Spain vs Georgia LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

The Euro 2024 knockout stages continue with tonight’s latest last-16 showdown in Cologne. Georgia head to RheinEnergieStadion in the midst of a footballing fairytale that saw them stun fancied Portugal in a thrilling Group F finale to progress through at their maiden major international tournament as one of the four best third-place finishers, sparking scenes of utter jubilation back in Tbilisi.

Now they have their sights set on another enormous upset, but face an extremely daunting task against a Spain team that have been the best at these Euros so far - the only side to win all three group games, and in ruthlessly efficient fashion, too. Croatia, Italy and Albania were all successfully dispatched as La Roja made easy work of the so-called ‘Group of Death’, emphatically securing their place among the favourites after a relatively low-key build-up.

Luis de la Fuente has midfield linchpin Rodri back from suspension tonight and is expected to recall all of his top stars including the likes of Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams and Alvaro Morata after being afforded the luxury of making widespread changes last time out, with hosts Germany awaiting the winners in a Stuttgart quarter-final on Friday. Follow Spain vs Georgia live below!

Spain vs Georgia: Head to head (h2h) history and record

Spain faced Georgia in qualification for Euro 2024 and won both games at an aggregate score of 10-2. Georgia’s only win in this fixture came in a 2016 friendly when they were ranked 137 in the world and Spain were preparing for that summer’s Euros.

Spain wins: 6

Georgia wins: 1

Draws: 0

Spain vs Georgia: Euro 2024 prediction today

It would be a truly monumental occasion if Georgia can take this game to extra-time, let alone win it. But Spain are looking seriously good and should have enough to reach the last eight in comfortable enough fashion.

Spain to win, 2-0.

Georgia team news vs Spain today

Georgia will set up to defend deep and hit Spain on the counter-attack in today’s last-16 encounter at Euro 2024.

Anzor Mekvabishvili is suspended having picked up a second booking in the historic win over Portugal but had already been dropped to the bench for that tie, meaning Watford’s Giorgi Chakvetadze should continue in the midfield.

In defence, Willy Sagnol swapped Giorgi Gvelesiani and Luka Lochoshvili in for Solomon Kvirkvelia and Giorgi Tsitaishvili last time out but is expected to return to his previous starters here.

A 5-3-2 formation will likely be favoured again in Cologne with the fearsome strike duo of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Euros top scorer Georges Mikautadze sparking attacks on the break.

Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili has also continued to enhance his reputation at the tournament and will continue between the sticks.

Spain team news vs Georgia today

Spain have a couple of key selection decisions to make for today’s clash with Georgia in the last-16 of Euro 2024.

Ten changes were made to the line-up which beat Albania to round off their group stage having already sealed top spot and what is, on paper at least, a favourable match-up in the knockouts.

Aymeric Laporte was the only player to survive the rotations and he faces a battle with Nacho Fernandez to partner Robin Le Normand at the back for a team which is yet to concede a goal in Germany.

A muscle injury has kept Nacho on the sidelines for the last two matches and he is a doubt for this evening’s game, with Ayoze Perez also a question mark after missing out last Monday.

Rodri is back from a one-game ban and should be joined by Fabian Ruiz and Pedri in the midfield, although the latter’s place might be under threat from Dani Olmo after his display last time out.

Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams are set to replace Mikel Oyarzabal and Ferran Torres, who scored the winner against Albania, with Alvaro Morata returning up front.

Spain vs Georgia: TV channel and free live stream for Euro 2024 game today

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7.15pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the ITVX app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Spain vs Georgia at Euro 2024 tonight.

Kick-off from the RheinEnergieStadion is at 8pm BST.