zaragoza of Granada, who could make a debut off the bench with Luis de la Fuente likely to stick with a relatively settled starting side.

Spain XI: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Balde; Merino, Rodri, Gavi; Torres, Morata, Oyarzabal

18:31 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Spain vs Scotland?

Spain vs Scotland is due to kick off at 7.45pm BST on Thursday 12 October at Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, Spain.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match on ViaPlay Sports 1, with coverage from 7pm BST. All of Scotland’s Euro 2024 qualifiers are being shown on ViaPlay, which requires a ViaPlay Total pass subscription. The match can be accessed by downloading the ViaPlay app or through providers such as Sky, Virgin Media or Prime Video. It can also be streamed directly on the ViaPlay website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Good evening

18:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Spain vs Scotland in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

It could be a big night: Steve Clarke’s men have won five from five in their campaign so far, including that impressive victory over the Spaniards at Hampden Park back in March, and should they triumph again tonight the Scots will secure qualification for the tournament in Germany next summer. They will also qualify if Norway fail to beat Cyprus in the other Group A fixture.

However, Spain are in great form. Manager Luis de la Fuente has led the hosts to victory in the Nations League and will be confident of earning a victory over the Scots this time around. Spain have played one game fewer than Scotland and would move to within three points of the leaders with a win, keeping them on track to secure a place at Euro 2024 themselves.

The top two teams will progress from Group A and La Roja will confirm their place at the tournament with wins over Scotland and Norway on Sunday.

Follow all the build-up as Spain host Scotland in the Euro 2024 qualifiers: