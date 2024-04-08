South Carolina-Iowa women's national championship basketball game broke betting records

Women's college basketball continues to make history and break its own records.

Sunday's national championship game where South Carolina beat Iowa was the most bet women's sporting event in BetMGM history, according to a representative for the company.

The game beat out the Hawkeyes' Final Four game against Connecticut, which held the previous record, with 34 percent more bet slips at BetMGM. It also saw more betting action than all 13 NBA matchups that day, which featured the Houston Rockets against the Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers, Portland Trail Blazers against the Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves facing off against the Los Angeles Lakers in a battle for Western Conference playoff positioning.

The women's NCAA Tournament national championship is the latest in a series of record-breaking games. Iowa's Final Four game beat out the betting record set by their Elite Eight matchup against LSU, which was a rematch of last year's national championship.

South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso embraces coach Dawn Staley during the fourth quarter of the Gamecocks' win over Iowa in the women's NCAA Tournament title game.

Iowa phenom Caitlin Clark is helping boost the numbers. Her prop bets at BetMGM received the most tickets in the women's tournament and second most between both the men's and women's competitions. Only Purdue's Zach Edey saw more betting action among prop bets.

The growth of women's basketball wasn't just limited to the NCAA Tournament. Regular season games this year saw 2.5 times more betting action than 2023.

The national championship game also made history for FanDuel. According to the sportsbook's official account on X, formerly Twitter, Dawn Staley's third championship was the most bet single event in women's sports and the most bet game of any sport on Sunday. The matchup also saw 205 percent more bets than last year's national title game.

