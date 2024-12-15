Southampton vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Southampton vs Tottenham LIVE!

Spurs head to the south coast tonight to take on bottom-of-the-table Saints looking for a reprieve from their miserable recent form. Just one win in eight across all competitions has seen Spurs drop to 12th in the Premier League standings, and prompted real doubt over Ange Postecoglou’s future in the job amid a crippling injury crisis.

Another error-strewn performance against Rangers in midweek did little to calm the under-pressure manager Postecoglou, who has since singled out loanee forward Timo Werner for criticism, or an "assessment", for his performances. Will he start tonight? Heung-min Son is expected to revert back to the wing and Lucas Bergvall could start in midfield.

Southampton are, by a distance, the worst team in the league this season with just one win and five points to their name after 15 games, so should play the role perfectly for Spurs tonight. Anything else and Postecoglou will be facing serious questions. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at St Mary’s.

Southampton vs Tottenham latest updates

Kick-off time: 7pm GMT, St Mary's

How to watch: TNT Sports

Southampton team news

Tottenham team news

Score prediction

Southampton team news

16:41 , Alex Young

Southampton boss Martin has revealed that Jan Bednarek and Paul Onuachu are both available ahead of Sunday's clash with Tottenham. Adam Lallana will also be back in contention but the game comes too soon for ex-Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to make his return, though Alex McCarthy is fit.

Gavin Bazunu, Ross Stewart, Will Smallbone and Juan Larios are all still out, while defender Jack Stephens is serving a four-game ban for his second red card of the season received for pulling Marc Cucurella’s hair in the thumping home defeat by Chelsea.

How to watch Southampton vs Tottenham

16:34 , Alex Young

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 (in standard definition and high definition). Coverage starts at 6pm GMT ahead of a 7pm kick-off.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Welcome

16:30 , Alex Young

Good evening and welcome to the Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Southampton and Tottenham.

Spurs are looking for just their second win in nine across all competitions, while Saints are looking for their second win in 16 in the league.

Two teams in desperate need of three points, it’s a wonder for which the points are more important.

Kick-off on the south coast is at 7pm GMT. Stick with us.