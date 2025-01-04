Southampton 0-5 Brentford: Bees on song in first away win

[Getty Images]

Brentford had picked up just two points away from home all season but a trip to St Mary's changed that.

The Bees scored after six minutes against Southampton and dominated throughout the match in a five-star performance.

Two goals in stoppage time really stuck the boot in on a Saints side who looked down and out after conceding the first goal.

Bryan Mbeumo was in inspired form, scoring twice and providing the assist for Keane Lewis-Potter's first Premier League goal of the season.

The Cameron international has scored 13 league goals this term, behind only Mohamed Salah (17) and Erling Haaland (16).

All of Brentford's attacking players looked like they could score at any minute as they ran rings around the Saints.

This was the Bees' biggest winning margin in the competition, and their biggest league win since April 2021 vs Preston North End (5-0).

It's no wonder manager Thomas Frank said the victory was "very, very close to perfection."