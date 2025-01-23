Southampton sign Arsenal midfielder Harbert on loan

Southampton have completed the signing of midfielder Laila Harbert on a loan deal from Arsenal until the end of the season.

The Saints announced the news via a post on their official club website this evening.

The 18-year-old midfielder joined Arsenal at the age of nine and she has successfully worked her way up to the fringes of the senior team. Harbert is yet to make her senior debut for The Gunners but she did feature in the club’s post-season tour of Australia in May.

Harbert is no stranger to Barclays Women’s Championship football. She enjoyed a successful dual-registration spell with Watford last season in which she made 14 appearances. She will be hoping to make a similar impact at Southampton in the coming months.

After joining Southampton, Harbert said “[The Championship] is a very competitive league which is super-exciting as every game is a challenge, and I think getting more senior minutes will help me develop as a young player.”

Harbert is Southampton’s fifth signing of the January transfer window. Head coach Remi Allen has also added Araya Dennis, Siobhan Wilson, Vivienne Lia and Georgia Mullett to her squad in what has been a busy month so far for The Saints.