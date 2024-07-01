Spain vs Germany: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

The most eagerly-awaited tie of Euro 2024 so far takes place on Friday evening as Spain face Germany.

La Roja survived a scare against Georgia but came from behind to win 4-1, while hosts Germany beat Denmark 2-0 in controversial fashion.

Stuttgart will welcome these two teams which are arguably the top two favourites to go all the way and lift the trophy.

Luis de la Fuente’s Spain have dazzled with their youthful, energetic attacking play despite not being seen as one of the top two or three teams when arriving at the Euros.

But Germany will be a huge test for them as the home nation and off the back of some impressive, ruthless displays of their own.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Spain vs Germany is scheduled for a 5pm BST kick-off on Friday July 5, 2024.

The match will take place at Stuttgart Arena.

Germany booked their place in the quarter-finals in controversial circumstances (AP)

Where to watch Spain vs Germany

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BBC One or ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7.15pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer or the ITVX app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Spain vs Germany team news

Spain restored all of their key players for their win over Georgia, having rested ten of them after winning their group with a game spare.

Nacho Fernandez and Ayoze Perez were both fitness doubts for Sunday evening and neither featured.

Germany have centre-back Jonathan Tah back from suspension and he should partner Antonio Rudiger.

Kai Havertz faced calls to be dropped for Niclas Fullkrug in the last-16 but a goal and a decent performance against Denmark should be enough to keep him in the team.

David Raum was introduced at left-back and is expected to retain his place, whereas Florian Wirtz is challenging Leroy Sane to start on the wing.

Spain vs Germany prediction

It is very difficult to look past this Spanish team. They’ve so far looked the best in the tournament.

Spain to win, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Spain are unbeaten in their last four games against Germany, with a 6-0 friendly win in 2020 alongside three draws.

They have met several times at major tournaments; Spain won their 2010 World Cup semi-final, the Euro 2008 final and in the Euro 84 group stage, whereas Germany prevailed in the 1966 and 1982 World Cup groups and at the 1976 and 1988 Euros.

Spain wins: 8

Germany wins: 9

Draws: 8

Spain vs Germany match odds

Spain: 31/20

Germany: 7/4

Draw (90 mins): 21/10

Odds via Betfair, subject to change