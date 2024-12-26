Southampton vs West Ham: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Southampton will today have new manager Ivan Juric in the dugout for the first time when they host West Ham on Boxing Day.

Russell Martin’s replacement watched on from the stands as the Saints held Fulham to a goalless draw over the weekend and Juric now gets his first taste of St Mary’s.

There is an urgent need for him to hit the ground running, with Southampton sitting eight points off safety already having won only one Premier League match this season.

West Ham’s form has improved slightly to ease the pressure on Julen Lopetegui, as a draw with Brighton last time out made it three matches unbeaten.

The Hammers are 14th in the table, eight points clear of the bottom three.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Southampton vs West Ham is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off today, Thursday, December 26, 2024.

The match will take place at St Mary’s Stadium.

Where to watch Southampton vs West Ham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Amazon Prime website or app.

Southampton vs West Ham team news

Aaron Ramsdale returned against Fulham in a major boost for Southampton and will start again here.

Maxwel Cornet is ineligible to face his former club, though he has only played 71 minutes of Premier League football this season.

West Ham will be without Lucas Paqueta, after the midfielder was shown his fifth yellow card of the season against Brighton to pick up a one-match suspension.

Niclas Fullkrug started in the Premier League for the first time in that match and will hope to keep his place, despite a quiet performance.

Suspended: Lucas Paqueta is unavailable for West Ham (REUTERS)

Southampton offered very little in attack against Fulham and will need to be more front-footed here.

West Ham, meanwhile, have picked up credible draws with Brighton and Bournemouth in their last two matches but must be eyeing all three points against a team who have struggled so badly this season.

However, the Saints should be up for it in their first match at home under Juric, and it might not be as easy for West Ham as it could have been a couple of weeks ago.

Draw, 1-1

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Southampton wins: 52

Draws: 49

West Ham wins: 81

Southampton vs West Ham match odds

Southampton to win: 15/8

Draw: 15/8

West Ham to win: 1/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).