Spain vs England: Euro 2024 final prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

The Euro 2024 final takes place on Sunday night between England and Spain.

Gareth Southgate has guided the Three Lions to back-to-back Euros finals and a first continental crown is once again within reach.

Ollie Watkins fired home a 90th-minute winner against the Netherlands to secure a memorable win in the semi-final after England came from behind for the third game in a row.

But they will not be the favourites to beat Spain, who are the tournament’s top scorers.

La Roja booked their place in a fifth Euro 2024 showpiece on Tuesday night after a thrilling 2-1 win over pre-tournament favourites France in Munich.

Luis de la Fuente’s side fell behind early on at the Allianz Arena after Kylian Mbappe teed up Randal Kolo Muani for Les Bleus’ first goal from open play at these Euros, but that lead was quickly wiped away thanks to a record-breaking wonder strike from 16-year-old Lamine Yamal and another brilliant Dani Olmo effort.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Spain vs England is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Sunday July 14, 2024.

The match will take place at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

England are into the Euro 2024 final (AFP via Getty Images)

Where to watch Spain vs England

TV channel: In the UK, the final will be televised live and free-to-air on both BBC One and ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7pm BST on the former and 6:30pm on the latter.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the BBC Sport, BBC iPlayer and ITVX apps and websites.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from reporters Dan Kilpatrick and Malik Ouzia at the ground.

Spain vs England team news

Spain will get a double defensive boost for Sunday’s final with Robin Le Normand and Dani Carvajal both returning from suspension.

They will be expected to slot back in place of Nacho Fernandez and 38-year-old Jesus Navas, the latter of whom had a bit of a torrid time against France and Mbappe and went off with a knock in the second half.

Alvaro Morata started against the French after reports that he too had picked up his second yellow card of the tournament in the 2-1 extra-time win over hosts Germany in the quarter-finals proved to be false, though Spain were handed a freak injury scare over their captain when a security guard slipped and crashed into his knee during the post-match celebrations.

De La Fuente has expressed optimism that Morata will be fit and reports in Spain have also dismissed any concerns.

Otherwise Spain should have a full squad available, with only Pedri missing with the knee injury he suffered against Germany. Olmo replaced him against France and will surely keep his place in midfield after another crucial goal.

Southgate has settled on a 3-4-2-1 system for England but has a couple of tricky calls to make for the final.

Luke Shaw will be pushing to start ahead of Kieran Trippier having overcome an injury which he took to Germany. After coming off the bench in the last two games and replacing Trippier at half-time in Dortmund, the Manchester United defender is not guaranteed to start as England formulate a plan for the threatening Yamal on Spain’s right flank.

Watkins’ goal off the bench will also earn calls for him to start ahead of Harry Kane, who has been a disappointment for much of the tournament despite scoring three goals.

England should be unchanged elsewhere with no other injury concerns reported during the semi-final.

Spain vs England prediction

This match-up could become a familiar one at the sharp end of major tournaments for years to come.

Spain are a youthful, well-organised and energetic side with bags of flair and also a ruthless streak. Bar a few stodgy displays at this Euros, the exact same description could so easily apply to England.

If this turns into a rigid, grinding affair then that will suit the Three Lions while Spain will be a huge threat if afforded any space to attack into.

It’s very tough to call and could well go all the way...

England to win on penalties.

It’s tough to call this Euros final (REUTERS)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

When it comes to major tournaments, England beat Spain at the European Championship in 1996 and in the 1968 play-off quarter-final while they drew at the 1982 World Cup. Their last meeting saw the Three Lions win 3-2 in Seville six years ago.

Spain wins: 10

England wins: 14

Draws: 3

Spain vs England match odds

Spain to lift trophy: 6/4

England to lift trophy: 12/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).