Spain vs France LIVE! Euro 2024 semi-final match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Spain vs France - LIVE!

A place in the Euro 2024 final is the prize on offer as Spain face France in a blockbuster clash in Munich tonight. The winner of this will face either England or the Netherlands in Sunday’s final, as the race to be crowned European champions reaches the home straight.

It is Spain who have impressed most in Germany so far, edging past the hosts last time out, and they remain on track for a third European Championship success in the last five tournaments. A winner from Mikel Merino in the 119th minute saw Spain knock Germany out, but they are forced into changes here. Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand are suspended and Pedri is out injured, meaning Jesus Navas, Nacho and Dani Olmo come into the side.

France have scored three goals all tournament - two own goals and a penalty from Kylian Mbappe. Didier Deschamps’ side have certainly not been an entertaining watch but they continue to pick up results on the biggest stage, having edged past Portugal on penalties in the quarter-finals. Ousmane Dembele returns to the starting lineup, as Antoine Griezmann drops to the bench. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Alcaraz gets Spain up and running!

Big night for Spanish sport... Carlos Alcaraz has done his bit to kick things off.

The 21-year-old has won his Wimbledon quarter-final, beating Tommy Paul in four brilliant sets, and he is now through to the last-four.

More importantly, he’s given himself an hour to sort his post-match stuff and be sat down in time for kick-off in this one.

“I had enough nerves with the match, now I’m going to get more nerves watching the Spanish team,” Alcaraz said on Centre Court.

“Another big semi-final, another big moment for the Spanish people. Let’s see how it’s going to be but I’m going to enjoy it for sure.”

Griezmann drops out

Deschamps tweaks the side in an attempt to get his attacking firing.

Griezmann named on the bench this time, as Dembele comes back into the starting lineup.

That’s one of two changes, the other coming in midfield. Rabiot starts on his return from suspension, with Camavinga missing out as a result.

France team news

Starting XI: Maignan, Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Hernandez, Kante, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Dembele, Muani, Mbappe

Subs: Samba, Pavard, Mendy, Camavinga, Giroud, Thuram, Zaire Emery, Fofana, Coman, Clauss, Areola, Konate, Barcola, Griezmann.

Busy summer!

France will be hoping for double football success this summer.

The first leg of that is Euro 2024, but focus will then swiftly turn to the Olympics on home soil. Thierry Henry managing the French side for that.

Kylian Mbappe will not be involved, after Real Madrid blocked his involvement.

Spain forced into changes

No surprises in that Spanish lineup.

Carvajal and Le Normand suspended in defence, so Navas comes to start at right-back and Nacho partners Laporte in the midfield.

Pedri injured so it’s Olmo in midfield, looking to continue his strong form in the tournament.

That front three as expected - Yamal and Williams either side of Morata.

Spain team news

Starting XI: Simon, Navas, Nacho, Laporte, Cucurella, Rodri, Ruiz, Olmo, Yamal, Morata, Williams

Subs: Raya, Vivian, Merino, Joselu, Ferran, Oyarzabal, Grimaldo, Remiro, Baena, Zubimendi, Fermin, Ayoze

Morata: No respect in Spain

Spain captain Alvaro Morata has suggested this could be his final major international tournament, as he hit out at the lack of respect towards him in his home country.

The 31-year-old is set to lead the line once again tonight, but in the build-up to the match has made it clear that he struggles at times when it comes to representing Spain.

"It could be [my last tournament with Spain]," Morata told the newspaper El Mundo on Monday. "It's a possibility that I don't want to talk about too much, but it's probable."

He added: "In Spain it's hard for me to be happy.

“Without doubt [I'm happier outside of Spain]. I've said it many times. Above all, because people respect me. In Spain there's no respect for anything or anyone."

Something has got to give...

Slight clash in styles, then.

Spain have been hugely entertaining, with the goals flowing on their way to the last-four.

France... not so much. Rock solid at the back, though, so Spain’s forward players will be seriously tested.

France battle through!

Spain left it late, France left it later.

Les Blues were not impressive at all against Portugal in their quarter-final clash, offering very little throughout the 120 minutes. Been a pretty familiar theme from them this tournament.

But they held their nerve from the spot, even with Kylian Mbappe off the pitch.

De la Fuente: It's all about winning

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has conceded that playing eye-catching football will mean little if his side do not win Euro 2024.

La Roja have proven arguably the standout team in the tournament, buy while style is important to him, he admitted ultimately all that matters is the result.

De la Fuente told a press conference: "In principle, what you try to do is to prepare a game-plan that will help you win.

"Of course you have an idea - if we talk about the show or whatever, we are talking about a model, an idea and maybe our idea is closer to a nice show, a nice spectacle - if we do it right. In that respect, I think we are a nice team to watch.

