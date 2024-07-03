Spain star admits he is trying to convince Nico Williams to sign for Chelsea

In the last couple of weeks, Lamine Yamal has spoken on multiple occasions about his hope that Barcelona will sign Nico Williams this summer. The 21-year-old has bene strongly linked with a move to Catalonia, although he’s also wanted by clubs in the Premier League, with Chelsea among those rumoured with holding an interest.

Barcelona have Lamine Yamal and Pedri to sway Williams, which means that Marc Cucurella is outnumbered. However, that hasn’t stopped the Chelsea defender in his efforts to convince the Athletic Club winger, as he revealed to Sport.

“He would be a great signing (for Barcelona), but it all depends on what he wants. I’ve been telling him to sign for Chelsea…. In the end everything depends on him, he is very young, with a lot of experience. I think he will be a great player.”

Cucurella also spoke glowingly of another Spain teammate in Lamine Yamal, whom he has had to face in training several times over the last few weeks.

“It’s amazing with his age, how he moves, the decisions he makes… The best thing about him is that it never repeats the same play, he’s unpredictable. For me and for any defence, it is very difficult to stop him.