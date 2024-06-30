Spain v Georgia LIVE: Team news and starting line-ups for Euro 2024 last-16 tie in Cologne

Spain take on Georgia at Euro 2024 for a place in the quarter-finals.

La Roja have shone in Germany with Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams providing a spark to establish Luis de la Fuente’s side as one of the favourites.

A magnificent display against Italy was followed up by a much-changed Spain outfit edging past Albania to maintain the only 100 percent record in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Georgia have grown in confidence behind Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Metz striker Georges Mikautadze, who has been linked with West Ham, to create history under Willy Sagnol.

Follow all the latest updates from Cologne plus the result and reaction from Gelsenkirchen as England play Slovakia:

Spain v Georgia - Euro 2024

Spain take on Georgia in Cologne at 20:00 BST

The winner plays Germany in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals

La Roja are the only remaining side with a perfect record of three wins from three games

The secret behind Georgia’s thrilling Euro 2024 ride – and why Spain must beware

Spain XI: Unai Simón; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Fabián Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Morata, Nico Williams

Spain - Georgia

Spain v Georgia: Official line-ups

18:34 , Jack Rathborn

Spain XI: Unai Simón; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Fabián Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Morata, Nico Williams

Spain v Georgia - Euro 2024

18:33 , Karl Matchett

Spain’s confirmed starting line-up:

Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella, Rodri, Ruiz, Pedri, Yamal, Morata, Williams.

🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 | ¡¡YA TENEMOS EL 𝗢𝗡𝗖𝗘 𝗜𝗡𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟!!



👥 Esta es la alineación que presenta Luis de la Fuente para el partido de octavos de final ante Georgia.



💪🏼 ¡¡𝗔 𝗣𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗦, 𝗘𝗤𝗨𝗜𝗣𝗢!!#VamosEspaña | #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/BevMIkjRhV — Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) June 30, 2024

Spain v Georgia: Predicted line-ups

18:28 , Jack Rathborn

Spain XI: Simon; Carvajal, Laporte, Le Normand, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams.

Georgia XI: Mamardahvili; Kakabadze, Kverkvelia, Kashia, Dvali, Lochoshvili; Chakvetadze, Kiteishvili, Kochorashvili; Mikautadze, Kvaratskhelia.

Spain v Georgia - Euro 2024

18:20 , Karl Matchett

The fans are arriving now, still two hours ahead of kick-off, and just beginning to generate at atmopshere of excitement.

These Georgia fans inside the concourse are hopeful of another big performance from their team...

Georgia fans at Euro 2024 / Koln (Karl Matchett)

...while Spain have a number gathering in one of the lower tiers, with still huge numbers outside the stadium taking photos, posing with a replica trophy (of sorts!) and singing in groups.

Spain fans inside Koln Stadium (Karl Matchett)

Spain v Georgia - Euro 2024

18:14 , Jack Rathborn

Spain v Georgia - Euro 2024

18:00 , Jack Rathborn

Meanwhile in Gelsenkirchen, England trail Slovakia 1-0 and are in all sorts of bother.

Gareth Southgate has been urged to make three changes at the break by Gary Neville on ITV Sport.

We’ll have team news for Spain and Georgia with you in the next hour.

Spain v Georgia - Euro 2024

17:46 , Karl Matchett

With yesterday’s dreadful weather in Dortmund in mind - that’s only a couple of hours from here in Cologne - the sky has just turned rather moody in the last hour or so.

It’s due to rain sometime during the match but perhaps we won’t quite have as spectacular a lightshow to deal with...

(Karl Matchett)

(Karl Matchett)

Spain v Georgia - Euro 2024

17:42 , Karl Matchett

The approach to the stadium for supporters gathering either city centre or at the fan park earlier today means one of two things: getting an early tram and crowding in with hundreds of others, or making a reasonable trek on foot, again leaving plenty of time to get there.

Either way it’s not the most well-served of grounds in the tournament, though certainly presents a picturesque approach with woods and field around it.

Spain v Georgia - Euro 2024

17:15 , Jack Rathborn

Our football reporter Karl Matchett is in Cologne ahead of the late game between Spain v Georgia, here’s the latest:

Spanish fans are expectant though and on the journey here, plenty of them were already talking openly about their chances against Germany - who they will meet in the quarter-finals if they win tonight.

Spain v Georgia - Euro 2024

17:00 , Jack Rathborn

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Spain v Georgia - Euro 2024

16:45 , Jack Rathborn

Our football reporter Karl Matchett is in Cologne ahead of the late game between Spain v Georgia, here’s the latest:

It's still very early with kickoff 4 hours away but already the fans are flocking towards Cologne stadium - No doubt having heard it can be difficult to do so nearer the time from previous matches.

Spain supporters are certainly more numerous than Georgia fans at this early stage, but those from the debutant nation who are here looking good spirits and for the most part are bearing the name of their hero on the back of their jerseys, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The unravelling of Luciano Spalletti leaves Italy with huge problems but no solutions

16:30 , Jack Rathborn

After the ill-fated start to Italy football’s campaign, it was a bizarre end. Were the Azzurri, Luciano Spalletti was asked, a Fiat Panda and Switzerland football a Ferrari? “You have to accept everything, even rather tasteless allusions like yours,” said the Italy manager. “You are clearly a wonderful exponent of sarcasm.” With that, he asked his interrogator’s name, smiled and took his leave.

From Euro 2024 but not, seemingly, from the Azzurri job. Italy’s worst European Championships for 20 years will not prompt Spalletti to resign. Rather, his inquest arrowed in on what he believes the failings are in Italian football, the types of players they do not possess and which they need. He did it while claiming he was not picking on the footballers he believes have produced two sub-par performances in a competition that only brought them one win. “There is no blame to anyone, I want to stress this,” he said. “The responsibility for what happens is mine.”

It was a noble attempt to spare others criticism. Yet there may be a truth: perhaps Spalletti and Italy are a mismatch of an impossible ideal and a relatively prosaic group. Euro 2024 showed a side that was less than the sum of its parts, where they only scored three goals, where the most recent and spectacular of them, from Mattia Zaccagni in the 98th-minute against Croatia, spared them a group-stage exit only to become the first team eliminated in the last 16.

The unravelling of Luciano Spalletti leaves Italy with huge problems but no solutions

Penalty shootouts are no longer a lottery and England may just have the edge

16:15 , Jack Rathborn

For Gareth Southgate, there is always the possibility it will come back to penalties. It is his history; England’s, too. It is also the nature of international football. The last World Cup final was decided on spot kicks, along with two quarter-finals and two last-16 ties. In Euro 2020, they determined a last-16 game, a quarter-final, a semi-final and, as England know to their cost, the final.

And yet this season’s Champions League contained its first shootout since the 2016 final. Maybe it is a consequence of one-off ties in neutral venues, maybe the way the margins can be narrower in the international game when managers lack the same time to develop a style of play and a level of cohesion to win games in regulation time. Or perhaps it is just something innate to the England manager and his team.

It is 28 years now since Andreas Kopke dived to his right to parry Southgate’s rather tame spot kick in Euro ’96. Southgate himself is responsible for bringing more thought, more practice, more science to the discipline a variety of players and managers used to describe simply as “a lottery”. Perhaps it wasn’t when England got their cathartic win against Colombia in the 2018 World Cup. Planning and practice did not make perfect against Italy in the Euro 2020 final, however. Even the tournament when his England did not have a shootout featured a crucial penalty, ballooned by Harry Kane over Hugo Lloris’ bar as France won a 2022 World Cup quarter-final.

Penalty shootouts are no longer a lottery and England may just have the edge

Alejandro Grimaldo on competition with Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella for Spain

16:00 , Jack Rathborn

“What happened a few months before is in the past now. Football changes quickly. We know this is going to be a tough game. The team is focused and confident of playing a great game and reaching the quarter-finals,” he said.

“It’s all or nothing, you can’t make a mistake. We need to go out from the first minute without errors ... We’re just focused on ourselves, and it’s going well for us so far.

“We’re friends despite playing in the same position. We get on well. He’s played two great games, and I played a great game against Albania,” said Grimaldo, who tends to be more attack-minded than Cucurella, giving coach Luis de la Fuente attractive options depending on the opposition.

