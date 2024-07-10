Advertisement

Spain announce final 18-man Olympic squad, Valencia starlet surprisingly discarded

Football Espana
On Wednesday, Spain U23 manager Santi Denia announced his final 18-man squad for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Four names have been removed from the preliminary roster that was named a couple of weeks ago: one goalkeeper, two defenders and one attacker.

Arnau Tenas and Joan Garcia are the two ‘keepers that will be going to the French capital, meaning that Atletico Madrid’s Alejandro Iturbe has been discarded. The same can be said for Sevilla right-back Juanlu Sanchez and Rayo Vallecano striker Sergio Camello. The final discard is a surprise one, with Valencia starlet Cristhian Mosquera dropped from the final 18-man squad selected by Denia.

Mosquera had an excellent breakthrough season in 2023-24, but he has not been quoted. Instead, La Rojita’s centre-back options will be Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia (both of Barcelona) and Jon Pacheco (Real Sociedad).

It’s a very strong squad that will represent Spain, and that is backed up by the quality of the four players not picked from the preliminary roster. La Rojita will fancy their chances of returning with gold medals later this summer.