"But in the end, it's about winning and even more so at this stage. We try to play nice football, but we want to play practical football too because what you will analyse later and assess later is the result."

Cucurella wants Williams to make Chelsea move

Chelsea could have the edge over any rivals for Nico Williams' signature this summer in the form of Marc Cucurella.

Athletic Bilbao star Williams is lighting up Euro 2024 with his performances for Spain, prompting fierce transfer speculation over his future.

Williams reportedly has a release clause of between £45-50million, and most of Europe appear to be interested - including Chelsea, Tottenham and Barcelona.

But the Blues have an ace up their sleeve with Cucurella revealing he has been in his Spain team-mates' ear about moving to Stamford Bridge.

"He would be a great signing (for Barcelona), but it all depends on what he wants," the full-back told Sport.

"I’ve been telling him to sign for Chelsea. In the end everything depends on him, he is very young, with a lot of experience. I think he will be a great player."

Deschamps: If you're bored, watch something else

Defiant France boss Didier Deschamps has insisted he does not care if people have been "bored" by his Euro 2024 semi-finalists.

Deschamps, who guided his country to World Cup glory in 2018, will send them into battle against in-form Spain with some onlookers less than impressed with the form they have shown.

France have scored three goals in the tournament, two of them own goals and the other a penalty from Kylian Mbappe.

Asked by a Swedish journalist at his pre-match press conference about accusations his team has played "boring" football, he said: "If you're getting bored, you know what? Watch another game, that's fine. You don't have to watch, it's fine. It's a European Championship, it's very difficult for everyone.

"Up until now, it has not been the same as in the past, but we do have the capability to share emotions, to make lots of French men and women happy though the results that we've been pulling out of the bag, especially in a period that has been quite difficult for our country.

"But I'm sorry if the Swedish are getting bored of our football. It doesn't really bother me that much."

Spain leave it late!

Far from comfortable for Spain as they just about booked their place in the semi-finals.

Looked like it was going to penalties against Germany, but Mikel Merino stepped up with winner in the 119th-minute to knock the hosts out.

Late, late drama... and that came after Florian Wirtz had scored an 89th-minute equaliser to force extra time.

Standard Sport prediction

Spain have looked the most superior team at the Euros but were increasingly ragged and tired as their quarter-final wore on. De la Fuente’s squad is not the deepest and suspensions could take their toll in this game.

France, on the other hand, are generally defending very well with their attack being completely lacklustre and Deschamps has little idea about how to spark it into life.

If Les Bleus can sit deep, frustrate Spain and attack on the counter then their gameplan could just pay off to upset a popular young Spanish team which lacks their opponents’ experience in these games.

France to win on penalties.

France team news

France are to give a sixth different attacking setup of Euro 2024 a try.

Kylian Mbappe’s broken nose, suffered late on in the opening win over Austria, has certainly disrupted their plans as well as the form of their star striker, but even so, it has been a remarkably turgid tournament from the two-time European champions and pre-tournament favourites.

Reports in France suggest Antoine Griezmann will be the latest attacker up for the chop when they face Spain after two underwhelming displays in a diamond formation, which marked his return from already being dropped earlier in the tournament.

Ousmane Dembele impressed off the bench in the quarter-final win over Portugal so he is expected to start, with Mbappe fit to start on the left flank after a knock last time out and Randal Kolo Muani entrusted through the middle once again.

Deschamps is also set to recall midfielder Adrien Rabiot after a one-game ban, which will likely see Eduardo Camavinga drop to the bench.

Predicted France XI: Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Hernandez; Rabiot, Tchouameni, Kante; Dembele, Kolo Muani, Mbappe

Spain team news

Spain are without three of their first-choice players tonight.

Barcelona midfielder Pedri’s tournament is over after he picked up a knee injury in a challenge from Toni Kroos early in their quarter-final win over Germany.

Fortunately for Luis de la Fuente, this solves one of the selection headaches he has been contending with at the Euros as Dani Olmo is a ready-made replacement in central midfield.

Spain are also without Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand after they both picked up their second bookings of the tournament last time out. Carvajal was also sent off and it is unclear if he will also be banned for the final, should his team qualify.

Jesus Navas is the back-up right-back to Carvajal and, at 38, will become the oldest player to win the Euros if Spain go all the way.

Predicted Spain XI: Simon; Navas, Nacho, Laporte, Cucurella; Ruiz, Rodri, Olmo; Lamal, Morata, Williams

How to watch Spain vs France

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live and free-to-air on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer apps and websites.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here with us!

Good afternoon!

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Spain vs France!

It’s the first of the Euro 2024 semi-final and it’s a heavyweight clash, between two of the most successful sides on the international stage over the last couple of decades.

Winner will face England or the Netherlands in Sunday’s final - a massive prize on the line.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which will come at 8pm BST in Munich. Stay with us!