“We have the same aim. There’s no rivalry. I think competition is healthy. The one who decides is the boss, not us.”

Euro 2024: Spain v Georgia

15:45 , Jack Rathborn

Spain's Nico Williams controls the ball during a training session (AP)

Spain's Joselu controls the ball during a training session (AP)

Spain's head coach Luis de la Fuente gestures during a training session (AP)

Lamine Yamal switches focus to Euro 2024 knockout match after passing school exams

15:30 , Jack Rathborn

Lamine Yamal may have helped Spain cruise into the knockout stages of Euro 2024 but the 16-year-old has not neglected his schoolwork, with the Barcelona winger announcing that he had passed his secondary education exams.

Yamal, who broke into the Barcelona and Spain starting lineups this season, became the youngest player to appear at a European Championship when Spain beat Croatia in their group opener earlier this month.

The teenager has clearly been putting in the hard work both on and off the pitch.

"I passed the exams and I have the ESO title now," Yamal told Spanish radio station Onda Cero.

"The last grades I've seen? If I'm honest, I saw them on my phone and it said I had passed so I just closed the app, called my mum and told her."

Spain are one of the favourites after becoming the only team to win all three of their games in the group stage, where they beat defending champions Italy and Croatia.

They play Georgia in the last 16 and may face hosts Germany in the quarter-finals.

"Everything we've done in the group stage will be worthless if they knock us out on Sunday. We've already played against them (in the qualifiers), but we know it won't be the same game," Yamal added.

As Spain seek a record fourth Euros title, Yamal will hope they can go all the way with his 17th birthday falling on the eve of the final.

(AP)

Willy Sagnol backs Georgia to seize chance against Spain

15:15 , Jack Rathborn

“When you’re the small team, you know you have nothing to lose,” the Frenchman said. “The only thing we said before the competition is whatever happened, we don’t want any regrets after the competition, the regret of maybe not having played our football or maybe not having enjoyed the competition as much as we should have done.

“So, you have no weight on your shoulders. It’s difficult when you’re France, when you’re England, when you’re Spain, when you’re Portugal, because you’re under pressure, because people expect you to win.

“The only responsibility we had was to make the Georgian nation proud of their players. And I think we’ve done it the best way.”

Willy Sagnol vows to attack Spain in Euro 2024 last 16 tie

15:00 , Jack Rathborn

“Against Spain, Portugal, big teams, when you’re Georgia, if you only think about how to defend, you know at some point you will crumble,” he said.

“So no, we are not only going to defend. Like against Portugal, we will show the Spanish team and Europe that we are not only good at defending, but also using the ball.

“We had great moments in possession against Portugal and I hope tomorrow we can see same kind of performance.”

Spain full-back Alejandro Grimaldo ignores favourites talk

14:45 , Jack Rathborn

“A month ago, we hardly had a chance, people and the press said. Now we’re favourites. This changes quickly,” said left-back Alejandro Grimaldo with a chuckle.

“Being favourites doesn’t help us at all, we don’t want that pressure. We’ve always said we came here to win the Euros and we still have that mentality but we know we have to proceed game-by-game, step-by-step, and for sure big happiness will come.”

Georgian billionaire offers bumper bonus to players for Euro 2024 performance

14:30 , Jack Rathborn

Georgia's soccer team is in line for an unexpected payday at Euro 2024 after a billionaire former prime minister promised to pay out more than $10 million following its surprise win over Portugal. The Georgian team can double its money with another win over Spain on Sunday in the round of 16.

Bidzina Ivanishvili, who founded the ruling Georgian Dream party and is now its honorary chairman, initially offered the payment of 30 million Georgian lari ($10.7 million) before the tournament on the condition that Georgia reached the knockout stages. It did so after goals from Khvichka Kvaratkhelia and Georges Mikautadze gave Georgia a 2-0 win over a Portugal team led by Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday for one of the biggest shocks at any European Championship.

Ivanishvili confirmed the bonus in a statement carried by Imedi TV on Thursday and said that an equally large sum would be paid out to the team if Georgia beats Spain.

