Spain fans set to be outnumbered five to one by England fans ahead of Euro 2024 final

Berlin will become the centre of attention for the European football community on Sunday evening, when Spain will face England in the final of Euro 2024.

However, if reports from ElDesmarque are to be believed, there is set to be a large disparity in the number of fans for each nation when the match kicks off at the Olympiastadion.

As per these reports, there will be around 10,000 Spain fans at the fixture, whilst there are estimates of around 50,000 for English fans at the marquee showdown.

Several reasons have been given for why this may be the case. Firstly, it could be down to access to tickets. The English FA and sponsors reportedly have a lot more power in accessing tickets than those of Spain, leading to many tickets ending up on English resale sites.

There is also the fact that many Spanish fans are simply unwilling to pay the exorbitant prices that have been floating around online. With many tickets going for around €1000, normal fans often simply can’t afford them.

The final reason could be down to each side’s route to the final, as England have had a slightly easier path to Berlin, and many English fans will have bought tickets and planned in advance before Gareth Southgate’s men had made it there.

Regardless of what the reason may be, there could be an interesting dynamic present on Sunday evening, with it almost feeling like an away match for Luis de la Fuente’s men.

