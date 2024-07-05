Spain v Germany LIVE: Latest score and updates after Dani Olmo goal in heavyweight Euro 2024 quarter-final

The Euro 2024 quarter-finals kick off today with a highly-anticipated clash between two of the hottest teams at the tournament so far as Germany host Spain in Stuttgart.

The tournament hosts got their campaign going with a blistering 5-1 win over Scotland before impressing over the next two group games and fortuitously seeing off Denmark in the round of 16. Jamal Musiala has been electric and Toni Kroos is in fine form for his final competition before retirement.

Also in Germany’s favour is the fact they have won a knockout match in a major international competition for the first time since 2016 which is a clear sign that they mean business.

However, Spain have perhaps been the most complete side of the Euros so far having won all four of their games, netting nine goals in the process. They only goal they have conceded came in the last-16 win over Georgia where they bounced back from going behind to triumph 4-1.

Follow all the action from Spain v Germany with our live blog below:

Spain v Germany LIVE

Germany host Spain in the quarter-finals at Euro 2024, live on ITV1

Spain have won all four of their matches so far but face their biggest test against the Germans

Winner of this tie will face either France or Portugal in semi-finals

51’ GOAL! - Olmo arrives at the right time to turn home Yamal’s pass (ESP 1-0 GER)

48’ SHOT! - Morata sends one over the top from inside the box (ESP 0-0 GER)

36’ SAVE! - Neuer drops low and pushes Williams’ effort wide (ESP 0-0 GER)

21’ CLOSE! - Havertz’s headed effort kept out by Unai Simon (ESP 0-0 GER)

Spain 1 - 0 Germany

Spain 1-0 Germany

18:23 , Mike Jones

63 mins: There’s a furrowed brow on the face of Julian Nagelsmann now. He’s made his tweaks and his changes and now must trust his players to execute the updated plans.

Germany have seen more of the ball since they went behind. Spain have been pushed deeper though they want to keep attacking.

Spain 1-0 Germany

18:19 , Mike Jones

60 mins: Ilkay Gundogan and David Raum are hooked off by Julian Nagelsmann as the Germany manager looks to swing the game back in his team’s favour.

Replacing them are Maximilian Mittelstadt and Niclas Fullkrug. Florian Wirtz shoots from range looking to curl one into the bottom corner but his effort is deflected out for a corner.

Spain 1-0 Germany

18:15 , Mike Jones

57 mins: As Germany push higher up the pitch, there are spaces and gaps in their defence for Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal to exploit.

Spain can take advantage of this with the pace they have up top. Germany need to be wary as a second goal conceded could see this match slip away from them.

Robert Andrich fouls Williams and collects a yellow card. He’ll miss the semi-final for Germany too.

Spain 1-0 Germany

18:13 , Mike Jones

54 mins: What that goal will do is open this game up as Germany look to respond. As it stands the hosts are heading out of their own tournament but they won’t go out wondering.

The next goal could be the crucial one in this quarter-final.

GOAL! Spain 1-0 Germany (Olmo, 51’)⚽️

18:11 , Mike Jones

51 mins: Brilliant.

Spain work the ball down the right wing where Lamine Yamal is allowed time and space to operate. He carries the ball forward, brings it to the penalty area then squares a pass along the front edge of the box.

Dani Olmo times his run perfectly, arrives on the scene and slots the finish past Manuel Neuer!

Spain 0-0 Germany

18:07 , Mike Jones

48 mins: Chance!

Big moment. Spain work the ball up to Williams who chips a pass over the box to Lamine Yamal. He brings the ball down, sets himself to shoot then hits a short pass into Alvaro Morata.

Morata spins off his marker then lifts his shot over the crossbar!

Second half! Spain 0-0 Germany

18:04 , Mike Jones

Both managers make some changes at half-time. Robin Le Normand is replaced with Nacho for Spain as Robert Anrich and Florian Wirtz taking the place of Emre Can and Leroy Sane.

Spain get the ball rolling again in Stuttgart.

HT Spain 0-0 Germany

17:59 , Mike Jones

The winner of this match, which could very well go to extra-time and penalties, will face either France or Portugal in the semi-finals.

That game kicks off at 8pm this evening in what is being billed as a battle of generations with Kylian Mbappe taking on Cristiano Ronaldo.

HT Spain 0-0 Germany

17:55 , Mike Jones

Germany edged possession in that half with 53% compared to Spain’s 47%. It was the Spanish who took more chances though and created eight attempts with four on target.

The Germans managed three shots and two on target including Kai Havertz’s headed effort.

Defensively, Antonio Rudiger and David Raum have been booked for Germany with Spain’s Robin Le Normand also in the book.

