Southampton vs Manchester United: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Southampton and Manchester United is the first Premier League game back after the international break.

United travel to the south coast for the Saturday lunch-time match with the pressure mounting on Erik ten Hag following two defeats from their first three games of the season.

They started brightly with a 1-0 win over Fulham but collapsed to a 2-1 defeat at Brighton before being well beaten 3-0 at home to rivals Liverpool.

There is hope for United in the shape of midfielder Manuel Ugarte, who has joined from Paris Saint-Germain for an initial £42million.

Southampton have had a wretched return to the Premier League so far this season, losing all three of their games so far.

Russell Martin’s side have lost 1-0 away to Newcastle and at home to Nottingham Forest, but at least got on the scoresheet in the 3-1 away defeat to Brentford.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Southampton vs Man United is the early lunch-time kick-off at 12:30pm on Saturday 14 September, 2024.

St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton will host.

Where to watch Southampton vs Man Utd

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports. Coverage starts at 11am BST.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via discovery+.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Southampton vs Man Utd team news

Ugarte could make his debut for United after playing for Uruguay over the international break. Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro and Rasmus Hojlund are all unavailable.

For Southampton, summer signing Aaron Ramsdale will continue in goal with Gavin Bazunu out until 2025 at least with a ruptured Achilles.

Ryan Fraser could come into contention after his move from Newcastle, but Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ross Stewart remain doubts. Maxwel Cornet may make his debut.

Manuel Ugarte has joined from PSG to bolster Man Utd’s midfield (Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Southampton vs Man Utd prediction

United haven’t been great but could find Saints more forgiving opposition.

Away win, 1-2.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Southampton wins: 28

Draws: 37

Man Utd wins: 68

Southampton vs Man Utd latest odds

Southampton to win: 18/5

Draw: 29/10

Man Utd to win: 3/4

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.