Spain vs Germany LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest score and updates after Dani Olmo goal

Spain vs Germany LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest score and updates after Dani Olmo goal

Spain vs Germany LIVE!

The Euro 2024 quarter-finals begin with the first of two truly heavyweight clashes on Friday. Before Portugal and France lock horns in Hamburg tonight, first we head to Stuttgart for the small matter of a titanic showdown between Spain and Germany that certainly would not have looked out of place as the final of this thrilling European Championship.

It’s a huge contest that pits arguably the new title favourites against the confident hosts in a rematch of the Euro 2008 final. Spain are soaring despite relatively modest pre-tournament predictions by their standards as the only team to have won every match so far, fighting back to brush aside plucky Georgia in the last 16 having easily finished top of the so-called ‘Group of Death’. Germany, meanwhile, earned a controversial win over Denmark having pipped Switzerland to top spot in Group A in dramatic late fashion.

Julian Nagelsmann has brought Emre Can into his team today with Jonathan Tah also back from suspension, while opposite number Luis de la Fuente names an unchanged team having restored all of his top stars including teenage sensation Lamine Yamal last time out. Follow Spain vs Germany live below!

Spain vs Germany latest news

GOAL! Olmo sweeps home after Yamal assist

Le Normand also set for ban after caution

Rudiger to be suspended after yellow card

Injured Pedri replaced early in first half

Spain 1-0 Germany

18:25 , George Flood

Is this the goal that sends Spain into the semi-finals of Euro 2024?

Plenty of time to go yet...

Dani Olmo gives Spain the lead! 🇪🇸



And it's another assist for starboy Lamine Yamal... 💫#Euro2024 | #ESPGER pic.twitter.com/ThFR1cqtXx — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 5, 2024

Spain 1-0 Germany

18:24 , George Flood

63 mins: Fullkrug loses his marker and gets a run on Laporte, but his front-post header from the corner is off target.

Spain 1-0 Germany

18:23 , George Flood

62 mins: Germany force another corner.

Yamal goes off for Spain before they can take it.

The 16-year-old is replaced by Ferran Torres, who scored a hat-trick against Germany in that 6-0 Nations League thrashing back in 2020.

Spain 1-0 Germany

18:22 , George Flood

59 mins: Germany up the tempo in search of an equaliser as Wirtz’s long-range drive is deflected wide for a corner.

But the hosts can’t really do anything with it and Wirtz’s ball to the back post sails behind.

Spain 1-0 Germany

18:18 , George Flood

57 mins: Andrich with a foul on Williams, earning a yellow card that will rule him out of the semi-finals if Germany advance.

Nagelsmann sends on Stuttgart favourite Maximilian Mittelstadt and Niclas Fullkrug, who gets huge cheers from the home crowd.

Off go Raum and Gundogan.

Spain 1-0 Germany

18:17

54 mins: Germany respond to that early second-half setback with a couple of dangerous attacks that fail to lead to chances.

Williams then leads a menacing Spain break, but he’s crowded out in the end.

More German changes coming...

GOAL! Spain 1-0 Germany | Dani Olmo 51'

18:11

51 mins: Deadlock broken early in the second half in Stuttgart!

Morata releases Yamal, who runs at Kimmich before playing a perfect pass that Olmo sweeps low beyond Neuer and into the back of the net.

Great run and finish by the first-half substitute.

That should liven things up...

(Getty Images)

Spain 0-0 Germany

18:09 , George Flood

48 mins: Germany’s turn to attack now as the pink-haired Andrich misses the target with a poor effort.

Pedri appears back on the Spain bench with heavy strapping around his knee.

Spain 0-0 Germany

18:08 , George Flood

47 mins: Much better from Spain early in the second half as Yamal plays in Morata, who rolls Tah before leaning back and blazing over from close range.

He’s got to be testing Neuer from there.

Spain 0-0 Germany

18:05 , George Flood

There are three changes being made at the break.

Andrich and Wirtz replace Can and Sane for Germany.

Spain send on Nacho for Le Normand at centre-back.

Back underway in Stuttgart.

Spain 0-0 Germany

18:02 , George Flood

No need to panic from either manager at 0-0 of course, but you wonder if both will be pondering substitutions already.

