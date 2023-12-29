Southampton manager Russell Martin snubs Rishi Sunak: 'I have no interest in saying hello'

Rishi Sunak was in attendance at St Mary's for Southampton's 2-1 win over Plymouth - Getty Images/Robin Jones

Southampton manager Russell Martin appeared to snub Rishi Sunak at St Mary’s Stadium on Friday night after the Prime Minister watched the home side beat Plymouth 2-1 to maintain their Championship promotion push.

Russell, whose side are now unbeaten in 17 matches, was asked post-match whether Saints fan Sunak had ventured from the stands to the dressing room to offer his congratulations. Russell replied: “He might have come down [to see the players], but I have no interest in saying hello. How’s that for honesty?

“I hope he enjoyed himself just like anyone who comes here. I hope they enjoy themselves. I have no interest [in chatting] because I’m a football manager. I’m not sure we’re aligned on too much politically but I know he’s a fan and I hope he enjoyed watching the team. I’m sure some people would be excited about him being here but we had a job to do and we were here to win a football match and we did.”

His apparent coolness towards the Tory leader should come as no surprise. In 2018 Martin said he had joined the Green Party.

He is a proponent of Buddhism and has been a vegan since 2014, initially because of his ulcerative colitis. He is also part-owner of Erpingham House, the largest vegan restaurant in the UK.

Martin’s father was a taxi driver who allegedly subjected Martin’s mother to domestic abuse and had spent periods of time in prison. His father’s gambling addiction led to the family losing their house.

Russell Martin is eying promotion with Southampton - PA/Bradley Collyer

Martin set up a foundation in his name in native Brighton to “use the power of football to help change people’s lives.”

After dominating the first half which had seen Taylor Harwood-Bellis strike a post, Alcaraz curled Saints into the lead for his fourth goal of the season.

Striker Adams then capitalised on a stunning through pass from Harwood-Bellis to double the lead and keep the pressure on top two Ipswich and Leicester.

But a crazy finale, in which Ryan Hardie pegged one back after pinching the ball off goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, took the shine off the seventh straight home win.

“The last few minutes were mental,” said Martin. “We took our foot off the gas and it is frustrating. They’ll feel really aggrieved by the decision and it was so touch but it wouldn’t have been deserved. It was attack versus defence for so long. We should have scored before we did. It is a big learning curve for the lads as they should have had a clean sheet.”