HT Spain 0-0 Germany

17:51 , Mike Jones

Half-time! Spain 0-0 Germany

17:47 , Mike Jones

45+2 mins: The whistle goes to end the first 45 minutes and neither side has managed to assert their authority on the game. There’s been a continuous tussle for possession and very few good chances to score.

Kai Havertz probably had the best opportunity but sent his header straight to Unai Simon. All to play for in the second half.

Spain 0-0 Germany

17:45 , Mike Jones

45 mins: Two minutes of added time to play in this first half. Nothing to separate the two teams.

Spain 0-0 Germany

17:43 , Mike Jones

42 mins: This match has either been a period of free flowing end-to-end football or slow build-up broken up by fouls and late tackles.

We’re in the latter period at present though Williams gets free on the left and sends a nothing cross over to the far side of the penalty area.

Spain 0-0 Germany

17:40 , Mike Jones

39 mins: Close!

Dani Olmo tests out Manuel Neuer with a fine strike from range. The goalkeeper palms the ball into the path of Alvaro Morata but the Spanish captain can’t control the ball and turn it home before Germany’s defensive reinforcements arrive.

Spain 0-0 Germany

17:37 , Mike Jones

36 mins: Save!

Marc Cucurella gives the ball to Dani Olmo who slips Nico Williams in behind Joshua Kimmich. Williams darts into the box, shifts away from a covering Antonio Rudiger and hits a shot towards the near post.

Manuel Neuer drops to his right and palms it wide before the offside flag goes up. Based on the replays though that was a close one and Neuer needed to make that save.

Spain 0-0 Germany

17:34 , Mike Jones

33 mins: Spain turn the ball over in the middle of the pitch and slip a pass up for Dani Olmo to chase down. Germany’s centre-backs are spread out but Tah manages to scurry across and poke the ball into the feet of Neuer.

Germany then sweep forward and send the ball over to Kimmich but the right-back is flagged offside.

Spain 0-0 Germany

17:29 , Mike Jones

30 mins: Leroy Sane tracks back to help put Joshua Kimmich as Nico Williams drives and dribbles towards the German defence. The Spanish winger flicks the ball into the penalty area but can’t pick out the arriving Lamine Yamal.

Germany look to pass out but David Raum comes under pressure and gives away a free kick on their left wing.

The set piece comes into the area and sees Toni Kroos win the defensive header. The ball drops to Dani Olmo who flicks it up for a volley but Ilkay Gundogan gets in between him and the ball and gets fouled as Olmo kicks the ankle of the German midfielder.

Spain 0-0 Germany

17:26 , Mike Jones

27 mins: Germany win a free kick over on the right wing which is swung into the middle by Toni Kroos. Jonathan Tah gets his head to the ball and nods it down but the second phase sees Spain guard it as the ball bobbles through to the goalkeeper.

Spain 0-0 Germany

17:24 , Mike Jones

24 mins: Well then. With Germany controlling possession, Spain look to advance further up the pitch when they turn over the ball. Aymeric Laporte brings it down the inside left channel and is left alone.

He has a sight of goal and decides to shoot, nailing a left-footed effort at Manuel Neuer who comfortably keeps it out.

Spain 0-0 Germany

17:21 , Mike Jones

21 mins: Close!

That’s the first real chance of the game. Ilkay Gundogan slots a nicely threaded pass out to Joshua Kimmich on the right wing. The defender lifts a cross into the middle where Kai Havertz leaps highest and powers a header at goal.

Unai Simon spies it early and clings onto the ball.

Spain 0-0 Germany

17:17 , Mike Jones

18 mins: Jamal Musiala and David Raum work the ball superbly between themselves over on Germany’s left wing. Raum makes an underlapping run to get into the box and pulls the ball back but can’t pick out a teammate.

Spain then burst forward on their right wing, Yamal carrying the ball at his feet. He sends a pass inside where Fabian Ruiz arrives, controls the ball and fizzes a shot over the top.

The game is opening up now.

Spain 0-0 Germany

17:15 , Mike Jones

15 mins: Out comes the yellow card. Dani Olmo drives up the pitch as Spain work the ball quickly. Antonio Rudiger is forced to cover and sticks out a leg bringing the substitute down just outside the penalty area.

Rudiger collects the first yellow card of the match and will miss the semi-final if Germany get there. Lamine Yamal takes the set piece and drills it underneath the wall where the ball bounces wide of the nearest post.

Spain 0-0 Germany

17:12 , Mike Jones

12 mins: Germany’s first real foray up the pitch sees Kai Havertz fed the ball. He releases it out to the left where David Raum takes over and sends a half cross/half shot into the arms of Unai Simon.

