Southampton vs Chelsea LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Southampton vs Chelsea LIVE!

The Blues head to the south coast this evening looking to keep pace in the Premier League title race, despite Enzo Maresca claiming his team are not a contender. The manager marked six months in the job yesterday and has taken Chelsea to joint-second in the table, level on points, goal difference, goal scored and every other metric with Arsenal.

Chelsea may be ahead of schedule, with Maresca saying on Tuesday that the Bles “in the next five to 10 years will be one of the teams - or the team - that is going to dominate English football”. More immediately, they will be confident of heading back to London tonight with another three points as they take on the worst team in the league.

Southampton could scarcely be in poorer shape as they are without up to 11 players this evening. Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Tyler Dibling and Flynn Downes are all suspended, while Lesley Ugochukwu cannot face his parent club. Third-choice goalkeeper Joe Lumley should play. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Malik Ouzia at St Mary’s.

Southampton vs Chelsea latest updates

GOAL! Hosts hit back straight away

GOAL! Disasi heads home early opener

POST!

19:55 , Alex Young

25min: Palmer should score!

Southampton corner is easily cleared and Chelsea break through Felix, who waits and waits and finds Palmer with a perfect ball... and Lumley denies him at the near post.

19:54 , Alex Young

24min: Southampton win their first corner after Manning is tackled. They need to build some momentum and confidence again.

19:52 , Alex Young

23min: Felix nicks the ball off Saints player in midfielder and is given time and space to try his luck from 25 yards, but his shot trickles wide.

19:51 , Alex Young

22min: Palmer’s first sight of goal after Madueke is denied and Southampton only half-clear, but it’s a shot through a packed area.

19:50 , Alex Young

21min: Fraser fouls someone and the chance immediately ends.

19:50 , Alex Young

20min: Free kick for Saints around 40 yards out. This one will be floated in...

Malik Ouzia at St Mary's

19:49 , Alex Young

I’m afraid this is the problem with this Southampton side. They will just gift you goals, regardless of how well they’re playing.

Maresca had most of his team in a frantic huddle on the touchline while Nkunku was off doing his balloon celebration, which tells you he’s not happy despite the scoreline.

GOAL!

19:48 , Alex Young

17min: Deary me. Just criminal defending from Lumley, who passes straight to Madueke, who finds Nkunku to pass into an empty net.

19:45 , Alex Young

15min: Southampton are playing some great football. This is no walk in the park for this much-changed Chelsea team.

Malik Ouzia at St Mary's

19:42 , Alex Young

Well there you go. An instant response, with Disasi and Tosin both on their heels.

It’ll be alarming for Maresca how easily Southampton have passed through his midfield to get to his back-four.

GOAL!

19:41 , Alex Young

11min: There we go! Instant reply from Southampton!

Walker-Peters does superbly down the flank, looks up and spots Aribo in space in the six-yard box with Tosin ball-watching.

Malik Ouzia at St Mary's

19:40 , Alex Young

I thought Southampton actually started pretty well there but it’s not great defending at the front post.

Disasi didn’t exactly have to make a clever dart or a massive leap. So tame from Joe Lumley.

19:39 , Alex Young

8min: That is so frustrating for Southampton, who half-hearted complain of a foul on the goalkeeper from Cucurella but there’s nothing in it.

The hosts had started well.

GOAL!

19:37 , Alex Young

7min: First Chelsea chance, first Chelsea goal! Disasi heads home the corner, beating Lumley to the ball at the near post.

19:36 , Alex Young

6min: Another half-chance for Southampton as Bree tries to find a team-mate in the area, but Chelsea eventually snuff out the danger.

19:34 , Alex Young

4min: Lumley sends a free kick straight out of play. Chelsea haven’t had too much time on the ball just yet.

Malik Ouzia at St Mary's

19:33 , Alex Young

You can tell that Southampton are a team short on confidence.

Two or three times in that passage they won the ball high or had a Chelsea player under pressure and just hesitated, as if they were surprised by the opening.