The statement said Ivanishvili "congratulates the Georgian football team on their greatest victory."

Georgia is in a major soccer tournament for the first time and was not widely expected to progress past the group stage in Germany. Georgia's success at the tournament has come against the background of political division at home over a law passed by the Georgian Dream-controlled parliament which opponents say would restrict the media in the South Caucasus country of 3.7 million and jeopardize its bid to join the European Union. Following weeks-long protests, the measure was signed into law June 3 when the parliament overrode a presidential veto.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente on Georgia test at Euro 2024

14:15 , Jack Rathborn

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente promised his side will take nothing for granted in their Euro 2024 last-16 meeting with Georgia in Cologne on Sunday. The sides met twice in qualifying for the finals, with Spain emerging victorious both times, including a 7-1 victory against their unfancied opponents in the Georgian capital Tbilisi.

Since then Willy Sagnol’s side have caused one of biggest upsets of the tournament in Germany by defeating Portugal 2-0 to edge through to the knockout rounds in what is their first major finals. Spain eased through top of their group with a perfect record of three victories, but despite a gap of 66 places between the teams in the FIFA rankings, De la Fuente insisted there will be no complacency from his players as they seek to avoid becoming a second major Georgian scalp.

“We all have seen surprising things happen in football and I don’t think that will stop happening,” he said. “Georgia beat Portugal, we have to respect them as opponents, work hard and take the game with the importance that it has so it doesn’t happen to us.

“They are fast in the counter-attack and very good in the set-pieces. We need to be vigilant and aware so we don’t ended up exposed to counter-attacks at speed.”

“The most important game is always the next one and now a different European Championship starts. We are bracing for a very difficult game and we will go with the best weapons we have to get out with a win.”

(AP)

14:00 , Jack Rathborn

History weighs heavily on Georgia's chance of another stunning upset at the European Championship when facing Spain in the round of 16 on Sunday.

Still, after Georgia and its flying winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia beat Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo 2-0 on Wednesday in the group stage, anything seems possible. But Spain has a lot more pedigree than Portugal.

Spain won back-to-back European titles in 2008 and 2012 long before Georgia made its major tournament debut as the lowest-ranked team at Euro 2024. There was the 7-1 rout in Tbilisi last September and the 3-1 beating in Valladolid two months later when they met in Euro 2024 qualifying.

"The 7-1 did teach us a lot of things," Georgia coach Willy Sagnol said. "But we know Spain, very well," Sagnol said. "We played them four times in the last three years. We lost four times and that's just the way it is. But it's a different competition tomorrow."

(EPA)

Euro 2024 top scorers: Golden Boot

13:45 , Jack Rathborn

3 goals: Georges Mikautadze (Georgia), Jamal Musiala (Germany)

2 goals: Razvan Marin (Romania), Ivan Schranz (Slovakia), Niclas Fullkrug (Germany), Cody Gakpo (Netherlands), Kai Havertz (Germany)

Jamal Musiala celebrates scoring Germany’s second goal against Denmark, his third of the tournament (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

The unravelling of Luciano Spalletti leaves Italy with huge problems but no solutions

13:34 , Jack Rathborn

After the ill-fated start to Italy football’s campaign, it was a bizarre end. Were the Azzurri, Luciano Spalletti was asked, a Fiat Panda and Switzerland football a Ferrari? “You have to accept everything, even rather tasteless allusions like yours,” said the Italy manager. “You are clearly a wonderful exponent of sarcasm.” With that, he asked his interrogator’s name, smiled and took his leave.

From Euro 2024 but not, seemingly, from the Azzurri job. Italy’s worst European Championships for 20 years will not prompt Spalletti to resign. Rather, his inquest arrowed in on what he believes the failings are in Italian football, the types of players they do not possess and which they need. He did it while claiming he was not picking on the footballers he believes have produced two sub-par performances in a competition that only brought them one win. “There is no blame to anyone, I want to stress this,” he said. “The responsibility for what happens is mine.”

