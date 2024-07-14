Spain vs England LIVE! Euro 2024 final latest team news and updates from Berlin

Euro 2024 final LIVE!

It’s all eyes on Berlin today as Spain vs England takes centre stage. The stunning Olympiastadion will conclude a month of thrilling football across Germany, and tonight either La Roja or the Three Lions will be crowned European champions.

For England it is a second Euros final on the spin, after a heartbreaking penalty shootout victory to Italy three years ago, and a first ever on foreign soil. The Three Lions have never won the competition but came into the tournament tipped by many as favourites. On the eve of the final, manager Gareth Southgate said his players were in better shape after losing at Wembley in 2021, adding: “If we’re not afraid to lose, it gives us a better chance of winning.”

Spain have had the tougher run to the final, beating the likes of hosts Germany and heavily fancied France along the way. They have also been far the most impressive team at the tournament. It’s all set to be a thriller in Berlin and you can keep across all the build-up, latest news and updates from Dan Kilpatrick and Malik Ouzia in the German captail!

Euro 2024 final latest news and updates

Kick-off: 8pm BST, Olympiastadion

Latest England team news

Latest Spain team news

Dan and Malik on England press conference

How to watch Euro 2024 final tonight

Rob Draper's preview

12:21 , Alex Young

Kane will start for England... and who better to deliver the trophy?

To be clear, we are not approaching another Jimmy Greaves moment. The England, Tottenham and Chelsea legend was, according to those who watched him, the greatest English finisher ever, but schoolchildren are handed down the take of how he sat on the bench at the 1966 World Cup Final as Geoff Hurst became a hat-trick hero, global legend and later a Knight of the Realm.

Greaves's misfortune was to sustain a cut on the knee, miss the quarter-final against Argentina in which Hurst scored and have a manager, then plain old Alf Ramsey himself, unwilling to change a winning team.

However exceptional Ollie Watkins' last-minute finish against Netherlands was on Wednesday night in Dortmund, Harry Kane starts on Sunday. Equally, do not be surprised if he ends up with the Golden Boot and is named in the team of the tournament. He is joint-top scorer with three goals.

Kane starts because coaches love his talismanic presence. Even if a back injury is curtailing his movement, there is no one better to finish in the penalty area — and Spain know that.

Read more here!

(Getty Images)

Malik Ouzia in Berlin

12:13 , Alex Young

I’ve just watched these Spanish chaps take about ten minutes to walk 50 yards because of the number of England fans rushing over to take photos.

(Malik Ouzia)

Alan Shearer: England will beat Spain

12:01 , Alex Young

The England great has been speaking to Betfair ahead of tonight's game.

"I won't go against England. There are so many things that have happened that make us all think this could be England's tournament. The moments of the goals, the penalties, the little bit of luck that everyone needs alongside moments of magic when we so desperately needed them.

"There are so many things you can point to. I'm going to go for an England win. It really can happen. We are playing against the best team of the tournament, but I just have a feeling that we'll have enough to win. I think if England are to do it, I think with what’s gone on previously in the other matches, we might not do it in 90 minutes and we may have to endure a long evening once again.”

(Getty Images)

Fans are loving Ramsdale's take on being England No2

11:45 , Alex Young

Aaron Ramsdale's take on being backup goalkeeper for England's run to the Euro 2024 has been praised by fans.

The Arsenal goalkeeper has endured a tough season, which last summer started with a contract extension and ended with him firmly playing second fiddle for both club and country.

While David Raya displacing him immediately as Gunners no1 was not expected - and Mikel Arteta even initially claimed it wouldn't be the case - Jordan Pickford has had his spot between the sticks for England sewn up for years.

He has opened up previously on his struggles at Arsenal, adding that the experience of being with England at a tournament was the light at the end of the tunnel.

Read more here!

(The FA via Getty Images)

Kane: I would trade every personal trophy to win Euros with England

11:20 , Alex Young

Harry Kane says he would swap everything he has achieved in his career to lead England to glory in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday.

The Bayern Munich forward is the record goalscorer for England and Tottenham, and has racked up countless individual honours, including the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup.

But Kane says he would swap it all to end his trophy drought with "one of the biggest" honours in the game this weekend.

"Yeah, for sure," Kane said, when posed with the hypothetical at England's pre-match press conference at Olympiastadion. "Of course, it's no secret that I haven't won a team trophy and ever year goes by I'm more motivated and more determined to change that.

"Tomorrow night I have an opportunity to win one of the biggest you could ever win and make history with my nation, [and] I'm extremely proud to be English.

"No question, I'd swap everything I've done in my career to have a special night and a win tomorrow evening. That's not the case. There's a lot of hard work until that moment but I'm really determined to make tomorrow night a special one."

Read more here!

(The FA via Getty Images)

Malik Ouzia in Berlin

11:03 , Alex Young

Here’s Malik Ouzia, supposedly post-morning run but he looks fresher than me sat on my sofa.

EURO 2024 FINAL LIVE 🇪🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Good morning from Berlin!



A little over nine hours until England face Spain in their second consecutive Euros final.



Here's @MalikOuzia_ with the latest from the German capital.



LIVE: https://t.co/kqSFMPBm3k#Euro2024 | #ESPENG pic.twitter.com/4DDYxngbRn — Standard Sport (@standardsport) July 14, 2024

Southgate: I don’t believe in fairytales, but I do believe in dreams

10:55 , Alex Young

Gareth Southgate has called on his England players to be “fearless” as they stand on the brink of history on Sunday night, and told the nation: “I don’t believe in fairytales, but I do believe in dreams.”

While Spain head into Sunday’s final as favourites, there is a growing sense of destiny around the manner of England’s progress, but Southgate has warned his team that fate will not hand them the trophy at the Olympiastadion.

“Look, I’m not a believer in fairytales but I am a believer in dreams,” he said. “We’ve had big dreams, we felt the need and importance of that. But then you have to make those things happen.

“Fate, the run we’ve had, the late goals, the penalties, that doesn’t equate to it being our moment. We have to make it happen tomorrow. Of course it would be a lovely story but it’s in our hands and our performance is the most important thing.”

Read more here!

(The FA via Getty Images)

Dan and Malik on England's final press conference

10:30 , Alex Young

Gareth Southgate and Harry Kane addressed the media on Saturday in their final press conference ahead of the final.

We will detail what they both had to say shortly, but here’s Dan Kilpatrick and Malik Ouzia first with their thoughts.

Malik Ouzia in Berlin

10:12 , Alex Young

I’ve just been for an amble down the Spree and all along the banks there are campervans parked up and emblazoned with England flags, people having made the long drive over.

On my way out, most of the bars and cafes along the river were pretty much empty but 20 minutes later on the way back in, scores of England fans had started to settle in.

Latest Spain team news

10:00 , Alex Young

There were concerns that Alvaro Morata had picked up a freak injury when a member of the team’s security inadvertently wiped him out while tackling a pitch invader, but the striker has been passed fit.

It means Luis de la Fuente means he will have nearly a fully-fit squad to face England in Berlin for the Euro 2024 trophy, with only Pedri absent after a knee injury sustained in the quarter-final against Germany.

Robin Le Normand is back from a one-game ban but there is serious competition between the Real Sociedad player, Nacho Fernandez and Aymeric Laporte to start as the centre-back duo.

Marc Cucurella is set to slot in at left-back and Dani Carvajal will return on the right following his suspension for the semi-final.

(AP)

Latest England team news

09:39 , Alex Young

We won’t get confirmed team news before 6.30pm UK time, but it sounds like England will be unchanged.

That means Luke Shaw will be on the bench despite playing 45 minutes on Wednesday night. Kieran Trippier will continue at left wing-back.

Ollie Watkins will also be back on the bench, as expected. There was never any doubt that Harry Kane wouldn’t start.

Cole Palmer & Co. will be waiting for their chance.

(Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

Malik Ouzia in Berlin

09:23 , Alex Young

Good morning from Berlin.

There’s a big German beer hall right next to our hotel and literally the first thing we heard on arrival on Friday night was a few hundred people singing Sweet Caroline.

It was bouncing with The Great Escape on the way back from dinner yesterday, too, and I’d imagine that went on deep into the night.

(AP)

Good morning

09:14 , Alex Young

Well then. We’re back here again, three years on.

England are preparing for another Euros final, three years on from losing to Italy on penalties, and a first on foreign soil.

Spain are favourites, and rightfully so after being the most impressive of the tournament so far. They have already dispatched the likes of hosts Germany and pre-tournament favourites France.

But this England team is made of sterner stuff. Three years of maturity has gone a long way, and is ready for another date with destiny.

Stick with us throughout the day as we build up to tonight’s 8pm kick-off with Dan Kilpatrick and Malik Ouzia in Berlin.