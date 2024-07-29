Southlake Carroll junior wide receiver Brock Boyd announces commitment to TCU

TCU’s 2026 recruiting class added a talented local prospect.

Southlake Carroll junior wide receiver Brock Boyd announced his commitment to the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday. The 6-foot-1, 165 pound pass catcher is a 247Sports’ three-star prospect.

Boyd had offers from Arizona, Baylor, Nebraska, North Texas, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, SMU, Texas State, Texas Tech, and more. His older brother, Brady Boyd, plays for Texas Tech.

Brock Boyd is rated as the No. 65 class of 2026 receiver in the nation. He is one of the highest profile recruits in the current junior class within the greater Fort Worth area.

Boyd joins junior running back Davis Penn, the Star-Telegram’s 2023 Newcomer of the Year, in committing to a Big 12 Conference school. Penn commit to Baylor on June 14 and had offers from Arizona State, Texas State, Toledo and Wisconsin.

Boyd played a solid role as a sophomore, catching seven touchdowns. With the Dragons graduating lots of experienced players, Boyd stands out as a valuable returner.