It was a noble attempt to spare others criticism. Yet there may be a truth: perhaps Spalletti and Italy are a mismatch of an impossible ideal and a relatively prosaic group. Euro 2024 showed a side that was less than the sum of its parts, where they only scored three goals, where the most recent and spectacular of them, from Mattia Zaccagni in the 98th-minute against Croatia, spared them a group-stage exit only to become the first team eliminated in the last 16.

The unravelling of Luciano Spalletti leaves Italy with huge problems but no solutions

Spain’s biggest Euro 2024 challenge is to overcome their own defining trait

12:49 , Jack Rathborn

Three wins from three and impressive across the board, Spain weren’t just the only nation to pick up the maximum nine points in the group stage at Euro 2024, they were also the only nation to get through those first three fixtures without conceding a single goal.

There’s little doubt that Luis de la Fuente’s team have been one of the most, perhaps the most, impressive early performers at the tournament and that they’ve quickly marked themselves out as the team to beat, but they will now also be looking at their route to the final and acknowledging it’s going to be an extremely tough one.

First, it’s Georgia. The finals debutants have enthralled and enraptured with their gutsy showings, aggressive defensive work and adventurous counter-attacks, have the breakout star of the tournament so far and produced a display of real quality to beat Portugal last time out and book their last-16 spot. Beat them and Spain will potentially face the hosts, Germany; then if that hurdle is navigated it could be the World Cup finalists in France.

Spain’s biggest Euro 2024 challenge is to overcome their own defining trait

Jamal Musiala weathers mighty storm but Germany’s real Euro 2024 test is still ahead

12:47 , Jack Rathborn

On a night of stoppages, Germany almost stumble, but keep going. That was summed up and sealed by Jamal Musiala’s smooth run and finish after a performance that, until then, had so many rough edges. That goal put a sheen on a match that had literally been so muddied, where Germany were somewhat fortunate to turn it all on two big decisions and a controversial Kai Havertz penalty. Just moments after Joachim Andersen had a goal ruled out for a genuine toenail offside, the ball hit his stretched hand for the call that ultimately led the hosts to a 2-0 win.

They had to work their way through a lot, though, including an extreme thunderstorm that saw the game paused for the players’ safety. It was another echo of the 1974 World Cup here, given how heavy rain besieged that tournament too. It remains to be seen whether it will be the same outcome – a German win. A touch of the gloss has gone from that opening win over Scotland, but they have now done that hard part – and it had become much harder than ever thought. This was Germany’s first tournament knockout win since 2016. It’s still the bare minimum expected. They might just have to go to the maximum for a potential quarter-final against Spain.

Jamal Musiala weathers mighty storm but Germany’s real Euro 2024 test is still ahead

The secret behind Georgia’s thrilling Euro 2024 ride – and why Spain must beware

12:46 , Jack Rathborn

As Khvicha Kvaratskhelia attempted to put words to what he’d helped create, with so much joyous feeling swirling around his brain, his thoughts ultimately went to the only place they could. “I’d love to see what’s happening in Tbilisi,” the Georgia playmaker said.

It’s a nice line, of a type that can be said about many smaller countries enjoying a first national moment. Those who attend the tournament actually miss it, because the real event is back home: the parties, the elation. Granted, the thousands of raucous Georgians who made the pilgrimage to Gelsenkirchen for this historic 2-0 win over Portugal won’t be feeling like that, especially after their victorious team insisted on a celebratory photo in front of them.

While Kvaratshkelia and his teammates will now be watching videos from back home, everyone else should want to watch them. That doesn’t just apply to their elated countrymen.

The secret behind Georgia’s thrilling Euro 2024 ride – and why Spain must beware

Spain v Georgia TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online tonight

12:28 , Jack Rathborn

Luis de la Fuente’s majestic Spain side will face Euro 2024’s surprise package Georgia in an intriguing last-16 tie this evening.

La Roja were arguably the only side to put in three impressive performances in their group games, smashing Croatia 3-0 before easily beating Italy to ensure qualification with a game to spare before their second team downed Albania.

And they’ll face a Georgia side that is looking to secure perhaps the biggest upset in European Championship history when the two face off in Cologne.

Spain v Georgia TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture