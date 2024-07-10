Spain announce final 18-man Olympic squad, Valencia starlet surprisingly discarded

On Wednesday, Spain U23 manager Santi Denia announced his final 18-man squad for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Four names have been removed from the preliminary roster that was named a couple of weeks ago: one goalkeeper, two defenders and one attacker.

Arnau Tenas and Joan Garcia are the two ‘keepers that will be going to the French capital, meaning that Atletico Madrid’s Alejandro Iturbe has been discarded. The same can be said for Sevilla right-back Juanlu Sanchez and Rayo Vallecano striker Sergio Camello. The final discard is a surprise one, with Valencia starlet Cristhian Mosquera dropped from the final 18-man squad selected by Denia.

🥇 "𝘓𝘰𝘴 𝘦́𝘹𝘪𝘵𝘰𝘴 𝘥𝘦𝘭 𝘱𝘢𝘴𝘢𝘥𝘰 𝘴𝘰𝘯 𝘭𝘢 𝘮𝘦𝘫𝘰𝘳 𝘧𝘶𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘦 𝘥𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘱𝘪𝘳𝘢𝘤𝘪𝘰́𝘯 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘢 𝘭𝘰𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘰𝘴 𝘥𝘦𝘭 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘰" ⚽️ Nadie mejor que jugadores de la generación de oro de 𝗕𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗻𝗮 𝟵𝟮 para dar a conocer la lista para los… pic.twitter.com/ZXRr5RPKWZ — Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) July 10, 2024

Mosquera had an excellent breakthrough season in 2023-24, but he has not been quoted. Instead, La Rojita’s centre-back options will be Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia (both of Barcelona) and Jon Pacheco (Real Sociedad).

It’s a very strong squad that will represent Spain, and that is backed up by the quality of the four players not picked from the preliminary roster. La Rojita will fancy their chances of returning with gold medals later this summer.