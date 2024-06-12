South Florida weather impacting Florida Panthers’ flight to Edmonton for Stanley Cup Final

The Florida Panthers, unlike most civilians, have the luxury of a direct, chartered flight to get to Edmonton for Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Panthers do not, however, have the luxury of avoiding Mother Nature.

South Florida’s continuous stream of rain has delayed the Panthers’ Wednesday flight to Edmonton International Airport.

The team was originally scheduled to leave Fort Lauderdale at 1 p.m. As of 3 p.m., they had yet to leave.

Their estimated time of travel from takeoff to landing once they get airborne: 5 hours, 54 minutes.

Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final is scheduled for an 8 p.m. start Thursday. Game 4 is 8 p.m. Saturday.

The Panthers lead the best-of-7 series 2-0 after winning Game 1 3-0 on Saturday and Game 2 4-1 on Monday.

South Florida is in the midst of a second consecutive day of a deluge of rain.

Miami saw about 4 to 6 inches of rain on Tuesday alone, according to preliminary results from the Miami office of the National Weather Service. Miami Beach saw even more, at nearly 7 inches.

Broward County was equally as impacted, with around 6 inches in Hallandale Beach and 5 inches in Hollywood. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport had 3.3 inches of rain on Tuesday.