More intent being shown from the hosts now.

Spain 0-0 Germany

17:09 , Mike Jones

9 mins: Dani Olmo replaces Pedri for Spain in what is a forced early substitution for Luis de la Fuente. The Spaniards will need to adapt and keep their composure.

There’s a long way to go in this game.

Germany look to play out and beat the high Spanish press but the ball rolls over to Marc Cucurella who drills it back down the line hoping to feed Nico Williams.

Spain 0-0 Germany

17:07 , Mike Jones

6 mins: Pedri is down again and remains on the deck this time needing a bit of treatment on his ankle. The midfielder has tackle a couple o f heavy knocks already and Dani Olmo is stripped and ready to come on for Spain.

Pedri hobbles to his feet but looks distraught as he limps off the pitch.

Spain 0-0 Germany

17:05 , Mike Jones

3 mins: Pedri is fed the ball and lets it run through his own legs as he smartly tries to get around Toni Kroos. The German midfielder clatters into him and takes out the midfielder.

It’s a crunching tackle but the referee keeps the cards in his pocket. Spain have a free kick in the middle of the pitch as both managers throw their arms in the air over the decision.

This one is testy already.

Kick off! Spain 0-0 Germany

17:01 , Mike Jones

The match gets underway. Both teams are quick starters and will want to impose themselves on the other. Nico Williams takes the opportunity to run at Antonio Rudiger before slipping a pass to Alvaro Morata.

He sets up Pedri for an early shot but he sends it straight into the hands of Manuel Neuer.

Spain v Germany

16:55 , Mike Jones

Here come the players.

This is a massive game. Two of the most entertaining teams at Euro 2024 going head-to-head in this quarter-final fixture. Spain have a 100% win record from their campaign and look exciting with pace and flow.

Germany have shaken off their poor recent performances at major tournaments and are revitalised. Only one of these two can progress but who will it be?

Kick off is up next...

Spain v Germany

16:50 , Mike Jones

This will be Germany’s 19th quarter-final tie across the World Cup (14) and European Championship (five) – the most of any European nation at the two major tournaments.

They have progressed from 15 of their previous 18 (83%).

De la Fuente on impact of Toni Kroos

16:45 , Mike Jones

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente admitted that limiting the influence of Germany midfielder Toni Kroos will be vital for his side to succeed.

"We thought about tying Kroos’ feet together, but I’m not sure if Uefa will let me," the 63-year-old joked, "We know how Kroos behaves.

“We will try to make sure he doesn’t have the chance to receive the ball and will limit his passing options."

Spain v Germany

16:40 , Mike Jones

Spain’s Fabian Ruiz has been involved in five goals in his last four games in all competitions (three goals, two assists).

He has both scored and assisted in two of his three games at Euro 2024 so far – no player has ever done so in three different games at a single edition of the European Championship.

Spain v Germany

16:35 , Mike Jones

Germany have scored 10 goals across their four matches at Euro 2024, which is already their joint-most in a single edition of the European Championship.

Pre-match thoughts from Julian Nagelsmann

16:30 , Mike Jones

The Germany coach said: “It’s not a final, it’s a quarter-final. We want to be one of the teams in the semi-final.

“Spain want to be champions as well, so it’ll be a tough game. Both teams are good in possession, have good counter-pressing qualities and can put their opponents under pressure.”

Germany left with one regret before ‘the real Euro 2024 final’ against reinvented Spain

16:25 , Mike Jones

It is something that Julian Nagelsmann doesn’t even want to be mentioned around the German camp, but it’s now impossible not to consider.

Would the hosts have been better off had Niclas Fullkrug not scored that 92nd-minute equaliser against Switzerland in the final group game? Might that have been the moment on which the entire tournament turned?

A 1-0 defeat would have put Germany second in their group and on the more forgiving side of the draw, probably making them the biggest force there. It could have been a clear route to the semi-final.

Germany have one regret before ‘the real Euro 2024 final’ with Spain

Spain v Germany

16:20 , Mike Jones

No host nation has ever been eliminated from the quarter-final stage of a European Championship, with all four previous host quarter-finalists (England in 1996, Netherlands in 2000, Portugal in 2004 and France in 2016) progressing.

Spain v Germany

16:15 , Mike Jones

This will be the fourth meeting between Spain and Germany at a European Championship, with Spain winning two (1984 and 2008) to Germany’s one (1988).

Their last such meeting was in the 2008 finalwith Spain winning 1-0 thanks to goal from Fernando Torres.

