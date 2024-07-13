South Carolina Women’s Basketball Champions Coach Picks Angel Reese Over Caitlin Clark For WNBA Rookie Honors

South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley’s voice carries great weight, having just led the Gamecocks to an undefeated 2024 NCAA season.

On Saturday morning, Staley gave her opinion on a hot-button of the moment: the race for WNBA Rookie of the Year between Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and the equally impressive Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky.

Staley was asked about the ongoing race by TMZ. Her verdict: Right now, it’s Reese.

“They both are having great years. Don’t get me wrong,” Staley told TMZ Sports. “If I had to pick a Rookie of the Year at this time … today, it’s Angel. Not a doubt. What she’s been able to do with the double-doubles.

“But listen, the season is halfway through, and Caitlin is coming.”

Clark received the most votes for the All-Star Game next week. Reese has a WNBA record streak of 15 consecutive double-doubles.

Reese’s 11.8 rebounds per game lead the WNBA. Clark’s 7.8 assists per contest rank second. Clark and Reese rank first and second in points per game among rookies.

Staley believes the Rookie honors may be determined by their respective team’s success. Both teams would qualify for the playoffs if the season ended today.