Spain simply have to get more movement in the middle to benefit the likes of Williams, Yamal and Olmo - Morata has been very sluggish so far.

Meanwhile, Wirtz will feel he should be getting on here for Germany.

Sane and Musiala have both been very quiet.

Could Andrich also be coming on? The Can change hasn’t really worked out so far in midfield.

Spain 0-0 Germany

17:58

Probably the best chance of the game so far for Kai Havertz, but he couldn’t generate the accuracy and the power needed to beat Unai Simon.

Kai Havertz with a chance to give Germany the lead but it's saved by Unai Simon 🧤#Euro2024 | #ESPGER pic.twitter.com/kUOlmnH6uD — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 5, 2024

Half-time

17:50 , George Flood

Spain 0-0 Germany

This heavyweight quarter-final tie has yet to ignite.

A bit of a scrappy first half full of little fouls to disrupt both teams’ rhythm.

Havertz with the best of the chances so far.

Spain will be ruing the loss of Pedri to injury early on, while Le Normand and Rudiger are now suspended.

(Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

Spain 0-0 Germany

17:47 , George Flood

45 mins: Two minutes of added time have been signalled at the end of this first half.

Spain 0-0 Germany

17:46 , George Flood

44 mins: A heart-in-mouth moment for Germany on the stroke of half-time as Musiala works to halt a dangerous move and is almost dispossessed inside the box before doing well to get it away.

Yamal gets away from Tah but his long-range strike is not troubling Neuer.

Spain 0-0 Germany

17:45 , George Flood

42 mins: Williams decides not to take on Rudiger cutting in off the left and his overhit cross swiftly bounces safe.

Not much at all in the middle for Spain at the moment.

Morata very quiet.

Spain 0-0 Germany

17:42 , George Flood

40 mins: Rodri tries to drag down the dangerous Musiala in not-so-subtle fashion - not sure how he avoided a yellow for that.

Spain 0-0 Germany

17:41 , George Flood

39 mins: Havertz loses the ball in a dangerous position for Germany and Olmo has oceans of space to drive into before firing off a low shot that is parried by Neuer.

Morata can’t turn in the rebound, but he looked offside anyway.

Spain 0-0 Germany

17:40 , George Flood

38 mins: Williams is very frustrated as he holds the ball for a long time on the left flank but sees no movement in the middle and has to knock it back as Spain reset.

He throws his arms up in annoyance, with the Spain fans also not happy.

Spain 0-0 Germany

17:37 , George Flood

36 mins: A lovely low pass there from Olmo inside Kimmich releases Williams, who cuts inside Rudiger before forcing Neuer into a save at his near post.

Spain are denied a corner by the offside flag.

Spain 0-0 Germany

17:36 , George Flood

35 mins: Another chance for Havertz as he spins in behind Le Normand after taking a decent diagonal ball on his chest, but his low strike is repelled by Unai Simon.

Spain 0-0 Germany

17:36

33 mins: There’s a big tackle on Olmo to halt Spain at one end before Havertz releases Kimmich at the other and the latter’s low cross is dived upon by Unai Simon.

The offside flag is up against the Bayern Munich stalwart - and not for the first time today.

Spain 0-0 Germany

17:33 , George Flood

31 mins: After a wide-open few minutes that followed a frenetic start, this game is getting bogged down with a stream of constant fouls that are totally disrupting the rhythm.

Spain 0-0 Germany

17:31 , George Flood

29 mins: Le Normand will not be available if Spain reach the semi-finals.

He brings down Gundogan from behind and is shown the latest yellow card.

Spain 0-0 Germany

17:29

27 mins: Williams gets past Sane to the byline, but his lofted cross to the back post can’t pick out Yamal as Raum clears.

Raum now joins Rudiger in the book after whacking into the ankle of Carvajal.

Spain 0-0 Germany

17:28 , George Flood

25 mins: A very cheap free-kick for Germany is aimed towards Rudiger at the back post and flicked behind by Laporte.

Rudiger and Le Normand are given a telling off by the referee before the first corner of the game leads to panic inside the Spain box and Unai Simon can eventually gather.

Le Normand was all over Rudiger there...