Pre-match thoughts from Luis de la Fuente

16:10 , Mike Jones

The Spain coach said: “It’s going to be an equal game. It could have been the Euros final and I think it’ll be an even game on a footballing level.

“Germany always start matches strongly, so obviously we’ll try and counter that. We’ll try and take the initiative and go all-out from the first minute.”

Spain v Germany team changes

16:03 , Mike Jones

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente keeps the same starting XI that lined up against Georgia in the last-16. Lamine Yamal keeps his place in the forward line with Alvaro Morata up top. Rodri anchors the midfield and Aymeric Laporte continues his centre-back partnership with Robin Le Normand.

For Germany there are two changes to the team that faced Denmark in the previous round. Jonathan Tah and Emre Can are brought into the team to replace Nico Schlotterbeck and Robert Andrich who both drop to the bench.

Yamal emulating Ronaldo

15:58 , Mike Jones

16-year-old winger Lamie Yamal has provided two assists for Spain so far becoming just the third teenager on record (since 1980) to provide multiple assists in the European Championship after Enzo Scifo (1984) and Cristiano Ronaldo (2004).

Nagelsmann on Yamal

15:53 , Mike Jones

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann was asked about Spain’s breakout star Lamine Yamal who he called a "talented" and "fun" player in his pre-match press conference.

Yamal looks likely to feature in tonight’s quarter-final against the tournament hosts but Nagelsmann questioned how the teenager will get on when the pressure increases.

He said: "Let’s see how he reacts when things get tough.

"You can’t defend him completely. You have to be prepared for different things. My focus is less on [Lamine] Yamal, more on Jamal [Musiala]. We can do something in attack ourselves."

Spain line-up

15:51 , Mike Jones

Spain XI: Unai Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams

Germany line-up

15:49 , Mike Jones

Germany XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Rudiger, Tah, Raum; Kroos, Can; Sane, Gundogan, Musiala; Havertz

Spain v Germany - Euro 2024

15:00 , Karl Matchett

Here’s a look at how the two nations compare from a statistical standpoint, after four matches apiece at Euro 2024, with Spain’s score first and Germany’s second:

Goals per game - (ESP) 2.3 - 2.5 (GER)

Average possession - 59.5% - 65.8%

Big chances created - 17 - 12

Expected goals - 8.9 - 7.7

Actual goals - 9 - 10

Shot conversion rate - 11% - 13.9%

xG conceded - 3.3 - 3.0

Actual conceded - 1 - 2

Euro 2024 draw

14:18 , Lawrence Ostlere

The winner of this one will meet either Portugal or France in the semi-finals for another mouth-watering tie.

Here’s a closer look at the draw:

Euro 2024 quarter-finals: Fixtures, schedule and kick-off times

Practice and preparation can bring penalty success, says Ilkay Gundogan

14:01 , Lawrence Ostlere

Gundogan is one of Germany’s most experienced players and has taken almost 20 penalties in a successful career between clubs like Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City.

However, he believed anyone who stepped up to take a spot kick should be lauded for their bravery and that even some of the game’s greatest players do not always score.

“Even the best takers in the world miss,” Gundogan said. “I automatically think about someone like Harry Kane who has a finishing that is unbelievable but I also remember him missing quite a few penalties.

“So it’s just the circumstances at the end of the day. I missed a lot of penalties in my career so far as well. At the end of the day you just try your best. Sometimes it gets rewarded and you can do it in a better way and sometimes not.

“I think to have the guts to step on, to take a penalty in crucial moments, to show respect for it, even when you miss because it is a situation that is extraordinary and it is very difficult to deal with.”

Practice and preparation can bring penalty success, says Ilkay Gundogan

13:44 , Lawrence Ostlere

Mental preparation and plenty of practice are the most important factors in taking a penalty, Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan said as his team gear up for Friday’s Euro 2024 quarter-final clash against Spain.

Both teams are heavy favourites and have provided some of the best football in the tournament so far and their clash could come down to a penalty shootout.

Gundogan, 33, said on Thursday that the pressure of taking a penalty is not something that can be replicated in training, but that it’s still important to be mentally prepared.

“The key word for me is routine. When you step on to take a penalty, the pressure that exists in a game it’s just different than it was in training and obviously to replicate is very, very difficult. I don’t believe that you can replicate it in training,” Gundogan told a press conference.

“You can train your routine. You can train how you want to approach a penalty. Your breathing, how you get calm... The most crucial thing is to get calm, how to get your heartbeat down.

“Just try to be cool and enjoy the moment of taking a penalty. Which is the most difficult thing because, otherwise anyone would score a penalty.”

