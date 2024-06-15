Spain vs Croatia LIVE: Euro 2024 team news, line-ups and more from Group B fixture

Spain get their Euro 2024 campaign underway on Saturday as they face one of the 2022 World Cup semi-finalists in Croatia.

Luis de la Fuente has plenty of tremendous attacking options in his squad; one of the most difficult parts of his job this month might be deciding which to use and how to align them without sacrificing defensive balance. Spain aren’t among the very favourites but have plenty of reason to feel they can go deep in the tournament - we might learn much from this opening game about their chances.

Croatia, meanwhile, have a very familiar-looking squad which is packed with experience, but they will have questions over them of whether it has evolved enough as a squad and has enough goals. Luka Modric remains a key component for them and can win a game on his day - as many of Spain’s stars know all too well, of course. Follow all the build-up to Spain vs Croatia below including the latest updates from the early kick-off between Hungary and Switzerland:

Group B’s first game starts at 5pm BST, as Spain face Croatia in Berlin

Alvaro Morata and Luka Modric captain each nation respectively - rivals from Atletico and Real Madrid

Fixture is a rematch of Euro 2020 quarter-final, which Spain won 5-3 in extra time

Group B is rounded out by Italy and Albania, who meet later this evening

Spain vs Croatia predicted line-ups and team news

Euro 2024: Hungary 0-1 Switzerland

14:31 , Jack Rathborn

30 mins

Whistles from the Swiss fans, Hungary now settling and have a corner.

Szoboszlai’s delivery is heavy though, right to the very back of the penalty area at the far post to Orban. Too easy to defend for Switzerland when afforded the chance to get out.

Euro 2024: Hungary 0-1 Switzerland

14:26 , Jack Rathborn

25 mins

Xhaka pulling the strings, the Leverkusen maestro is purring right now with the Swiss in command.

It’s 67 percent possession for the Swiss. Hungary going long and targeting Ndoye when Rodriguez has tucked inside on the left side of the Swiss defence.

Euro 2024: Hungary 0-1 Switzerland

14:21 , Jack Rathborn

20 mins

Vargas should have another for Switzerland, what a miss!

It was a dreadful ball from Kerkez to send Vargas through on goal, but Peter Gulacsi makes a fine save after Vargas outmuscled Szalai.

A huge let-off for Hungary, who need to wake up.

Euro 2024: Hungary 0-1 Switzerland

14:14 , Jack Rathborn

14 mins

GOAL! It’s onside after a quick VAR check, Duah has his debut goal for Switzerland!

Aebischer with the vision, Duah with speed in behind, then the calm finish, it was a lovely move.

And what about the technology, a quick check and the decision reversed within a minute or so, much better.

Euro 2024: Hungary 0-0 Switzerland

14:10 , Jack Rathborn

10 mins

What a chance! Sallai had time and space, but he blasts over!

It was fine work down the right from Fiola, excellent start from Hungary: fast, aggressive and sprinkling in quality at times.

Now Switzerland able to settle, passing it from side to side at the back, Xhaka dropping in to dictate.

Euro 2024: Hungary 0-0 Switzerland

14:07 , Jack Rathborn

7 mins

It’s a lively atmosphere in Cologne, Hungary perhaps the more composed on the ball so far and looking to establish a spell of possession.

Freuler beaten by Schafer with a tidy dribble across the width of the pitch.

And Rossi’s side press high, four against four, not handing Switzerland much time to settle.

Euro 2024: Hungary 0-0 Switzerland

14:02 , Jack Rathborn

2 mins

Hungary looking to test Switzerland with long balls into their box early on here.

It’s Kwadwo Duah up top for the Swiss today, who have a question mark over their striker. It’s a live opening with the Ludogorets star putting his weight about.

Yellow! Widmer lunges in from the back of Kerkez, an early card sets the tone here.

13:55 , Jack Rathborn

Euro 2024: Dominik Szoboszlai tipped to shine despite reduced role at Liverpool in closing stages of season

13:52 , Jack Rathborn

“If I have to say the truth knowing Dominik I don’t think he will arrive depressed,” manager Marco Rossi told M4 Sport in Hungary. “I think that he’s thinking that in the time that he’s not spending on the pitch with Liverpool will give him more power and more freshness for our matches. I hope for this.

“But I think that he’s already focused on what he would like to do and he will do [at the Euros] because in this moment, yesterday [against Aston Villa] he played 20 minutes so it was just a warm up for him. Probably the next match will be the same.

“He’s already focused on the European Championship. He will arrive fresh and this is good overall for us. I think also that he will not suffer under the psychological aspect of this situation.”

Euro 2024: Granit Xhaka plays down reports of split in Switzerland camp

13:44 , Jack Rathborn

Granit Xhaka plans to spend a long time at Euro 2024 with Switzerland, but had to play down reports of a rift with head coach Murat Yakin ahead of Saturday's Group A opener with Hungary.

Former Arsenal captain Xhaka enjoyed a remarkable season with Bayer Leverkusen after they won a domestic double and now turns his focus to international football.

Switzerland take on Hungary in Cologne, but Xhaka was asked to cast his mind back to September when he was critical of the team's preparation before a 2-2 draw with Kosovo.

Xhaka told a press conference: “We are glad to have a coach who listens to us and who wants to talk to us. We have never had problems. We are adult enough to clarify everything. I have a great relationship with the coach.

“The last six or eight months, he came to see me many times. We met in Dusseldorf, we had dinner together and drank a lot of wine together. Everything is going fine. We are both ambition and we want to be successful.

“Those who know me, know I don't like to talk about ifs, buts and hypothesis. I packed my luggage to spend here a lot of time.”

13:37 , Jack Rathborn

“Let's see this time what happens,” Hungary boss Marco Rossi said. “We qualified not by chance but because we deserve to and we're here and we would like to be the protagonist.

“We would like to give joy and happiness to our supporters.”

While Hungary midfielder Bendeguz Bolla adds: “I feel we've prepared perfectly for tomorrow's game. We have no reasons to fear.”

Granit Xhaka on Hungary test at Euro 2024

13:30 , Jack Rathborn

“We have clear aims and we want to achieve them, but tomorrow is the first game, the first aim,” Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka says.

“We want to give our best and hopefully get the three points.”

13:22 , Jack Rathborn

It’s 70 years since Switzerland hosted the World Cup and Hungary lost to West Germany in the final. That loss marked the end of an era when Hungary‘s “Magic Magyars” were one of the world’s best teams.

It’s 43 years since Hungary beat Switzerland in a competitive game. Their last meeting was a 5-2 win for Switzerland in World Cup qualifying in 2017.

Opening games have been a problem for both teams at the Euros. Switzerland has one win from five, against Albania in 2016. Hungary has one win from four, though two of its opening games were also semifinals because only four teams qualified for the tournament in 1964 and 1972.

Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka can play his 126th game for his country, extending the team record. Vice-captain Shaqiri is close behind on 123 games.

13:15 , Jack Rathborn

Hungary vs Switzerland: Starting line-ups

13:01 , Jack Rathborn

Switzerland XI: Sommer; Schär, Akanji, Rodríguez; Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Ndoye; Duah, Aebischer, Vargas

Hungary XI: Gulácsi; Lang, Orbán, Szalai; Fiola, Ádám Nagy, Schäfer, Kerkez; Sallai, Szoboszlai; Varga

Hungary and Switzerland players inspect pitch before Euro 2024 clash

12:48 , Jack Rathborn

Peter Szappanos, Adam Lang and Krisztofer Horvath of Hungary (Getty Images)

Roy Keane tears into Scotland after being thrashed by Germany at Euro 2024: ‘It’s rubbish!’

12:08 , Jack Rathborn

ITV pundits Roy Keane and former Scotland international Graeme Souness had no sympathy and no mercy for Steve Clarke’s side after a brutal Euro 2024 defeat at the hands of Germany.

Florian Wirtz put the tournamant hosts ahead within the opening ten minutes and Germany rarely let up, eventually winning 5-1 with Jamal Musiala one of the stars of the show as Scotland failed to find any way to stop them.

Keane, meanwhile, did not hold back in criticising a lack of tactical discipline, willingness to show fighting spirit and technical ability from Scotland.

“They were second best in every aspect of the game tonight. Physically, tactically, even mentally,” he said. “They showed a little fighting spirit in the second half as you’d expect, but the difference in quality was chalk and cheese. They were out of their depth.

Roy Keane tears into Scotland after Germany thrashing: ‘It’s rubbish!’

Euro 2024

11:40 , Jack Rathborn

Italy v Albania predicted line-ups and team news

11:32 , Jack Rathborn

Team news

Sandro Tonali is out after the Newcastle midfielder picked up a 10-month ban in October following betting breaches. While Tottenham’s Destiny Udogie is out through injury, as are Nicolo Zaniolo, Francesco Acerbi and Giorgio Scalvini.