Spain 0-0 Germany

17:27 , George Flood

24 mins: A silly foul by retreating Spain captain Morata on Kimmich and Germany have a free-kick in a great position wide on the right.

They win the initial header, but there’s no follow-up and the Spanish defenders leave it for Unai Simon to collect.

Spain 0-0 Germany

17:25 , George Flood

22 mins: Laporte brings the ball forward for Spain, spots an opening and unleashes a low drive from distance that is comfortable for Neuer to hold.

Spain 0-0 Germany

17:22 , George Flood

20 mins: Chance for Germany!

Gundogan with the ball out right to Kimmich, who delivers an enticing cross that Havertz heads low.

Unai Simon gets down to make the save.

Spain 0-0 Germany

17:21 , George Flood

18 mins: Kroos - who will be playing the final match of his illustrious football career today if Germany bow out - plays a lovely ball out to Kimmich, who is caught offside.

Plenty of probing from Germany now.

Spain 0-0 Germany

17:20 , George Flood

Not a sight that any Spain - or Barcelona - fan wanted to see.

It’s been an injury-plagued couple of seasons for Pedri

Pedri is forced off the pitch early following a challenge from Toni Kroos 🤕



Bad news early on for Spain... 😳#Euro2024 | #ESPGER pic.twitter.com/TXnJNr7waz — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 5, 2024

Spain 0-0 Germany

17:19 , George Flood

16 mins: This game is really opening up now, with another slick German move to the byline seen off before Spain counter at pace and Ruiz ends up fizzing an effort off target.

Spain 0-0 Germany

17:16 , George Flood

14 mins: By the way, that is Rudiger’s second yellow card of the tournament and means he will miss the semi-finals if Germany get through.

Spain 0-0 Germany

17:15 , George Flood

14 mins: The yellow is out now after an out-of-position Rudiger wipes out Olmo just outside the Germany box.

A free-kick in a terrific position for Spain... through the wall and wide from Yamal.

Spain 0-0 Germany

17:14 , George Flood

12 mins: Nico Williams fails to trouble Neuer with an ambitious effort before catching Kimmich with a late challenge near the touchline.

This has been a really feisty start to proceedings in Stuttgart.

How long before Anthony Taylor gets that yellow card out?

Spain 0-0 Germany

17:13 , George Flood

10 mins: Germany up the early tempo with Havertz heavily involved in an incisive move that ends with a poor cross from Raum that is safely into the hands of Unai Simon.

He had to cut that back.

Spain 0-0 Germany

17:09 , George Flood

8 mins: Pedri is in a lot of pain and needs treatment.

He won’t be able to continue and limps off the pitch.

Dani Olmo is coming on instead.

A major early blow for Spain.

Spain 0-0 Germany

17:08 , George Flood

6 mins: A frenetic, nervy and scrappy start in Stuttgart.

Yamal cuts inside off the flank for Spain before being halted in his tricks, while Pedri is now down again after another heavy challenge.

He looks very uncomfortable. Spain think he’s being targeted early on here.

Spain 0-0 Germany

17:07 , George Flood

3 mins: Chelsea full-back Cucurella is back on his feet for Spain and able to continue.

Now Pedri lets a Rodri pass run across him before being felled by Kroos, who may have got a touch on the ball there but it was a heavy follow-through.

Luis de la Fuente asking the fourth official why that wasn’t a yellow card...

Spain 0-0 Germany

17:03 , George Flood

1 min: Spain with the fast start, piecing together a lovely move inside 45 seconds.

Morata lays off for Pedri, who can’t connect quite as well as he’d have liked with a low strike that is easily held by Neuer.

Cucurella is down after colliding with Emre Can.

Spain vs Germany

17:01 , George Flood

The quarter-finals are officially underway!Who will become the first team to book their last-four place at this tournament?A brilliant atmosphere for a massive showdown between European giants in Stuttgart...

(REUTERS)

Spain vs Germany

16:56 , George Flood

Here come the teams amid a noisy reception at the Stuttgart Arena.

Both of tonight’s heavyweight quarter-final ties have English refereeing teams, with Anthony Taylor overseeing this game and Michael Oliver taking control of Portugal vs France in Hamburg later.

A feather in the cap for English officiating.

