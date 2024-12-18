Southampton vs Liverpool LIVE! Carabao Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Southampton vs Liverpool – LIVE!

Liverpool tonight travel to crisis club Southampton in the Carabao Cup. The Reds are on a roll and look strong favourites to reach the semi-finals, with Arne Slot moving ever closer towards the chance to lift his first trophy in charge of the club, which ironically was the last lifted by Jurgen Klopp.

Saints, meanwhile, are in a perilous position right now. They sacked Russell Martin after Sunday’s 5-0 defeat to Tottenham and are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League, with their cup campaign surely taking something of a backseat now. A new manager bounce would be a welcome boost for interim boss Simon Rusk.a

Still, Slot’s side have to go and win on the south coast, something they made hard work of the League earlier this season in a dramatic 3-2 victory. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Southampton vs Liverpool latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 8pm GMT; St Mary's Stadium

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports

Southampton team news: Aaron Ramsdale injured

Liverpool team news: Diogo Jota a doubt

Prediction: Liverpool to win

Southampton vs Liverpool: Latest Carabao Cup odds tonight

17:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

Match Result:

Southampton – 17/4

Draw – 7/2

Liverpool – 8/15

To qualify:

Southampton – 23/10

Liverpool – 2/7

Carabao Cup Winner:

Arsenal – 9/4

Liverpool – 5/2

Tottenham – 11/2

Newcastle United – 6/1

Manchester United – 7/1

Brentford – 18/1

Crystal Palace – 25/1

Southampton – 40/1

Odds via Betway

Southampton vs Liverpool: Carabao Cup score prediction today

17:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

Liverpool should rotate, with Spurs to come days after, but whatever team they name should have enough about them to see off Saints.

Without a manager and on the end of a home humbling, Southampton are at their lowest ebb of the season. That may prompt a reaction, but it’s hard where or who from.

Liverpool to win 3-0.

(Getty Images)

Liverpool team news vs Southampton today

17:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Liverpool have Andy Robertson suspended but the Scotland international looked to have been carrying a knock anyway. Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas are all injured. Diogo Jota is a doubt after suffering a minor setback having only returned to the side.

Federico Chiesa made the bench against Fulham and could feature here. Slot is suspended from the touchline having picked up three yellow cards this season.

(AP)

Southampton team news vs Liverpool today

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Southampton are still without Aaron Ramsdale, so Alex McCarthy will continue to deputise in goal, and Jack Stephens remains suspended until Boxing Day. But Jan Bednarek returned against Spurs and should start again on Wednesday.

Nathan Wood was drafted into the starting lineup after just 15 minutes on Sunday and performed admirably, all things considered, so could start again, with Adam Armstrong should again lead the line.

(Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

Southampton vs Liverpool: TV channel and live stream for Carabao Cup today

17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

(Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

