Southampton v Man Utd LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Manchester United travel to Southampton in the early kick-off on Saturday as the Premier League returns after the international break.

Erik ten Hag’s side are already under plenty of pressure after just three matches of the new season, with a bruising 3-0 loss to Liverpool last time out increasing the speculation over the manager’s future.

And the Dutchman needs a convincing result to lift the mood following back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Liverpool, amid stinging criticism from former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo this week.

Southampton boss Russell Martin is hoping to avoid a fourth league defeat in a row, with the newly promoted Saints yet to pick up any points so far on the return to the top flight, but the home crowd will be up for the occasion.

Follow all the latest build-up, score updates and reaction from Southampton vs Manchester United and across the Premier League below:

Manchester United back Erik Ten Hag despite speculation

10:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United insisted before the international break that Erik ten Hag retains the backing of the club’s new owners.

Chief executive Omar Berrada and sporting director Dan Ashworth believe Ten Hag is the “right coach” for United, though he took them to their lowest ever Premier League finish, in eighth, and has started the current campaign with two defeats in three games.

Berrada and Ashworth took up their new posts in July, after Ten Hag won the FA Cup but United spoke to other managers and then opted not to replace him.

Manchester United looking to avoid worst start in 38 years

09:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United have lost two of their opening three games of the season - the last time they lost three of their opening four was in 1986 under Ron Atkinson.

Erik ten Hag’s side could lose three consecutive Premier League gmes for the first time in nine years if they lost at Southampton today.

The pressure is already on the Dutchman, as United look to avoid their worst start to a league season in 38 years.

Southampton vs Manchester United predicted line-ups

09:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Southampton XI: Ramsdale; Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens; Sugawara, Smallbone, Downes, Aribo, Walker-Peters; Armstrong, Brereton Díaz.

Man Utd XI: Onana; Mazraoui, de Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Ugarte, Mainoo; Diallo, Fernandes, Rashford; Zirkzee.

Manchester United team news

09:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Manuel Ugarte is available for selection despite only coming back from South America on Thursday but Luke Shaw and Rasmus Hojlund will miss out again. Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Leny Yoro and Mason Mount remain on the sidelines but Bruno Fernandes is fit despite picking up a minor knock in Portugal’s Nations League win over Scotland.

Southampton team news

09:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Southampton are without keeper Gavin Bazunu and forward Kamaldeen Sulemana but Ben Brereton Diaz is available having come out of international duty relatively unscathed. After a long spell on the sidelines Scotland striker Ross Stewart is close to a return and could make the matchday squad, along with new arrivals Maxwel Cornet and Ryan Fraser.

Southampton vs Manchester United TV channel and how to watch

09:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 11am. Subscribers will also be able to watch via Discovery+ online and on the app.

When is Southampton vs Manchester United?

09:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Southampton vs Manchester United kicks off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday 14 September at St. Mary’s Stadium in Southampton.

