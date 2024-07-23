From Spain: Man Utd now prepared to make massive bid to sign 25-goal/assist star

Manchester United would be willing to splash the cash to sign one of the Netherlands’ brightest talents, according to Sport and BILD.

The Red Devils have made a statement in the ongoing transfer window with the signings of Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro from Bologna and Lille respectively.

Yoro was determined to join Real Madrid earlier this summer, but United managed to convince him to change his mind with the help of club legend Rio Ferdinand.

The Red Devils are now planning to make a further statement in the transfer window. Sport claim that they are prepared to pay €100 million to sign Paris Saint-Germain’s Xavi Simons.

BILD also mention the same in today’s edition, but add that Les Parisiens prefer a loan deal and don’t want to sell the Dutchman until January due to PSV’s significant sell-on clause.

The French champions re-signed Simons from PSV for just €6m last summer but as part of the deal, the Dutch outfit are owed a huge sell-on fee if the winger is sold before 2025.

United seem unlikely to make huge outlay on Simons

Simons had a fascinating season on loan with RB Leipzig last term. He scored 10 goals and provided 15 assists for the Bundesliga outfit as they qualified for the Champions League.

The attacker went on to shine for the Netherlands at the European Championship. He made four goal contributions and scored a stunning long-range goal in the semi-final against England.

At 21, Simons has the traits to become a world-class forward. He can comfortably play on either wing and also has the ability to operate from the number 10 position when required.

He would be a statement signing for the Red Devils but the price mentioned looks out of order. With a limited budget, the club are unlikely to make such a huge outlay this year.

A loan deal with an obligation to buy next summer could be a genuine option, but that would also depend on the departure of multiple wingers to find space and capital.

Jadon Sancho has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain. Alongside him, Antony may also have to be sold as Simons would want guarantee minutes to move to Old Trafford.

