Spain vs Croatia lineups: Euro 2024 starting XIs, confirmed team news and injury latest today

Lamine Yamal makes history as Spain begin their Euro 2024 campaign against Croatia.

Poland's Kacper Kozlowski currently holds the record as the youngest player to appear at the tournament (17 years and 246 days), but that has been broken as Yamal features this evening, with the Barcelona star only 16 years and 338 days old.

Yamal is already Spain’s youngest-ever player and should have another record to his name tonight, and he starts on the right wing in the Group B opener.

Nico Williams is picked on the other flank, with captain Alvaro Morata through the middle. Rodri sits at the base of the Spanish midfield, after another stellar campaign for Manchester City.

David Raya has to settle for a place on the bench, as Unai Simon starts in goal, while there are plenty of options in defence. Robin Le Normand starts start, and Nacho is preferred to Aymeric Laporte.As for Croatia, they once again trust the familiar midfield of Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic and Luka Modric. Ivan Perisic recovered from an ACL injury to return in the final weeks of the season for Hajduk Split, and he takes his place on the bench.

Ante Budimir pushed his case when starting and scoring in a recent friendly against Portugal and he gets the nod the lead the line, with Andrej Kramaric shifted out wide.Josko Gvardiol has shone for Man City at left-back and he starts there for his country, with Borna Sosa among the substitutes.

Spain XI: Simon, Carvajal, Le Normand, Nacho, Cucurella, Rodri, Ruiz, Pedri, Yamal, Williams, Morata

Subs: Raya, Vivian, Moreno, Joselu, Olmo, Ferran, Grimaldo, Remiro, Laporte, Baena, Zubimendi, Oyarzabal, Navas, Fermin, Ayoze

Croatia XI: Livakovic, Stanisic, Sutalo, Pongracic, Gvardiol, Brozovic, Modric, Kovacic, Majer, Kramaric, Budimir

Subs: Labrovic, Ivusic, Erlic, Vlasic, Perisic, Mario, Pasalic, Petkovic, Ivanusec, Sosa, Pjaca, Vida, Juranovic, Pasalic, Sucic, Baturina

Time and date: 5pm BST on Saturday, June 15, 2024

Venue: Olympiastadion

TV channel: ITV1