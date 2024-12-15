Southampton sack manager Russell Martin after Tottenham thrashing

(Action Images via Reuters)

Southampton have sacked manager Russell Martin after their wretched Premier League return continued with Sunday's 5-0 humiliation at home to Tottenham.

The 38-year-old moved to St Mary's from Swansea last summer and oversaw a top-flight return at the first attempt thanks to their Championship play-off final win against Leeds.

But Martin has struggled since Southampton's promotion, with Sunday's home humbling by Spurs the final straw for a side sat rock-bottom of the Premier League on five points after 16 matches.

The club said in a statement: "We can confirm that we have taken the difficult decision to part ways with our Men's First Team Manager, Russell Martin."

Southampton's statement continued: "Going into the start of the season, we all knew the challenges that we would face this year as we readjusted to life in the top flight, competing in the best and most competitive league in the world.

"However, the reality of our situation is clear. The board have supported Russell and his staff and been open and transparent regarding our expectations.

"We have all been on the same page in recognising the urgency of needing results to improve.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank Russell and his staff for all the hard work and dedication they have given the club on and off the pitch over the last 18 months.

"Everyone connected with Southampton FC will always have fantastic memories of last season, especially the Play-Off Final win in May."