19:33 , Alex Young

2min: First shot on target and it’s for Aribo, who drills at Jorgensen from close range, but the keeper is a match to it... and then the offside flag is raised.

Kick-off!

19:30 , Alex Young

1min: Here we go!

19:29 , Alex Young

A rendition of ‘Oh when the Saints’ before the off.

19:26 , Alex Young

Here come the teams.

19:26 , Alex Young

Some fireworks at St Mary’s ahead of kick-off.

Enzo Maresca to Amazon Prime

19:14 , Alex Young

“We used to make changes game by game, every time. I said already that we are just one squad, no 'A' team or 'B' team and tonight we decided to make seven changes.

“I don't think there is any risk [to the changes.]. They are all good players and all deserve to play.”

Maresca: I never doubted myself, even if Chelsea fans did

18:59 , Alex Young

Enzo Maresca marked six months in the job yesterday, and spoke about his appointment in the summer and winning over the fans.

Having so far exceeded all expectations, the Italian says neither self-belief nor his inexperience were ever of serious concern.

“Doubt myself? For sure, no,” he said. “Eddie Howe, when he started. He had experience? No. Pep [Guardiola], when he started at Barcelona. Experience? No. Mikel [Arteta], when he started at Arsenal. Experience? No.

“We all are in the same situation. When you start, you don’t have experience. You cannot go to the supermarket and buy experience. So, you need time. But it’s not only for me, it’s for all of us in different jobs.

“In terms of doubting myself? No. When we finish some games and [the media] ask me: ‘Are you worried about this or that?’ I am always worried because I try always until the end to do the right things. But it doesn’t mean that I don’t believe in what I do.”

Malik Ouzia at St Mary's

18:46 , Alex Young

Here’s our man is technicolour.

"Maresca called this his team's toughest test so far..."



18:39 , Alex Young

The photographer as St Mary’s has found his camera and found Palmer and Hasselbaink having a chat.

(Getty Images)

18:33 , Alex Young

So it’s SEVEN changes for Chelsea.

Second-choice keeper Jorgensen gets a first Premier League start, and in front of him Gusto, Disasi, Tosin , Madueke, Joao Felix and Nkunku all also come in.

Southampton make four changes, which are all enforced. Bree, Wood and Aribo relace the suspended Dibling, Harwood-Bellis and Downes.

Malik Ouzia at St Mary's

18:26 , Alex Young

I was expecting a little bit of rotation from Chelsea tonight but definitely not that much.

It’s not as if Maresca’s first-team stars can be absolutely exhausted at this point - they’ve had most midweeks off all season.

Team news in full

18:25 , Alex Young

Chelsea XI: Jorgensen, Gusto, Disasi, Adarabioyo, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernández, Madueke, Palmer, Felix, Nkunku

Subs: Sanchez, Badiashile, Colwill, Veiga, Dewsbury-Hall, Lavia, Neto, Jackson, Sancho

Southampton XI: Lumley, Walker-Peters, Bree, Stephens, Wood, Manning, Fraser, Aribo, Fernandes, Armstrong, Archer

Subs: McCarthy, Edwards, Sugawara, Taylor, Sulemana, Cornet, Amo-Ameyaw, O'Brien-Whitmarsh, Brereton Díaz

Southampton

18:19 , Alex Young

...and the hosts!

Chelsea XI

18:18 , Alex Young

Plenty of changes!

18:10 , Alex Young

Sounds like, yes, Maresca has made some changes.

18:00 , Alex Young

Team news to come in 15 minutes. Surely Enzo Maresca will be tempted to make changes, especially with Tottenham to come at the weekend.

Reunion for Martin and Maresca

17:40 , Alex Young

Southampton manager Russell Martin knows both he and Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca face very different challenges as they prepare to go head-to-head again - but this time in the Premier League.

Maresca's Leicester won both of their league games against Southampton last season in the Championship - running out 4-1 winners at St Mary's during September and then romping to a 5-0 home win at the end of April.

"Last year, they played us early on and it was probably a good time to play us at our place. Then it was probably a really bad time to play them at their place," Martin recalled.

"We had taken a really difficult result at the weekend (losing at Cardiff) and they were in such a good place, very close to winning the league.

"We would have learned a bit, they would have learned a bit about us for sure - but also I think his challenge is different now, he has very different players.

"Our challenge is different now, so the context of the game is different. Of course there will be stuff that we learned from it and he did, but I think it is very different."

Maresca lays out timeline for Chelsea to 'dominate English football'

17:31 , Alex Young

Enzo Maresca believes his highflying Chelsea side will come to dominate English football within the next decade - but fears tonight’s trip to struggling Southampton will be their “toughest game” of the season so far.

The Blues are third in the Premier League, level on points and goal difference with second-place Arsenal following their comprehensive 3-0 victory over Aston Villa last weekend.

Maresca has, however, repeatedly dismissed the suggestion that they are ready to contend for the title on account of a lack of experience, with his starting XIs this season easily the youngest in the Premier League.

The Blues have completed a huge overhaul of their squad under Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital’s ownership, with a focus on signing players aged 24 and under, and Maresca says their potential will come to the fore in the coming years - whether or not he is still in charge.

“I still think what I said to owners and sporting directors the first time I met them,” Maresca said. “Because of the age and how good the squad is, for me, Chelsea in the next five or ten years will be the team or one of the teams that will dominate English football.

“This is what I said to the club the first time I met them. No matter who will be the manager, because of the squad and the age, you can dominate English football.”

Read more here!

(Action Images via Reuters)

Score prediction

17:21 , Alex Young

A feature of Southampton’s season thus far has to be the self-inflicted mistakes that have lead to them conceding goals as it’s cost them dearly on so many occasions.

But their approach won’t change and whilst that bravery is something to be admired, it’s difficult to see past a comfortable Chelsea victory.

Chelsea to win 3-0.

Southampton team news

17:16

Southampton could be without up to 11 first-team players this evening.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Flynn Downes and Tyler Dibling will all miss out through suspension after picking up their fifth yellow cards of the season in Saints’ draw with Brighton.

This leaves Russell Martin with a selection headache as he’s also without Aaron Ramsdale, Alex McCarthy, Gavin Bazunu and Adam Lallana because of injury. Lesley Ugochukwu also cannot play against his parent club.

Furthermore, Ross Stewart, Paul Onuachu and Will Smallbone are doubtful. Jan Bednarek could return.

Chelsea team news

17:10 , Alex Young

Chelsea will have a new centre-back partner for Levi Colwill tonight following an injury to Wesley Fofana which could sideline the defender for the rest of the year.

The choice would appear to come down to Benoit Badiashile, who replaced Fofana on Sunday but is, like Colwill, left-footed, or Tosin Adarabioyo. Maresca also has Axel Disasi as an option but the Frenchman did not even make the bench against Villa.

Elsewhere, Maresca must decide how much to rotate ahead of the weekend’s London derby against Tottenham. Noni Madueke will likely come back into the side after being benched against Villa.

Malo Gusto could also start, while Maresca could continue to be cautious with Romeo Lavia’s workload by benching the Belgian and pushing Moises Caicedo back into midfield.

Top-scorer Christopher Nkunku is also pushing for a first Premier League start since the opening day of the season, but may have to wait, with Nicolas Jackson in prolific form.

Reece James is still facing “weeks” out of action with a hamstring injury.

(REUTERS)

Welcome

17:00 , Alex Young

Good evening and welcome to the London Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Southampton and Chelsea.

The Blues will be fairly confident of leaving the south coast tonight with all three points, as they take on the worst team in the league while enjoying their own best run of form of the season.

A win tonight and Arsenal dropping points later on against Manchester United - which is no guarantee - will leave him sitting pretty in second. But don’t tell Enzo Maresca that Chelsea are in a title race, he won’t believe you.

Kick-off is at 7.30pm. Stick with us.