Southampton vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Liverpool travel to St Mary’s knowing a win will open up an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League. After Manchester City lost 4-0 at home to Tottenham on Saturday, Arne Slot’s side have a great opportunity to strengthen their title claims when they face bottom side Southampton.

The Reds have enjoyed a brilliant start to the season under Slot and will look to take full advantage of the latest slip-up by City. Victory on the south coast would leave Liverpool in a commanding position and make them strong favourites to win the title.

Southampton are finding life back in the Premier League tough and are four points adrift at the bottom of the table. Russell Martin’s side face another tough afternoon against a Liverpool side boosted by the fitness of captain Virgil van Dijk, who is available after withdrawing from the Netherlands squad over the international break. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog.

Kick-off: 2pm GMT | St Mary's

How to watch: Sky Sports

Southampton team news

Liverpool team news

Prediction

Kelleher calls on Liverpool to keep foot on the gas

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has told his team-mates they cannot afford to ease off after opening up a gap at the top of the Premier League.

A game against a Southampton side bottom of the table with only one win to their name this season is clearly one Liverpool should be winning, but bigger challenges await in the coming days with Real Madrid due at Anfield in the Champions League on Wednesday before Manchester City visit next weekend.

"After this last international break it's quite intense now obviously with us playing every three days pretty much," said Kelleher, who will keep his place in goal in the continued absence of Alisson.

"We're not going to take anything for granted. I know maybe the outside is already making some noise about us being so far ahead in the league now, but we don't really think about that.

"We know we can't take our foot off the gas for one second because we'll get punished. Our focus is on Southampton first and then trying to get some wins."

Southampton vs Liverpool latest odds

Southampton to win: 8/1

Draw: 9/2

Liverpool to win: 1/3

Odds via Betfair and subject to change

Head to head history and results

Southampton wins: 31

Draws: 26

Liverpool wins: 62

Liverpool have dropped only two points on the road all season, while Saints have lost three of their five home games thus far.

The omens are not promising for the hosts.

Liverpool to win, 3-1.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool have been boosted by the fitness of captain Virgil van Dijk, who returned home early from international duty with the Netherlands but is available.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is still unavailable after a hamstring problem but Harvey Elliott is nearing a return after more than two months out with a foot injury.

Alisson is back in light training but he is not ready to return so Caoimhin Kelleher will continue in goal.

Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa are still unavailable.

Southampton team news

Southampton will be without Aaron Ramsdale and Jan Bednarek, who both suffered injuries during the international break.

Ryan Fraser and Flynn Downes should be fit to return but Ross Stewart, Gavin Bazunu and Will Smallbone remain sidelined.

How to watch: Sky Sports

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Good afternoon!

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Southampton vs Liverpool!

A huge afternoon for the Reds, who can open up an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League after Manchester City lost 4-0 at Tottenham yesterday.

Can Arne Slot’s in-form side take full advantage of that latest City slip-up?

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 2pm GMT from St Mary’s!