Ilkay Gundogan celebrates scoring for Germany at Euro 2024 (AP)

Spain wary of ‘super class’ Toni Kroos in quarter-final

13:28 , Lawrence Ostlere

Only three nations have won the Euros as hosts (Spain 1964, Italy 1968, France 1984) and three more have played a final on home soil, only to lose (Portugal 2004, France 2016 and England 2020).

History is also not on Germany’s side for Friday’s matchup, as they have not beaten Spain in a tournament game since 1988, a winless run which includes a 6-0 demolition in the 2020 Nations League.

Despite Spain’s imperious form in their four straight wins so far at Euro 2024 and their previous success against Germany, De la Fuente said it would be an evenly-matched clash.

The difference could be, according to the Spaniard, the individual talent of certain players, like Germany midfielder Toni Kroos. The 34-year-old could be playing the last game of a remarkable career as he plans to retire after the tournament.

“I will ask Uefa if I can tie his feet together for this game,” De la Fuente joked. “Kroos is a super class player. It is incomprehensible that he is leaving football. It’s a shame that he will stop playing. We know what Kroos does and we will try to limit his passing, be very close and help him so that he doesn’t receive or at least doesn’t do it comfortably.

“That’s what we can do as they won’t let us tie his feet. It is a final before the final and I hope we advance.”

Toni Kroos has been exceptional for Germany (AP)

Germany left with one regret before ‘the real Euro 2024 final’ against reinvented Spain

13:32 , Karl Matchett

It is something that Julian Nagelsmann doesn’t even want to be mentioned around the German camp, but it’s now impossible not to consider. Would the hosts have been better off had Niclas Fullkrug not scored that 92nd-minute equaliser against Switzerland in the final group game? Might that have been the moment on which the entire tournament turned?

A 1-0 defeat would have put Germany second in their group and on the more forgiving side of the draw, probably making them the biggest force there. It could have been a clear route to the semi-final.

Nagelsmann would argue that, if that happened, the hosts wouldn’t still have their unbeaten record. They wouldn’t have the emotional momentum that comes with a last-minute equaliser to preserve that record, either. They wouldn’t have the same aura.

Euro 2024, meanwhile, wouldn’t have a fixture as mouthwatering as Spain v Germany on Friday.

Germany have one regret before ‘the real Euro 2024 final’ with Spain

Spain do not fear partisan atmosphere in Germany

13:15 , Lawrence Ostlere

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente dismissed the impact a sold-out Stuttgart Arena filled by a majority of German fans could have in the outcome of their Euro 2024 quarter-final on Friday.

Ahead of the match against tournament hosts Germany, De la Fuente said that playing at home is not always an advantage as the weight of responsibility to not let a country down is often a burden.

“I think that at these levels, the so called home advantage is not really a factor and I don’t think it has too much influence,” De la Fuente told a press conference on Thursday.

“We have very experienced players, who are not going to be intimidated by a more or less hostile environment. It’s a normal football environment that we’re used to. I don’t think that has any influence at all.

“And I’m also not sure whether they are beneficial or not, sometimes that pressure goes against the home team, because the fans are very demanding and if things don’t start well, then the crowd can have a positive effect for us.... we’re going to play the game as we’ve been doing so far, with joy and confidence.”

Spain’s Lamine Yamal has sparkled during Euro 2024 (REUTERS)

Germany left with one regret before ‘the real Euro 2024 final’ against reinvented Spain

12:42 , Sonia Twigg

It is something that Julian Nagelsmann doesn’t even want to be mentioned around the German camp, but it’s now impossible not to consider. Would the hosts have been better off had Niclas Fullkrug not scored that 92nd-minute equaliser against Switzerland in the final group game? Might that have been the moment on which the entire tournament turned?

A 1-0 defeat would have put Germany second in their group and on the more forgiving side of the draw, probably making them the biggest force there. It could have been a clear route to the semi-final.

Nagelsmann would argue that, if that happened, the hosts wouldn’t still have their unbeaten record. They wouldn’t have the emotional momentum that comes with a last-minute equaliser to preserve that record, either. They wouldn’t have the same aura.

Germany have one regret before ‘the real Euro 2024 final’ with Spain

Early team news

12:01 , Sonia Twigg

Spain rested a number of players for their final group game against Albania, having won their first two matches, but fielded a full-strength team against Georgia.

Germany will have Jonathan Tah back from suspension and he is expected to partner Antonio Rudiger.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match

11:42 , Sonia Twigg

When is it?

Spain vs Germany will kick off at 5pm BST at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on ITV1 with coverage starting at 4pm and the match can also be viewed live on the ITVX app and website.

If you're travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