Nicolo Barella and Nicolo Fagioli are doubts, although they have returned to full training, so if they do pull through, they could challenge Bryan Cristante for a start.

Sokol Cikallesh missed out on Sylvinho’s squad. While Chelsea’s Armando Broja is likely to lead the line and Inter Milan’s Kristjan Asllani will offer quality.

Predicted lineups

Italy XI: Donnarumma; Darmian, Buongiorno, Bastoni; Di Lorenzo, Cristante, Jorginho, Dimarco; Chiesa, Frattesi; Scamacca

Albania XI: Strakosha; Hysaj, Kumbulla, Djimsiti, Mitaj; Bajrami, Asllani, Ramadani; Asani, Broja, Hoxha

Spain vs Croatia predicted line-ups and team news

11:21 , Jack Rathborn

Team news

Spain could make history should Lamine Yamal take to the field. If he does so, the Barcelona starlet will be the youngest player to appear at the tournament at 16 years and 338 days old. David Raya is likely to be on the bench, with Unai Simon more likely to start in goal.

For Croatia, Ivan Perisic recovered from a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury to make his return in the final weeks of the season and is expected to be fully fit for the tournament.

Predicted line-ups:

Spain XI: Simon, Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Grimaldo, Rodri, Olmo, Ruiz, Yamal, Morata, Williams

Croatia XI: Livakovic, Stanisic, Vida, Gvardiol, Sosa, Brozovic, Kovacic, Modric, Kramaric, Petkovic, Perisic

Euro 2024 players to watch: Dominik Szoboszlai

10:00 , Jamie Braidwood

The undisputed star in the Hungary side, Szoboszlai successfully made the step to the Premier League and enjoyed an impressive start to his first season at Liverpool, even earning comparisons to Steven Gerrard in his first few months at Anfield. A hamstring injury over the winter lingered into the spring and rather stalled his progress, which is a concern as Szoboszlai prepares to lead his country into the Euros. But when fit and firing, few midfielders in the world offer more variety than the 23-year-old, with energy, dribbling, passing and a ferocious strike from distance. Hungary will need a few moments of his magic.

Euro 2024 players to watch: Granit Xhaka

09:45 , Jamie Braidwood

A player who often doesn’t get the respect that he deserves, but maybe that is starting to change after helping Leverkusen to an unbeaten Bundesliga title in what was an unforgettable debut season in Germany. Now 31, Xhaka flourished in his new home after leaving Arsenal last summer and offered important leadership to Leverkusen as they closed in on an historic achievement in club football. His role for Switzerland is similar: this will be Xhaka’s sixth major tournament and his experience will be vital if they are to make it out of Group A.

09:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Predicted line-ups

Switzerland XI: Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Ndoye; Shaqiri, Vargas; Amdouni

Hungary XI: Gulacsi; Lang, Orban, Szalai; Nego, A. Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Sallai; Vargas

Hungary team news

09:34 , Jamie Braidwood

Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai carried a slight hamstring injury into the opener after going off against Israel as a precaution. The Liverpool star will operate alongside Roland Sallai.

The 3-4-2-1 formation should see Adam Lang, Willi Orban and Attila Szalai at the back, with Peter Gulacsi between the sticks. Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez should provide a threat at wing-backs, while Barnabas Varga, who has been in prolific form for Ferencvaros this season, brings a threat in the final third.

Switzerland team news

09:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Steven Zuber is a major doubt after sustaining a calf injury in the friendly draw with Austria.

But Monaco pair Breel Embolo and Denis Zakaria are back in full training this week and bring further options for Murat Yakin.

Hungary vs Switzerland: TV channel

09:32 , Jamie Braidwood

Hungary take on Switzerland on Saturday 15 June 2024, in Cologne with a kick-off time of 2pm BST.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live in the UK on ITV 1 and STV, with coverage starting at 1:15pm. The game can also be streamed live on ITVX. Every match at Euro 2024 is free-to-air on BBC or ITV (and STV) in the UK. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

Friday 14 June 2024 15:34 , Karl Matchett

Good morning and welcome to the first full day of action from Euro 2024 - we’ll have every kick covered right here on The Independent.

Later today we’ve got the two openers from Group B coming up, with Spain facing Croatia and Italy playing Albania, but before that it’s the second Group A clash following hosts Germany playing Scotland last night.

It’s Hungary against Switzerland, with a 2pm kick-off (BST), and it could prove a crucial match even at this early stage in the search for a knock-out place.