South Florida rings in Christmas with 5OT win in Hawaii Bowl

A very merry Christmas to South Florida. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Image

Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house

Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse;

The stockings were hung by the chimney with care

As South Florida won the Hawaii Bowl by a hair.

As much of the nation's children were sleeping with dreams of Santa, the Bulls were winning one of the wildest games of bowl season, a five-overtime, 41-39 thriller over San José State in the Hawaii Bowl. It was the NCAA's first bowl or postseason game to go more than three overtimes.

The game nearly ended in a back-and-forth regulation, however, as South Florida got the ball back with less than a minute left and down by three points. A good punt return and pair of first downs got them into field goal territory, at which point kicker John Cannon got a charitable bounce to tie the game.

FREE CHRISTMAS EVE FOOTBALL IN THE HAWAI'I BOWL 🔥



South Florida doinks in the kick to send it to OT!



📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/85pvkAa5g0 — ESPN (@espn) December 25, 2024

Overtime then developed into a classic college football shootout, with the teams exchanging touchdowns, then field goals, then two-point conversions, then failed two-point conversions. With each set of plays, the game inched toward midnight ET, until it was finally Christmas for much of the country.

BACK AND FORTH WE GO IN OT OF THE HAWAI'I BOWL 🔥



📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/NwEePmqzx5 — ESPN (@espn) December 25, 2024

The game ended a half-hour later, when USF converted its two-point attempt and got the stop it needed.

The final 5 OT conversion attempt of the Hawaii Bowl, USF wins pic.twitter.com/siFuxi3M9h — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) December 25, 2024

USF got the win despite being outgained 441-291 and gaining only 1.6 yards per rush. Its biggest plays came on special teams and defense, including a 93-yard kick return touchdown by Ta'Ron Keith. USF quarterback Bryce Archie finished 24-of-34 with 235 passing yards and an interception.

It was the kind of game designed for the people who want to spend the final hours of Christmas Eve cheering for a tug-of-war between two Group of 5 programs. The win gives South Florida back-to-back winning seasons and bowl wins, having gone 7-6 last year with a win in the Boca Raton Bowl.