It’s time for the national anthems, with Spain up first...

Kick-off approaching in Stuttgart

16:51 , George Flood

Final preparations in Stuttgart!

Just 10 minutes until the Euro 2024 quarter-finals are officially underway...

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

(Getty Images)

Portugal or France await in blockbuster Munich semi-final

16:48

The winners from this clash will advance to face a blockbuster semi-final tie against either Portugal or France at Munich’s Allianz Arena on Tuesday night.

Champions in 1964, 2008 and 2012, Spain reached the semis in 2020 after a shock early exit in 2016, losing to eventual winners Italy on penalties at Wembley.

Germany won the Euros in 1972, 1980 and 1996, reaching back-to-back semi-finals in 2012 and 2016 before losing to England in the last 16 three years ago - also at Wembley.

Spain vs Germany head to head record

16:34 , George Flood

Today’s game is of course a repeat of the Euro 2008 final in Vienna, where Fernando Torres’ first-half goal was enough to claim their first major title for 44 years for Spain.

The two nations have met six times since then, with Spain also winning 1-0 in the World Cup semi-finals in South Africa in 2010.

There was a 2014 friendly won by Germany, followed by back-to-back draws in 2018 and 2020.

Spain famously thumped sorry Germany 6-0 to secure a Nations League finals berth in November 2020, while their last meeting was a 1-1 draw during the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

On that occasion, Alvaro Morata’s second-half goal was cancelled out late by Niclas Fullkrug.

Germany have the overall head-to-head edge all time with nine wins to Spain’s eight, with a further eight draws.

(AFP via Getty Images)

16:23

Bayer Leverkusen enforcer Robert Andrich is sporting another new hair style for today’s game, which he will initially watch from the bench having started all four of Germany’s matches so far at Euro 2024.

Some big selection calls from Julian Nagelsmann throughout his side.

(AP)

Two Germany changes as Tah and Can come in

16:09 , George Flood

Germany show two changes from the team that beat Denmark in a controversial clash in Dortmund last weekend.

Jonathan Tah does replace Nico Schlotterbeck in central defence after returning from suspension.

Julian Nagelsmann’s other more surprising change is in midfield, where Emre Can is preferred to Robert Andrich.

Leroy Sane keeps his attacking place ahead of Florian Wirtz, with Kai Havertz still keeping Niclas Fullkrug on the bench.

David Raum is again preferred to Maximilian Mittelstadt at left-back.

(Getty Images)

Spain unchanged from Georgia win in last 16

16:03 , George Flood

So as we all expected, Spain are indeed unchanged from their 4-1 comeback win over Georgia in the last 16 in Cologne last Sunday.

Nacho Fernandez and Ayoze Perez are both back on the bench after injury.

Teenage star Lamine Yamal once again joins the exciting Nico Williams and captain Alvaro Morata in attack.

The midfield trio of Pedri, Rodri and Fabian Ruiz is well-established, with goalkeeper Unai Simon playing behind a defence that has Aymeric Laporte and Robin Le Normand at centre-back, flanked by Dani Carvajal and Marc Cucurella.

(Getty Images)

Germany lineup

15:56

Starting XI: Neuer, Kimmich, Rudiger, Tah, Raum, Can, Kroos, Sane, Gundogan, Musiala, Havertz

Subs: Gross, Fullkrug, Fuhrich, Baumann, Muller, Beier, Schlotterbeck, Anton, Wirtz, Mittelstadt, Henrichs, ter Stegen, Andrich, Koch, Undav

Spain lineup

15:51 , George Flood

Starting XI: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams

Subs: Raya, Nacho, Vivian, Merino, Joselu, Olmo, Torres, Grimaldo, Remiro, Baena, Zubimendi, Oyarzabal, Jesus Navas, Lopez, Perez

15:45 , George Flood

It’s not just the Germany fans enjoying themselves ahead of kick-off.

There is also significant Spain support in Stuttgart...

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

De La Fuente: Spain vs Germany could have been the final

15:38 , George Flood

Luis de la Fuente believes today’s game could easily have been the final.

He is expecting an even contest as he urged his Spain side to be wary of Germany’s typically fast starts.

"It's going to be an equal game,” he said.

