Southampton clash perfect for Ten Hag to set new Manchester United tone – opinion

Manchester United are set to face Southampton at Saint Mary’s on Saturday in the early kick-off at 12:30 (UK time).

It has been a disappointing start to the season for Manchester United with only one win coming on the opening day against Fulham at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have since suffered back-to-back defeats to Brighton at the Amex stadium and a 3-0 defeat to bitter rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag will have been dwelling on how he can improve results during the international break and will hope he can start against newly promoted Southampton on Saturday.

Southampton clash must be the springboard for Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have some tough fixtures coming up with games against Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in the coming weeks

Southampton is an easier fixture for the travelling Reds, which makes it an important game for Ten Hag to start to turn United’s form around.

The Dutchman has to deliver more convincing performances and results at Manhctesr United if he wants to ease the pressure surrounding his future as the Red Devils boss.

Southampton boss Russel Martin is also under pressure due to the poor start his side has made to the new Premier League campaign.

Southampton has lost all three of the fixtures of the new season, leaving them 19th in the League with a minus-four goal difference.

With the Red Devils looking to turn a corner after the international break a struggling Southampton side may be the perfect opportunity for Ten Hag to secure three points and use it as a platform to build form.

Manchester United fans desperately want to see the form turn around and for the team to start showing a more dominant display in fixtures that the Red Devils should be winning.

The Dutch coach will be hoping that Saturday’s clash at Saint Mary’s can be the start of an upward trajectory for his Red Devils.

