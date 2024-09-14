Southampton vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Southampton vs Manchester United – LIVE!

Manchester United are back in Premier League action later today when they kick off the weekend down at St Mary’s Stadium. Erik ten Hag is no doubt in dire need of a victory after two consecutive defeats, the last of which saw his team thrashed at home to arch rivals Liverpool. Anything other than three points against the Saints would be a huge disappointment.

Russell Martin’s side are yet to have picked up a point in their return to the top flight, albeit they have impressed at times. Still, the Saints boss has made no secret of having little desire to change his brand of football, so United should at least know what to expect.

Ten Hag could really do with a convincing victory and may hand Manuel Ugarte a debut on the south coast. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Southampton vs Manchester United latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 12.30pm BST; St Mary's Stadium

TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports; Discovery+

Prediction: Man Utd to win

Confirmed Manchester United lineup

11:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

Confirmed Man Utd XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Eriksen, Mainoo; Amada, Fernandes, Rashford, Zirkzee

Subs: Bayindir, Evans, Maguire, Casemiro, Collyer, Ugarte, Antony, Garnacho, Wheatley

11:20 , Jonathan Gorrie

Southampton XI: Ramsdale; Sugawara, Bednarek, Stephens, Walker-Peters; Downes, Ugochukwu, Fernandes; Dibling, Archer, Diaz

Subs: McCarthy, Harwood-Bellis, Taylor, Fraser, Lallana, Aribo, Cornet, Armstrong, Stewart

Manchester United post net losses of £113.2m but believe they are complaint with PSR

11:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester United have posted net losses of £113.2million in their latest accounts but insist they are compliant with Premier League financial rules.

The Red Devils' latest losses for the year ending June 30 follows a £115.5m loss in 2021-22 and a £42.1m loss in 2022-23.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Erik ten Hag responds to Cristiano Ronaldo's Man United dig

10:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

Addressing comments made by Cristiano Ronaldo in an interview with fellow United legend Rio Ferdinand, Erik ten Hag kept things brief and cordial with a player he had issues with prior to his exit in December 2022.

"He said that Manchester United can’t win the Premier League. He said this if you read the article very well. He's far away in Saudi, far away from Manchester. Everyone can have an opinion. It's okay."

(REUTERS)

Erik ten Hag confirms Casemiro stance ahead of Manuel Ugarte's Manchester United debut

10:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

Erik ten Hag is confident Casemiro will bounce back from his calamitous Liverpool display and is ready to compete with Manchester United new boy Manuel Ugarte.

The 32-year-old star arrived from Real Madrid shortly after the Dutchman's appointment in 2022 and enjoyed an impressive start to life at Old Trafford.

Read the full story here!

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Southampton vs Manchester United: Latest Premier League odds today

10:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

Southampton to win: 7/2

Draw: 3/1

Man Utd to win: 3/4

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

10:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

Southampton wins: 28

Draws: 37

Man Utd wins: 68

Southampton vs Manchester United: Premier League prediction today

10:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

United haven’t been great but could find Saints more forgiving opposition.

Man Utd to win, 2-1.

(Getty Images)

Manchester United team news vs Southampton today

10:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester United could hand Manuel Ugarte a Premier League debut at Southampton today.

The Uruguayan midfielder finally completed his long-awaited £50.5million switch from Paris-Saint Germain on deadline day but was not registered in time to make his club debut in the hugely disappointing 3-0 home loss to Liverpool on September 1.

However, he could feature at the St Mary’s Stadium, either from the start or off the bench as Erik ten Hag looks to secure a much-needed victory.

If he does not start, it will be a question of whether the Dutchman gives Casemiro an immediate opportunity to atone for his errors against Liverpool or puts his faith in youngster Toby Collyer.

Elsewhere, few other changes are expected, with United’s injury list not reducing over the international break. Neither Rasmus Hojlund or Luke Shaw are likely to be involved against the newly promoted Saints.

Matthijs de Ligt will continue at the back alongside Lisandro Martinez, while Amad Diallo could come in for one of Marcus Rashford or Alejandro Garnacho.

Ten Hag’s side are in desperate need of a goalscoring touch, having netted just twice in their opening three league games, one of which came from the Ivory Coast winger, and the other from Joshua Zirkzee, who will lead the line on the south coast.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Southampton team news vs Manchester United today

10:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

For Southampton, summer signing Aaron Ramsdale will continue in goal with Gavin Bazunu out until 2025 at least with a ruptured Achilles.

Ryan Fraser could come into contention after his move from Newcastle, but Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ross Stewart remain doubts. Maxwel Cornet may make his debut.

(Getty Images)

Southampton vs Manchester United: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

10:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 11am BST ahead of a 12.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

(ES Composite)

Welcome

09:55 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good morning and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE of Manchester United’s trip to Southampton in the Premier League.

Kick-off from St Mary’s Stadium is at 12.30pm BST.