“It could have been the Euros final and I think it'll be an even game on a footballing level.

“Germany always start matches strongly, so obviously we'll try and counter that.

“We'll try and take the initiative and go all-out from the first minute."

(AP)

15:12

Quite a sight as thousands of German fans descend upon the 60,000-capacity Stuttgart Arena for today’s mammoth quarter-final tie..

(REUTERS)

(AP)

Nagelsmann: Germany 'well prepared and confident'

15:03

Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann is confident that his side can come through tonight’s tough challenge and reach the semi-finals.

However, he insists that the high-profile nature of the match and opponents in question have not altered the hosts’ preparations.

"It is one of the more important games, without a doubt, but our preparations have been identical,” he told a press conference on Thursday.

“Everything is staying the same - and that has nothing to do with superstition.

"Our preparations are complete, hopefully. We had a lot of individual chats yesterday and watched a lot of videos.

"We are well prepared and confident we can put in a good performance.

"We feel the support, we need it because it carries us. I hope we can give that back."

(AFP via Getty Images)

Atmosphere building in Stuttgart

14:52 , George Flood

A magnificent atmosphere should be in store in Stuttgart tonight, with Germany fans turning out in vast numbers again and Spain also very well-supported at this tournament.

Can Julian Nagelsmann’s side cope with the sheer weight of home expectation up against the best team of the Euros so far after a notable wobble against Denmark?

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

Predicted lineups

14:40 , George Flood

Here’s how Standard Sport sees both teams lining up at the Stuttgart Arena today, with Spain unchanged from the win over Georgia and Germany recalling Jonathan Tah and Florian Wirtz at the expense of Nico Schlotterbeck and Leroy Sane.

Predicted Spain lineup: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, WilliamsPredicted Germany lineup: Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Raum; Kroos, Andrich; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz

(Getty Images)

Spain vs Germany prediction

14:28 , George Flood

It is very difficult to look past this Spanish team, who are the only side to win all of their games so far and are absolutely brimming with confidence.

They’ve so far looked the best in the tournament and will have no fear about facing the hosts, who could easily have come unstuck against Denmark in the last 16 and were fortunate to salvage a last-gasp draw with Switzerland after those early easy wins over Scotland and Hungary.

Spain to win, 3-1.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Germany team news

14:25 , George Flood

Germany are boosted today by the return from suspension of Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah, who was banned for the controversial - and storm-delayed - 2-0 last-16 win over Denmark in Dortmund having picked up his second yellow card of the tournament in the last-gasp draw with Switzerland in Group A.

Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck partnered Antonio Rudiger in the heart of defence instead, providing an assist for Jamal Musiala’s latest goal, and head coach Julian Nagelsmann must decide which man to start at the back this evening.

Florian Wirtz could also return to the attack in place of Leroy Sane, while David Raum will hope to keep his left-back spot ahead of Maximilian Mittelstadt.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Spain team news

14:17 , George Flood

Spain are not battling any new injury or suspension worries ahead of today’s huge quarter-final showdown with Germany in Stuttgart.

As expected, head coach Luis de la Fuente reverted back to a full-strength team in last weekend’s 4-1 come-from-behind last-16 win over plucky Georgia in Cologne after having the luxury of making widespread changes against Albania with top spot in Group B already assured with a game to spare.

He is expected to name an unchanged lineup tonight, with teenage sensation Lamine Yamal joined by the impressive Nico Williams and Alvaro Morata in a potent attack.

Both defender Nacho and forward Ayoze Perez are back from injury, but neither will break into the starting team here.

(Getty Images)

How to watch Spain vs Germany

14:12 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, Spain vs Germany will be broadcast live and free-to-air on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 4pm BST.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the ITVX app and website.

Welcome to Spain vs Germany live coverage

14:09 , George Flood

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Spain vs Germany as the Euro 2024 quarter-finals officially begin.

It’s by far the most high-profile match of the tournament so far as the new favorites and hosts collide for a last-four berth in Stuttgart, before Portugal battle France in another massive game in Hamburg later on.

Kick-off at the Stuttgart Arena is at 5pm BST, so stay tuned for match build-up plus all the latest team news and live updates.

This is one game you certainly won’t want to miss!