Sow scores 25, Saint Peter's defeats Delaware 72-64

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Mouhamed Sow's 25 points helped Saint Peter's defeat Delaware 72-64 on Friday night.

Sow went 11 of 14 from the field for the Peacocks (5-5, 0-2). Bryce Eaton added 15 points while shooting 5 for 14, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc while they also had seven rebounds. Armoni Zeigler shot 2 of 7 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with eight points, while adding 13 rebounds.

The Fightin' Blue Hens (7-5) were led in scoring by Niels Lane, who finished with 20 points and two blocks. Izaiah Pasha added 13 points and five assists for Delaware. John Camden had 13 points.

Saint Peter's took the lead with 18:03 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Sow led their team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them ahead 34-33 at the break. Saint Peter's pulled off the victory after a 9-0 second-half run erased a two-point deficit and gave them the lead at 43-36 with 17:13 left in the half. Sow scored 14 second-half points.

Saint Peter's plays Friday against Quinnipiac at home, and Delaware visits St. John's on Saturday.

