Southampton 0-5 Brentford: Saints destined for relegation?

[Getty Images]

Every team can lose a match but it's how you lose.

Southampton were woeful against a rampant Brentford side and deserved to suffer a heavy defeat.

It is the third time in a month that the Saints have conceded five goals in a league match and changing their manager has not improved their fortunes.

Ivan Juric has become the seventh Southampton boss to lose his opening three league games in charge.

The Saints have fewer points at this stage than Derby did in 2007-08 when they went on to set a Premier League record low for a season of 11 points.

Their only real chance was a header from Paul Onuachu which was easily saved by Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

Southampton have failed to score in 10 of their 20 games, only Everton (11) have failed to score more often in the Premier League this season.

It is hard to find any redeeming qualities about a side that seem destined for relegation.